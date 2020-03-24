Rare Buying Opportunity In Realty Income

Realty Income (O) is one of those stocks that you never think you’d be able to buy unless crazy things happen in the world. What can I say? Crazy things have happened in the world. O finds itself as the market leader in a highly defensive triple net lease industry. With shares now yielding nearly 6%, O is finally a buy.

Rare Chance To Buy Best-Of-Breed Name

The REIT owns 6,483 properties across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.K.

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

O is a real giant in the triple net lease REIT industry. With a long track record of growing cash flows and increasing dividends, it has traditionally been rewarded with a premium multiple as compared to peers. Triple net lease REITs primarily grow through external acquisitions, making O’s lower cost of capital a competitive advantage. The company has exerted this competitive advantage by acquiring higher-quality properties, as evidenced by the lower cap rate on acquisitions, which stood at 6.4% in recent years:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

The high quality of its properties is validated by the consistently high occupancy levels and solid same-store rent growth:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

Most impressive to me, however, is what happens when things don’t go according to plan. O has achieved 2.3% re-leasing spreads since 2013, and that is inclusive of leases with new tenants:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

When O is unable to re-lease a property to a new tenant, it has been able to dispose of the property at a respectable 8% cap rate:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

It’s just so consistent. Raise rents by around 1% on your existing customers, grow through external acquisitions, actively manage the underperforming properties, and reward shareholders. O has been able to raise its dividend 25 consecutive years, making it one of only three REITs to do so.

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

It is an understatement to call O the best-of-breed in the triple net lease REIT sector, which is a solid sector to begin with. Its conservative underwriting practices suggest that it can weather the current and future storms alike.

Balance Sheet

O has a best-in-class balance sheet rated AAA- by Moody’s and S&P:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

O has tremendous liquidity with $2.3 billion available on its revolver versus $1.6 billion in maturities over the next 3 years:

(Source: 2019 Presentation)

The company's net debt-to-EBITDA stood at 5.5 times at the end of 2019. O has been able to maintain a lower debt-to-EBITDA multiple around 5.5 times courtesy of its seemingly perennial discount to NAV - as recently as 2016, it had a debt-to-EBITDA multiple of over 6 times. Most recently, O was able to raise $677 million from a stock offering, which further helped to bolster its balance sheet. O is the kind of firm that could raise leverage to 6.5 times EBITDA in the near term without material credit impact. The company's low leverage means that it can still fund external acquisitions through debt if the equity trades a low valuation.

Valuation

O earned $3.32 in AFFO per share in 2019. At recent prices, the REIT trades just around 13 times AFFO and near a 6% dividend yield. It is a rare occurrence to be able to buy O at such valuation. As we can see below, O typical bounces hard after trading above a 5% dividend yield:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

Based on historical precedence, O seems likely to move back towards a 4% dividend yield if not lower. Even if it doesn’t do so, I expect a 9-10% total return potential based on 4-5% annual growth. My 12-month fair value estimate is $73, representing a 3.8% forward yield. Shares have about 70% total return upside.

Risks

O’s lower acquisition cap rate has traditionally been thought to represent higher quality. It is possible, however, that investment grade tenants are using the triple net lease REIT industry to get a cheap source of capital for their properties, only to move locations once the lease is up. This may be possible due to the high-quality financial positions of such tenants. O’s long-term track record suggests otherwise, but this is a risk to watch out for.

The investment thesis for O relies heavily on multiple expansion. Shares are by no means deep value. While I do believe the multiple should rise, it by no means is guaranteed. If investors sour on the triple net lease REIT industry, then long-term shareholders may be left with 9-10% forward returns.

The triple net lease REIT industry is highly competitive, and this may lead to compressing acquisition cap rates. With O now of a very large size, it may be difficult to acquire enough properties to move the needle without having to compete on price. For this reason, I expect O to grow slower than its peers. Investors are paying up not for the growth, but instead, for perceived safety at O.

It is unclear if O's tenants need to pay rent during the lockdown. The way I look at it, even if the REIT has to forego several months of rent, its $2.3 billion in liquidity will help fund operations during that time. At worst, O may likely give rent deferrals or the like in exchange for longer lease terms, higher interest rates, or other tenant concessions. We might not know the specifics of how the next 6-8 months may turn out, but it seems likely that O's strong balance sheet and business model will help it survive for the long term, and that's what matters the most.

Conclusion

O is a triple net lease REIT that rarely trades so cheaply. Its high-quality portfolio and balance sheet lead me to expect consistent long-term growth. At a near 6% yield, O finally has become a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.