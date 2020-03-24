Why Closed-End Bond Fund NAVs Are Down So Much

While the NAVs are being depressed, once liquidity returns to that market and general investor trends calm, we should see those NAVs recover. The underlying bonds are money good after all.

How long will it last? Impossible to know. Once confidence and stability are restored to the markets, the fund flows should stabilize but the problem is one has no idea.

When you combine high illiquid assets into a very liquid wrapper, you are likely to have trouble during bad times. This can have a cascading effect like a snowball.

Over the last decade, investors poured billions of dollars into bond funds in their quest for better returns in a low interest rate environment.

This is part I of a two-part piece on the current state of the CEF market.

What happens when an investor in a mutual fund sells their shares? Who buys them from the seller? The fact is, there are far more risks to open-end and exchange-traded bond funds than most are willing to acknowledge. Over the last decade, investors poured billions of dollars into bond funds in their quest for better returns in a low interest rate environment. And in the end, they have been rewarded because of that... along with declining rates and tightening credit spreads.

But what if everyone starts selling at the same time? The proverbial rush for the exits. Much of this relates to the structure of exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and open-end mutual funds ("OEFs"). These are very liquid "wrappers" that, in the case of ETFs, allow for intraday liquidity, while in the case of OEFs, allow for daily liquidity.

This is what investors have demanded in the last decade coming out of the financial crisis - far more liquidity. The problem is that the holdings in those wrappers are far from liquid.

Getting back to the opening question, "what happens when investors sell shares in a mutual fund or ETF?" Unlike trading in a stock in which the transaction is between a buyer and a seller, the transaction in an ETF and OEF is between you and the fund company. When you sell a mutual fund, you put your shares back to the fund sponsor (i.e., Vanguard) who then pays you cash equal to the end of day's net asset value ("NAV").

With an ETF, it is slightly different. There are "middlemen" called authorized participants that actually purchase large blocks of shares of the ETF to 'make a market' in them and provide liquidity. They are backed by a large financial institution, usually a trading firm, that has the ability to create and redeem shares with the ETF sponsor.

The problem can arise given how bonds are still traded - over the counter instead of on a centralized exchange (i.e., NYSE, Nasdaq). While a stock can be liquidated in a fraction of a second, a bond still needs to access a dealer network and largely be sold 'over the phone.' When money was rushing into bond funds, it didn't matter. There are always sellers of bonds at certain prices. But when money starts rushing out, and the market is in a panic, the ability to find buyers for the bonds they are selling can vanish.

A Run On The Funds - The Snowball Effect

Exchange-traded funds are “weapons of mass destruction” that have distorted stock prices and created the potential for a market selloff, according to the managers of the FPA Capital Fund.

When you combine highly illiquid assets into a very liquid wrapper, you are likely to have trouble during bad times. For example, muni bonds are extremely illiquid with some individual bonds trading less than monthly. In the last week, a record amount of money has been pulled from bond funds. $109B came out through last Wednesday, far more than equity funds (-$20B).

While it makes sense that investors pull money from riskier investments like stocks and junk bonds, the exodus out of investment grade corporates and munis shows that investors simply want cash. This has been blamed for the bond market - and in some cases the equity markets through contagion - sharp declines in the last week.

Early on when investors dumped these liquid bond funds, the fund managers used cash and other highly liquid assets to meet redemption requests. But as redemptions picked up, they had to start liquidating other assets. When they start liquidating those other holdings, they have to mark down the prices of those bonds in order to get them off their books. This means their other holdings and the holdings in other funds with similar positions need to mark down all their positions, resulting in a NAV decline (the net asset value of all the underlying holdings). This has a cascading effect like a snowball.

This is what is happening now. Check out the chart for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB). It started off slow as some investors liquidated and then as the high yield muni market (a very illiquid space) dried up, the NAV started to free-fall. Even worse, the price of HYMB had deviated markedly from the NAV. This is where the authorized participant typically steps up and commits firm capital to create a risk-free arbitrage. They would buy shares of the ETF (providing liquidity) and take ownership of the underlying bonds in the ETF to sell earning the spread (the discount). But given the onslaught of selling, the authorized participant has stepped back not knowing if they will be able to find a market for the bonds once they take possession.

Data by YCharts

In my mind, the ETF's price is actually a good leading indicator of the fund's underlying value. The market is actually telling real-time information about what fundholders believe is the value of the underlying.

The mismatch in liquidity between the fund's assets and liabilities is to some degree in all financial assets and intermediaries (like a bank). This 'run on bond funds' is not unlike a run on a bank and has exacerbated the decline in the NAVs.

When enough investors worry about the fund or the markets get in trouble like now, the mutual fund or ETF faces a run. The only way the fund sponsor can sell quickly is to sell down, at fire-sale prices. This is one of the reasons the closed-end fund is a far superior wrapper. There are no runs on the fund as the fund is closed to cash flows. However, there is a contagion effect where the NAVs are going to be marked down as those other fund structures fire-sale their holdings. This is what is occurring today.

We discussed the cash flow problem in a blog post last year.

How long will it last?

Impossible to know. Once confidence and stability are restored to the markets the fund flows should stabilize, but the problem is one has no idea when that will occur. First movers out of open-end funds and ETFs have an advantage as they avoid the subsequent losses.

But there are some massive discounts in the CEF space that can be purchased today. In some respects, the CEF space is safer given the closed nature of the funds since you can purchase at those massive discounts somewhat cushioning the downward NAV movements. However, NAVs need to be assessed by doing the research. How liquid are those underlying assets? How much credit risks are in those assets?

For example, high-quality municipal issues that are highly unlikely to default are trading at rock-bottom prices. While the NAVs are being depressed, once liquidity returns to that market and general investor trends calm, we should see those NAVs recover. The underlying bonds are money good after all. In the end, they will continue to pay.

We are advising our members to focus on the income streams which have not been cut. We post this a lot on our service. It shows PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN) since inception in 2002. The price has literally been all over the place from the IPO price of $15 down to $5.05 at the depths of the financial crisis and up over $20 recently. In all of that time, they changed the distribution once, an increase from $0.1063 to $0.1125.

Obviously, this can be hard when principal (market value) is declining so quickly. Additionally, the safety of the distributions is an unknown at all times.

The market is dumping shares of anything not bolted down (illiquid), but eventually that will end and there will be some remarkable opportunities. We believe once NAVs stabilize, which will happen when outflows from bonds slow down and spreads start to come in, as well as when the VIX starts to subside, there will be a great opportunity to add to closed-end bond funds.

In the meantime, watch the stampede out of bonds. Be the first mover and not the last.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.