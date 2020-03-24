Why The Markets Make The Dollar Strong And Dangerous

The market has to cure itself. But greater realism would allow it to do so.

The fault lies in both a false narrative of the GFC and in moral hazard arising from the way foreign banks were assisted.

That is not possible because the market will not allow it.

“The dollar’s surge will renew calls for a shift from a dollar-centric global financial system,” said Eswar Prasad, who once led the International Monetary Fund’s China team and is now at Cornell University, reported Bloomberg.com.

That is Dr. Prasad’s hobbyhorse, as he showed in his book The Dollar Trap. He wants a new global financial architecture to replace the primacy of the dollar.

That is a nice Utopian idea, but the market says, “No, that will not work.” The market likes dollars, and a new architecture is not likely to change that. The gold standard failed, Bretton Woods failed, and markets are far more robust today than they were when those systems failed.

But Professor Prasad is correct. The dollar’s primacy does threaten the global economy from time to time. And that is not a good thing.

Therefore, let us try to understand why it threatened the global economy in 2008 and why it is doing so again today.

The fundamental problem is that people with money to invest do not fully understand the dangers of international investment in dollars - or if they do, they hope that the Fed will bail them out, as it did in 2008. As Mohammad El-Erian explained in a recent opinion piece:

The result was an investor base that took on too much risk, a growing component of which resided in asset classes well beyond their natural habitat and lacking inherent liquidity.



The complacency was not limited to investors, who are the demand side for investment products. Suppliers also became infected, first meeting the demand through simplified and seemingly more flexible liquid vehicles, the prime example being the proliferation of ETFs both overall and in segments of the main stock and bond markets. This then migrated to less liquid asset classes, including inherently illiquid segments such as corporate bonds in emerging markets.

Technical guru "The Heisenberg" reported as follows:

But more important is the following point from the incomparable Zoltan Pozsar, who, just before the Fed expanded its swap lines beyond the G-7, warned that "the new shadow banking system needs a backstop." To wit, from Pozsar: "A hallmark theme of the post-QE global financial order has been the secular growth of FX hedged fixed income and credit portfolios at non-bank institutions like life insurers and asset managers from negative interest rate jurisdictions – the new shadow banking system, epitomized by money market funding (FX swaps) of capital market lending (Treasuries and the full credit spectrum). Carry makes the world go round and as banks do more for the economy central banks will have to backstop the shadow banking system - yet again." There again we see the consequences of the post-crisis environment (e.g., NIRP in other locales encouraging investors in those jurisdictions to flee to USD assets with associated FX hedging) creating a situation where, in a stress event, a backstop is needed to avoid blowups. The Fed's extension of swap lines on Thursday will help, but ultimately, non-banks may need unfettered access to dollar auctions. If they don’t get that, the FX swaps market could trade persistently wide unless banks are willing to serve as matched-book intermediaries.

The coronavirus pandemic was not a predictable event. It is more extreme than any event that I have seen predicted. But in many ways, it is like a geopolitical event, which any international investor has to have taken into account (one would think). But The Heisenberg's narrative suggests that the investing world thought it could hedge forever and get out before the balloon went up. That is not professional thinking.

What caused investors to ignore the obvious risks?

Why did that happen? Why did investors fail to comprehend the obvious risks?

First, for a decade, the Fed and other central banks flooded the world with money and kept risk-free interest rates down, thereby forcing investors of all kinds to seek higher returns in riskier investments, which, of course, drove asset prices up. That much is conventional wisdom - and conventional wisdom that I believe has substance, even though there is evidence that risk-free interest rates would have been low even without the central bank activity. See, for example, the excellent graph at VisualCapitalist.com.

But why did the investing world not see the risks inherent in investing in dollar-denominated assets of companies and nations that did not earn their money in dollars? The risks were obvious. I, and many others, wrote about those risks.

Here is what I said in 2017 in response to a question from SA editor Gil Weinreich:

Lesson Number Five: Foreign money is dumb money Without money coming in from European banks and SIVs through the medium of buying CDOs and other mortgage-based securities, the U.S. housing boom probably would have subsided in 2004. That might have made a big difference because it would have had a shorter distance to fall and fewer people would have been in debt over their heads. The European money was dumb money - not because Europeans are dumb, but because foreign institutions almost always fail to understand the local loans they are making. They, therefore, seek the safety of government guarantees or (heaven help us) high ratings from S&P etc. Money lent to Irish, Icelandic, Greek and Spanish banks by outsiders was similarly dumb (though EU governments bailed them out), and in 1997 money that had been lent to Asian Tigers went bad, in 1998 loans to Russia were repudiated, and way back in the 1970s major U.S. banks made dumb loans to Latin American sovereigns. When the foreign money comes flooding in, it is probably time to invest elsewhere.

And everyone had the immediate example of 2008, when European banks and many other companies couldn’t get the dollars to repay the short-term borrowings they had done.

The misleading Lehman narrative

To begin with, the prevailing narrative of the GFC was that it was an American phenomenon. Hyun Song Shin, then at Princeton, was the first to begin talking about the international connection in his 2011 Mundell-Fleming Lecture (see here). I picked up on that and wrote about the Transatlantic role of the European banking glut, beginning in 2013. See my FT Alphaville article here and my 2017 book Instability. But the conventional narrative remained that “Lehman did it”. That seemingly simple explanation made it hard for the investment community to incorporate the reality that it was the cross-border aspect that made the GFC “great”.

Moral hazard

Moral hazard also played a role. In 2008-2009, the Fed bailed out the European banks (and others) through its swap lines with central banks and other ways to advance credit to foreign banks through their U.S. affiliates. The Fed’s trillion or so dollars of assistance to foreign banks masked what had occurred. And for investment professionals who saw what had occurred, it comforted them that the Fed’s safety net encompassed even foreign borrowers.

Some economists make too much of moral hazard. Sometimes I may make too little of it. But it is real, especially regarding natural risk-takers. And coupled with the dominant Lehman narrative, the possibility of a Fed put made international dollar risk practically irresistible.

Dollar-denominated foreign debt this time

So, what will happen this time? Will investors in dollar-denominated debt of non-U.S. entities get their comeuppance, or will the Fed and Congress bail them out? I think it is not possible to know yet, even though the Fed has reopened its swap lines with numerous other central banks. The scale of the problem is vastly greater than ever before - and the borrowers are not chiefly banks, so will the other central banks take credit risk that no one else wants in order to bail out their local dollar debtors?

Personally, I would urge that this is a part of the carnage that the U.S. government should permit to occur. It does not involve our small businesses or our large domestic businesses or our people as employees. Yes, some individual American investors will be badly injured financially, some investment vehicle structures will be proven more dangerous than expected, and some American financial institutions may be severely stressed or fail. But not everyone should be protected.

So, getting back to Professor Prasad’s wish - a new international monetary system - allowing foreign companies that borrowed in dollars to fail would create the new international financial system. The dominant narrative would change, and dollar credit for foreign entities would become far more expensive, as it should be. The dollar will remain the reserve currency (perhaps joined by the yuan), but the dangerous results of a strong dollar will be mitigated by the market’s better understanding that it - the market - is what causes the dangers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.