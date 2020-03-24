The Bottom Fishing Club: Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. - Google (GOOG, GOOGL) may today exemplify the ideal “growth at a reasonable price” investment thesis. As investors, paying a low price (cheap, if you will) for a stellar business with high profit margins and above-average long-term growth prospects is kind of the holy grail for trading stocks. Google’s 20x P/E on trailing results, which will likely survive better than the average technology or S&P 500 blue-chip equity during coronavirus economic shutdowns, should be under careful consideration right now for every portfolio design.

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services all around the world. It offers performance and brand advertising options. The company offers products such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as internet infrastructure. Alphabet also sells digital content, cloud access, hardware items, Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television products. Effectively, the company is one of the largest and most important internet and high-technology access and information providers on the planet.

Google Search and Email are the two biggest global contributors servicing these areas of the internet for businesses and consumers. In addition, YouTube is becoming one of the top entertainment and news venues globally.

Business Results

Before coronavirus, Alphabet was continuing to expand rapidly. On most every financial performance metric, the company’s underlying business was one of the highest-growth and overall profitability operations available for U.S. investment. Here is a breakdown of the superb revenue growth the last three years, averaging +20% YoY for the period, taken from the 10-K SEC report.

Net profit margins were an outstanding 21% on total revenues after all expenses and taxes. Few other corporations in America come close to the income generation of Alphabet’s assets and brands.

At a stock quote around $1,060 today, Alphabet holds a total equity capitalization of $715 billion. Of this amount, about $152 billion in cash and current assets were held at the end of 2019, or $220 per share in liquidity. The company has amazing and almost unique financial flexibility in March to weather the coronavirus storm and even take advantage of it through share repurchases or the acquisition of similar complementary businesses.

The terrific news for new investment in Alphabet is the corporation holds few debts or total liabilities. Not only is revenue growth likely, income generation sky-high, and the ownership of large cash reserves a huge bonus for investors, but the company lacks substantial debts or obligations going forward.

In the end, I can argue Alphabet has the most flexible and financially strong balance sheet and revenue stream make-up versus any U.S. business, including Apple (AAPL) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A)! Shareholder equity (book value) on the balance sheet is real and liquid.

Valuation

Price-to-earnings, sales, cash flow and book value in combination are trading at a 10-year low in March 2020. Sure, you can argue the economic outlook requires a low valuation on “trailing” results. However, an investor concerned about a high-growth and profitability future may view the current price as a giveaway steal. Google searches, YouTube video watching and internet use generally is setting records this month as the Western world closes down for business and everyone is at home looking for things to keep them busy. Alphabet’s results may be hurt from a drop in business ad spending. However, the impact of coronavirus should be muted and short-term in nature, if you think through the economic puzzle. Several years from now, Alphabet could be churning out record operating results under a number of economic scenarios, including prolonged recession.

Technical Analysis

Investors looking to buy a safer blue-chip with growth potential also need guidance on when to pull the trigger in a straight-down stock market. I believe Alphabet is near, or at, such an inflection point. Below, I have drawn some of the technical momentum signals I use to find a bottom in price.

When large-capitalization blue-chips reach very high 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] readings on a sell-off, it is often time to start pondering the upside investment story, including potential risks and rewards. The 41 ADX number, circled in green, is not the greatest intermediate oversold reading of the stocks I am reviewing, but the double-clutch from January’s even higher 55 ADX number on a trend move higher can often prove a great entry point for long purchases. The idea is Alphabet’s strong upmove was interrupted by the coronavirus stock market swoon lower, and is not a company-specific drawdown. If this is true, a reversal back into a strong uptrend may be at hand.

Also, the huge ramp higher in the 14-day Negative Volume Index [NVI], circled in red, hints there have been a number of buyers on weakness in Alphabet during March. The lower volume “up” price days have still been higher volume affairs than a month ago, and we are seeing accumulation in rapid fashion, up day after up day. In addition, the rising daily On Balance Volume [OBV] line signals net buy and sell volume is tilted toward buyers in the last six months. Please review the rising blue trend line. When you combine all three indicators of trading trends and buying interest, a truly positive picture can be inferred. A bullish read of Alphabet’s future is suggested, at least that’s been the conclusion in past pattern analysis.

Summary

Investors literally have a choice from thousands of stocks, mutual funds and bonds for their capital each day. Why not buy the bluest brand name, strongest, most profitable, incredibly diversified by product and region, highest growth potential, financially flexible pick available in combination? If you want to purchase a stock right now and part with some cash earning next to zero, Alphabet is a stellar option to consider.

When you subtract $220 in liquid assets from the present $1,060 quote per share, the net $840 price compares quite favorably with $240 in revenues, $49 in earnings and $77 in cash flow per share during 2019. An adjusted earnings yield of 5.8%, sure to rise in future years, is a far more compelling investment idea than earning 1% or less from the savings and Treasury marketplace. As everyone rushes for cash, maybe going the other direction and exchanging cash for assets of increasing underlying value is the decision one should contemplate.

Sometimes on Wall Street, it’s best not to overthink a situation. Your smartest investment opportunities occasionally show up unexpectedly and plop down in your lap. Long-term investors, ignoring the “growth at a reasonable price” opportunity in Alphabet during late March, may regret not having the brave spirit or nerves of steel necessary to buy the bargain staring them right in the face. If investing was easy, everyone would be a rich stock-picking tycoon. Alas, many of today’s bargains in the U.S. stock market will not last much longer. Invest prudently, yes. Invest intelligently, absolutely. Invest now - that’s the hard part of the equation when hysteria and panic reign supreme. Food for thought. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

