The Endeavour-SEMAFO Deal: Very Good For Endeavour, Not So Good For SEMAFO

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) announced the acquisition of SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) for C$1 billion ($690 million) paid in shares. Shareholders of SEMAFO will receive 0.1422 shares of Endeavour for 1 share of SEMAFO. After the transaction is completed, SEMAFO's shareholders will own 30% and Endeavour's shareholders will own 70% of the combined company. At Endeavour's current share price of $14.84, the transaction values SEMAFO at $2.11 per share. At first glance, it looks like a nice 54% premium to SEMAFO's Friday closing price of $1.37. However, according to Endeavour, the offer represents a 27.2% premium to SEMAFO's 20-day volume-weighted average price. And the deal looks even worse when one takes a look at the long-term price chart.

As can be seen in the chart above, SEMAFO share price is at its lowest point since the summer of 2013. It is possible to assume that the vast majority of the current shareholders are deep in red numbers right now, and the acquisition price of $2.11 won't improve it too much. For SMEAFO's shareholders, the deal doesn't look good. Yes, the share price is almost 70% below its summer of 2019 peak, however, a major part of the decline was caused by some external factors, such as the security situation in eastern Burkina Faso and the current coronavirus-related market panic.

SEMAFO share price peaked in early August, at $4.17. However, shortly after the peak was reached, SEMAFO announced the pit wall collapse at the Mana mine (Wona pit). The collapse resulted in a downward revision of the 2019 production guidance by 40,000-50,000 toz gold. But the most significant damage was made by an event completely unrelated to the mining operations. In early November, SEMAFO announced that a convoy transporting its workers and supplies from the city of Fada to its 90%-owned Boungou mine was attacked by an armed group. During the assault, 37 people died and 60 were injured. The problem is that the Boungou mine is located in the eastern part of Burkina Faso, which has become more dangerous lately. Although the mine alone was not attacked and its operations were not directly disrupted, SEMAFO decided to suspend its operations.

Operations at Boungou were restarted in February, however, the mine is processing only ore stockpiles right now. The stockpile of 1.1 million tonnes ore grading 3.4 g/t gold should be sufficient for 10 months. Over an initial three-month period, Boungou should produce 42,000-46,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $530-560/toz. During the remainder of this year, further 88,000-104,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $745-795/toz, should be produced. Moreover, the Mana mine, located in a safer part of the country, should produce 185,000-205,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $1,050-1,120/toz. It means that despite the disruptions at Boungou, SEMAFO should produce 315,000-355,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $895-960/toz.

SEMAFO is in talks with the government of Burkina Faso regarding improvements to the security of the road to Boungou. Moreover, the company is building an airstrip, and the plan is to transport the workers along with some supplies by air. The mining operations at Boungou should be restarted in Q4, which means that next year, the mine should return to its normal production rates of over 200,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC well below $600/toz.

In other words, Endeavour Mining is about to pay $690 million for a company with measured, indicated and inferred resources of 7.28 million toz gold (including reserves of 2.64 million toz gold), that is virtually debt-free (it has negative net debt) and should generate free cash flow over $200 million this year at the current gold price, despite the production disruptions at Boungou. It looks like a good deal for Endeavour, however, not such a good one for SEMAFO's shareholders.

Yes, there are several advantages. First of all, the company will be bigger, with an annual production of over 1 million toz gold. It could attract some new institutional investors. According to the 2020 production guidance, Endeavour should produce 680,000-740,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $845-895/toz. The combined company should produce 995,000-1,095,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $861-916/toz. The combined company will have also measured and indicated resources of more than 16 million toz gold, including reserves over 8.6 million toz. It will hold 6 operating mines and 4 development projects. However, 4 mines and 2 projects are located in Burkina Faso. It means that the current SEMAFO's jurisdiction risk will be somehow diversified, but not too much.

The combined company should have also a bigger debt capacity. However, this is where the situation stops to look rosy for SEMAFO's shareholders. SEMAFO didn't have any problems with its debt capacity, as it is virtually debt-free (as of the end of Q4, it held cash and cash equivalents of $98.3 million, while the total debt amounted $87.6 million). On the other hand, Endeavour has net debt of $534.4 million (it had cash of $191.4 million and total debt of $725.8 million as of the end of Q4). In other words, as SEMAFO's shareholders will receive 30% of the new company, they will also receive a debt of $160 million (30% of the current Endeavour's debt). At the current share count of 334 million, it equals to $0.48 per share. Just a reminder, SEMAFO's 20-day volume-weighted average price was $1.66. Add to this the debt of $0.48 and we can come to a value of $2.14. The acquisition price is $2.11. It means that the whole 27.2% acquisition premium (as highlighted by Endeavour) is even slightly lower than the debt that will be attributable to 1 share of SEMAFO after the transaction is completed.

Conclusion

The transaction makes sense, and it will provide several advantages for SEMAFO as well as for Endeavour. However, the timing is highly opportunistic, and Endeavour tries to utilize the problems SEMAFO is going through. I believe that the deal is very good for Endeavour's shareholders, while it is quite mediocre for SEMAFO's shareholders. For them, the deal brings a way to lower the risks, especially the ones related to the security situation in eastern Burkina Faso, on the other hand, they will lose a big portion of the upside potential. The transaction needs to be approved by a 2/3rd majority of SEMAFO's shareholders. Although friendly transactions usually go through, it isn't a 100% sure rule. We will see what happens in this case.

