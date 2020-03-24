TripAdvisor: Solid Balance Sheet Is A Valued Quality In This Environment

We rate shares of TRIP as a buy with the extended selloff already pricing in some of the worst-case scenarios.

TripAdvisor is well-positioned to benefit from an eventual recovery in global travel and investors should look towards 2021 for normalizing earnings.

We highlight the company's strong balance sheet position with no debt, suggesting it can withstand the current challenges with no liquidity concerns.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) has been a victim of the global coronavirus pandemic. With travel and tourism shut down, the business here is a sitting-duck until conditions can normalize and the virus outbreak contained so that travelers can book vacations and return to normality. Recognizing the disastrous near-term outlook for the company, we think there will be an eventual recovery once the travel industry resumes. The silver lining here is that TripAdvisor maintains a solid balance sheet with no outstanding long-term debt which is a valued quality in this market environment. We see upside in the stock from current levels with potentially most of the worst-case scenarios already priced in.

(Source: finviz.com)

TRIP Financials Background

From the chart above, it's clear there has been a long-term downtrend in the stock since reaching $100 back in 2014. TRIP is down by over 80% from its all-time high, including a 50% drop this year with the ongoing pandemic. The story in recent years has been overall disappointing growth amid intense competition from various rivals compared to stronger momentum in the first half of the last decade.

In 2019, TripAdvisor made progress towards greater efficiency with an internal reorganization, including cost-cutting initiatives to focus on profitability. While total revenues declined by 3% compared to 2018, net income climbed 12% and reached $126 million supported by higher margins and strong cash flow. EPS for the year reached $1.77 from $1.71 in 2018.

(Source: Company IR)

By focusing on its strength as a trip-planning site, more than simply a place to buy tickets and book a hotel room, TripAdvisor has secured a niche in the travel-booking industry. The core business here is advertising for hotels that partner with the website to highlight offerings along with a transaction level commission. Separately, the main site includes guides and a review ecosystem that travelers value for the destination in sight. The brand's "category of one" theme to compare prices on hotels, flights, cruises, tours, and attractions is a differentiator.

(Source: Company IR)

A growth initiative has been a push towards restaurant reservations across various subsidiary websites like the UK's "TheFork.com." Overall, TripAdvisor holds a portfolio of over 20 different travel-related domains with different market share levels across regions. In 2019, the "experiences and dining" segment saw strong growth, up 23% y/y, and now represents 28% of the business.

(Source: Company IR)

Coronavirus Disruption

With global air travel, tourism, and restaurants shut down, the unimaginable situation brings the entire business to nearly a halt. TripAdvisor has already pulled full-year guidance while acknowledging the situation continues to develop rapidly. Management maintains a more optimistic view of the long-term viability of the business once the virus can be contained. From the press release:

While the COVID-19 outbreak's full impacts are still to be determined, the travel and tourism industry has recovered from past disruptions. At Tripadvisor, we have successfully navigated these disruptions, and we will continue to operate prudently through this challenging period. We are confident that travel will rebound. Also, we are confident in our long-term business prospects and strategy, and will continue to prioritize long-term value creation. We are closely monitoring this developing situation, and will continue to actively support Tripadvisor, Inc.'s consumers, partners and employees worldwide."

The key point here is that the final financial result to the business this year remains unknown as there is significant uncertainty in regards to the timetable for the course of the outbreak. That being said, at least for Q1, it's likely most of January and the first half of February were business as usual given the outbreak situation only began to deteriorate in the latter half of the month.

We assume the Q2 quarter will generate only a minimal level of booking transactions through April. Some of the existing advertising revenues and travel reviews on site will support some cash flow. In terms of operating expenses, it's possible TripAdvisor reduces its own level of marketing for a few weeks during this time which could limit overall operating expenses. Nevertheless, we expect a loss for the full year 2020.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing the unprecedented situation, there is still a consensus that the virus will be contained, and people will eventually return to normal daily activities later this year. Whether that occurs in a few weeks or a few months, we expect the global travel industry to begin a recovery process and TripAdvisor will be well-positioned to benefit from those trends. There is a thought that some pent-up demand among portions of consumers for vacations and tourism (beyond simply being quarantined) can lead to a surge in activity when the virus threat is eliminated.

The strength of the TripAdvisor business comes down to its balance sheet that ended 2019 with a cash and equivalents position of $319 million and no outstanding debt. This condition means the company can better manage the near-term challenges without worrying about liquidity concerns. The company also maintains a revolving credit facility of $1.2 billion that should cover any liquidity needs. For context, total operating expenses in Q4 of 2019 were $312 million suggesting its cash position could cover an entire quarter of costs.

We highlight that TripAdvisor's balance sheet position is stronger compared to larger-competitors Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). EXPE and BKNG reported long-term debt of $4.9 billion and $8.6 billion, respectively. The two companies have a debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.3x and 1.3x, compared to 0.0x for TRIP.

Data by YCharts

In the current market environment, with businesses shut down, a trend has been the relative underperformance of companies that are leveraged that will need to cover in some cases significant interest expenses. Indeed, EXPE with its higher leverage to the group has underperformed year to date 2020, and down by 57% compared to a 41% decline in TRIP.

In terms of valuation metrics based on 2019 earnings, we like TRIP's price to free cash flow multiple of 6.8x, considering it generated $341 million in free cash flow last year. TRIP has traded at a premium to EXPE and BKNG, evident from its current P/E multiple of 18.5x compared to 13.7x for EXPE and 10.5x for BKNG. We think this is a well-deserved quality premium.

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind that TRIP was trading at an average P/E ratio of 35x in 2019, highlighting the upside should growth recover. With any earnings expectation for 2020 off the table, we can look forward to 2021 to a process that could begin normalizing its operating and financial conditions.

The risk here is that conditions can deteriorate even further and there are growing concerns of a longer-lasting economic slowdown. In this scenario, the operating environment and earnings potential of the company will be lower in the future. Even with a reset of expectations, we think TripAdvisor with its differentiated brand and model can maintain and grow its market share.

Verdict

The challenges facing the travel industry and TripAdvisor this year are significant. Still, we are hopeful and optimistic that the eventual containment of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a recovery for the travel industry as consumers return to a normal daily life. The company's solid balance sheet represents strength and quality during this time and a positive in its investment profile.

We rate shares of TRIP as a buy, considering the extended selloff already pricing in some of the worst-case scenarios leading to a more favorable valuation on long-term prospects. Investors interested in the stock should consider taking only a small position with an expectation that the market environment will remain volatile for an extended period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.