iBio, Inc.: Future Prospects

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a direct beneficiary from the hype surrounding COVID-19. The stock quickly jumped a whopping 1000%, from $0.30 to $3.38, got steamrolled by reality, and is now trading at $1.31 as of March 20, 2020.

To start off, IBIO is not a COVID-19 story, and the jump in its price isn’t justified. I’ll elaborate on this a little later.

Informed investors quickly cottoned on to reality and battered the stock down from its lofty highs to where it is now. Price action analysis suggests that the stock is precariously poised and has supports at $0.97 and $0.49. If it doesn’t manage to hold on to these, it will slip back to its pre-COVID-19 price of about $0.30.

Though IBIO has three business verticals, the company's story revolves around its lead asset, IBIO-100, which, if successful, will help treat patients suffering from fibrotic diseases. I am neutral on the stock at this moment but feel that the progress of its lead asset, IBIO-100, is worth tracking. Here’s my analysis.

Business Prospects and Number Crunching

IBIO operates three verticals:

1. CDMO Facility - The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) facility is capable of growing over four million plants and delivering approximately 300 kg of therapeutic protein APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) annually.

IBIO has made some headway in developing API for fibrosis - and because fibrosis is associated with increased risk of lung cancer, I thought it prudent to check the going prices of similar APIs. The typical API costs for imatinib (used in the treatment of fibrosis) were $347-746 per kg. The lung fibrosis market is growing at a CAGR of 11.5%, implying a steady business flow for IBIO.

Though IBIO claims it can ramp up capacity, the prospects of this vertical appear muted in the medium term.

2. Product Pipeline - IBIO develops therapeutic products, and IBIO-100 is its lead asset. The drug has the potential to treat systemic scleroderma, pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It has already been granted Orphan Drug Designation for treating systemic sclerosis by the FDA.

Lung fibrosis drugs typically cost more than $100,000 per patient per year. Studies are yet being conducted on IBIO-100.

The company has another product too in its pipeline, IB-400, a vaccine for swine flu. The animal vaccines market is growing at a CAGR of 5.9%, and IBIO-400’s advantage is that it is cheaper than swine flu vaccines available in the market.

IBIO’s products are yet to be commercialized, and interested investors should specifically track the progress of IBIO-100 because it holds solid potential. In fact, the commercialization of IBIO-100 seems to be the only ray of hope for the company.

3. Facility Design and Technology Transfer - IBIO helps other pharmaceutical manufacturers with the design and development of their facilities, and with technology transfer. There are no numbers to crunch - the potential of this business division has yet to play out.

(Business data obtained from SEC filings.)

Analysis of the Company’s Prospects

On February 3, 2020, IBIO announced it had collaborated with Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd. to develop and test a new COVID-19 vaccine to be manufactured using IBIO’s FastPharming System. Traders and investors picked up this piece of information and went into a buying frenzy that you read about above.

Reality seeped in very quickly and the stock fell almost as quickly as it had appreciated. IBIO’s COVID-19 drug claim looks stretched. The company has been burning cash since 2015, and it has jumped into another drug development program without commercializing its lead asset, IBIO-100.

Since 2015, the company has generated $63.3 million by issuing common stock and from other financing activities.

Per the last report, IBIO has just $3.6 million cash left in its books - and it burns about $14 million cash annually. That may be the reason why the company registered up to $100 million worth of common stock, preferred stock, and warrants/units with the SEC on March 13, 2020. Given its current cash situation, IBIO may issue common stock soon.

What pinches is the intention behind the forthcoming issue. IBIO’s prospectus states that the funds raised will be used for operating costs, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. This implies that the company neither anticipates any commercialization of IBIO-100 and IBIO-400 nor does it anticipate generating enough revenues to cover its operating costs and working capital needs - at least in the near future.

That’s a huge negative, and unless the company commercializes its lead asset, investors should remain skeptical.

Risks

Well, IBIO has jumped into the COVID-19 territory (because the market is hot) without commercializing its lead asset.

It has burned cash in the last 5 years and is issuing fresh stock to fund operating expenses.

What if the current market crash hampers the company’s forthcoming offering? That would be disastrous, given its current cash situation.

What if IBIO-100 doesn’t hit the bull's-eye?

There are just too many risks involved with investing in this stock.

Summing Up

There are no listed peers (plant-based commercial drug manufacturers) to compare IBIO with, and all I could use to forecast its immediate future were news, reports, presentations, and SEC filings.

The company’s cash position is disappointing, and it has no other option but to issue common stock for funding its operating expenses.

I am neutral on the stock, and investors can avoid it for now. They also should not get carried away by the COVID-19 story - IMO, there’s nothing in it. However, IBIO-100 has potential and its progress can be tracked. It can be a game-changer after it is successfully commercialized. Till then, avoid the stock. And ideally, consider it when risk-on triggers flip in The Lead-Lag Report from risk-off (which occurred January 27) to risk-on (coming soon).

