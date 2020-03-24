Unprecedented Market Volatility And Our Outlook For Energy

The last few weeks have seen markets move with unprecedented volatility. The rapidity and ferocity of changes in information and swings from panic to optimism have truly been remarkable. Two weeks ago we saw the combined impact of demand destruction from a global pandemic matched with a surge in supply in an already oversupplied oil market lead to the worst trading days in the history of the Alerian MLP Index. The last week saw continued volatility, we experienced three of the largest single daily drawdowns in the Index, and two of the largest upswings.

For the week, markets were generally down but finished the week off their lows:

Crude oil fell on the order of -26%, natural gas prices declined -15%.

The Alerian MLP Index finished down -15.7%, after bouncing a combined 43% on Thursday and Friday.

The S&P 500 lost -15%, closing the week below its December 2018 lows and the ten-year treasury yield was flat for the week.

Midstream companies are reacting to the soft economic outlook by drastically reducing capital expenditure budgets for 2020, announcements so far have ranged from 20-50%, and indicating there may be further reductions in 2021 as needed. The floor for spending is sustaining capex, this is how much money a company needs to spend to maintain its cash flows and the integrity of its assets. The odd outcome of these announcements is generally a modest impact to 2020 guidance, but with improved free cash flow profiles. This will allow management teams to be flexible in how they react to the current crisis. We expect to see an acceleration of debt paydowns. Recent calls to repurchase their own stock or units may occur, but we think strong balance sheets will be the first priority.

To that end, any company concerned about its credit rating may choose to reduce its dividend or distribution payouts. We think some companies with absurdly high yields, 20-80% in some cases, may choose to drastically reduce quarterly payouts; not because they have to, but because they can in this altered new reality. In fact, we saw some of this already last week. Three commodity price-sensitive names announced reduced dividends: Targa Resources (TRGP), a gathering and processing company, cut its dividend by 89%. Oil and gas producers, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Apache Corporation (APA) reduced their dividend by 80 and 90%, respectively. Additionally, this morning DCP Midstream reduced its distribution by 50% and lowered its capex forecast by 75%.

These all appear to be drastic moves and will certainly disappoint some shareholders. We think over the long term, these actions are positive for near-term liquidity and to provide balance sheet optionality that will preserve access to debt capital markets over the long term.

In this odd reality, we also see the resiliency of the midstream business model. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) announced a flat first-quarter distribution last week. Additionally, several midstream companies have reaffirmed their cash flow guidance for 2020, while lowering capital plans. This is because the majority of the cash flows for 2020 are locked in with existing contracts and hedges. We think the outlook for 2021 could be weaker for energy broadly, but far less so than the recent sell-off in equities would suggest.

After the sudden decline and advance in midstream equity prices last week, there could be more volatility in coming weeks. The rolling shutdown of educational, retail, and corporate workplaces and places of worship will inevitably show up in new jobless claims. Although expected, these announcements could rattle markets. While we think the prolonged weakness in energy commodity prices are reflected in current security prices, we expect the credit rating agencies to be a lagging indicator and issue downgrades for many energy creditors in the coming weeks. These are difficult times and we do not minimize that fact. That said, current security prices for energy issuers reflect a worst-case outcome, and we think the odds are higher ultimately for an economic recovery. Our outlook remains uncertain near term as the news cycle is changing perceptions daily and the market is reacting accordingly. Longer term, we think the essential nature of midstream assets has value. The economy will recover, oil markets will balance supply and demand, and the transportation and storage of energy commodities will be necessary for both of these things to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This podcast contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This podcast reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intention. Discussion or analysis of any specific company-related news or investment sectors are meant primarily as a result of recent newsworthy events surrounding those companies or by way of providing updates on certain sectors of the market. Tortoise, through its family of registered investment advisers, does provide investment advice to Tortoise related funds and others that includes investment into those sectors or companies discussed in these podcasts. As a result, Tortoise does stand to beneficially profit from any rise in value from many of the companies mentioned herein including companies within the investment sectors broadly discussed.