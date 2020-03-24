For Teladoc Health, The Future Of Telemedicine Is Now

Here is why I continue to own Teladoc in my Ultra Growth Portfolio.

Teladoc is currently the largest and oldest telemedicine provider in the U.S.

Introduction

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is headquartered in Purchase, NY and currently has a market capitalization of $10.35B with annual sales of $553M. The company is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company. Virtual business models like Teladoc, Zoom Video (ZM), DocuSign (DOCU), etc., are experiencing explosive growth right now with the vast majority of our workforce working from home.

Teladoc uses telephone, video conferencing, and mobile apps to provide 24/7, on-demand, remote healthcare. The company is the oldest and largest telemedicine provider in the U.S. It is currently active in 130 countries with 27 million members. Teladoc brands include Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, Better Help and Healthiest You.

How does the idea of visiting a doctor from the comfort of your home sound? There is no driving, searching for a parking place, sitting in a crowded waiting room of sick people, and then waiting in the exam room for the doctor. For me, it is about a four-hour ordeal to visit a doctor in my area.

Telemedicine greatly reduces the time and the inconvenience of a doctor's visit. It obviously cannot be used for all your health issues however, but how many daily visits to the doctor are just to get his analysis.

Teladoc Health saw an opportunity and started to fill a need back in 2002. Here is a quick timeline of major company developments since then.

Teladoc Timeline

2002 - Teladoc Health is launched in Dallas Texas.

2005 - Teladoc launches nationally.

2007 - By late 2007, the company has about 1 million members.

2009 - The company begins to raise private funding.

2011 - Aetna begins offering Teladoc for its fully insured members in all 50 states.

2013 - Teladoc’s sales double

2014 - The Affordable Care Act leads to a large number of insurance companies signing on with Teladoc.

2014 - Many large private companies like Home Depot, Rent-a-Center, and T-Mobile also sign on as customers

2015 - The company continues to make acquisitions and it goes public on the NYSE on July 15 at $19 per share. It is the only telemedicine company on the NYSE. The shares surged 50% on opening day.

2016 - The company expands into behavioral health, dermatology, and sexual health through acquisitions. They grow to 15 million members and have a 75% market share of the telemedicine sector in the U.S.

2017 - Teladoc makes its biggest acquisition with the $440m purchase of Best Doctors. Sales grow another 89% from the previous year.

2018 - Teladoc begins to partner with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on remote consults at MinuteClinics. The company also acquires Advance Medical for $352M. Advance Medical employed doctors in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

2019 - Teladoc launches in Canada. The company is now active in 130 countries with 27 million members.

The company is not profitable yet, but its sales are growing very rapidly and gross profit is rising. My analysis shows that the company should be profitable by 2022 or 2023. In the meantime, the company is establishing a major worldwide footprint and has plenty of cash available until they reach profitability.

Revenue Growth, Earnings Growth, And EPS Projection

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020-Est, 2021-Est, Total Revenue $123,157 $233,729 $417,907 $553,307 $719,299 $935,089 Revenue Growth 89.8% 78.8% 32.4% 30.0% 30.0% Gross Profit Cost of Revenue $31,971 $61,623 $128,735 $368,842 $453,158 $589,106 Cost of Revenue Pct. 26.0% 26.4% 30.8% 66.7% 63.0% 63.0% Gross Profit $91,186 $172,106 $289,172 $184,465 $266,141 $345,983 Gross Profit Pct. 74.0% 73.6% 69.2% 33.3% 37.0% 37.0% Research & Development $21,815 $34,459 $54,373 $64,644 $77,500 $77,500 Selling, General & Admin. $113,648 $176,913 $263,045 $339,068 $431,579 $561,053 Total Operating Expenses $146,891 $233,854 $355,135 $442,664 $515,018 $617,159 Tot. Operating Expenses (Pct.) 119.3% 100.1% 85.0% 80.0% 71.6% 66.0% Income Before Tax -$73,706 -$107,007 -$96,966 -$109,455 -$83,439 -$56,105 Income Before Tax Pct. -230.5% -173.6% -75.3% -29.7% -18.4% -9.5% -$1.14 -$0.77

Revenues have been growing by about 30-35% per year and the gap between sales and expenses continues to narrow. It is too soon to know, but the coronavirus outbreak could also be a big catalyst to growth this year and in the future. My numbers do not take this into account yet. I believe that the virtual workplace is going to continue to become a major force in businesses across the world.

Stock Performance

As you can see from the graphic above, the stock has turned in some big alpha since going public. In addition to this, it has very strong relative strength right now due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here is what the chart looks like since the company went public.

The relative strength of the stock is almost off the charts right now.

Competition/Risks

Teladoc’s main competitor is privately-held Amwell, based in Boston, Mass. They are active in 44 states. They continue to raise private money and would be a likely candidate to go public someday. Teladoc Health is way ahead of them as far as infrastructure and size go, however. There is obviously plenty of room in this fast-growing space, however.

Socialized medicine could also be a risk to this private insurer. It is unknown what Teladoc Health’s future would look like under a government takeover of the healthcare sector. That looks like a long shot right now, at least for the next five years.

Conclusion

I made my initial purchase of Teladoc back on 12/31/2018 at a price of $49.57 per share. It is now up over 200% since that initial purchase. I added to my position two weeks ago when “telemedicine” was highly recommended by the CDC.

This is the kind of stock that I want to currently own and buy in my Best Stocks Now system which combines relative strength with value. When I combine these two vital criteria, Teladoc currently ranks at number 12 overall from my database of 5,491 securities.

