Dividend Increases: March 14-20, 2020

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, 4 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Realty Income (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On Mar 17, O declared a monthly dividend of 23.3¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.2% from the prior dividend of 23.25¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Apr 1; ex-div: Mar 31.

Independence (IHC)

IHC, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. IHC was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

On Mar 16, IHC declared a semi-annual dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Jun 29, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 12.

UDR (UDR)

UDR is an independent real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities located in various markets across the United States. Previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc, UDR was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas

On Mar 19, UDR declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.1% from the prior dividend of 34.25¢.

Payable Apr 30, to shareholders of record on Apr 9; ex-div: Apr 8.

Independent Bank (INDB)

INDB is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts. The company offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals through retail branches and lending centers located in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. INDB was founded in 1907.

On Mar 19, INDB declared a quarterly dividend of 46¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.5% from the prior dividend of 44¢.

Payable Apr 9, to shareholders of record on Mar 30; ex-div: Mar 27.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, O, UDR, and INDB.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E (or P/AFFO) multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate or Adjusted Funds From Operations Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

O's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and below the stock's normal P/AFFO ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in O in January 2010 would have returned 10.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

UDR's price line is below the stock's normal P/AFFO ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in UDR in January 2010 would have returned 9.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

INDB's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in INDB in January 2010 would have returned 12.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 24-April 6, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (20 Mar) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 24 March (Ex-Div Date 03/24) Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) 10.02% $8.78 7 5.3% 0.22 04/02 Kimball International (KBAL) 4.07% $8.85 5 9.2% 0.09 04/15 Lam Research (LRCX) 2.41% $190.90 6 65.7% 1.15 04/08 Wednesday, 25 March (Ex-Div Date 03/25) Getty Realty (GTY) 8.38% $17.67 8 11.8% 0.37 04/09 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 3.24% $92.53 17 12.5% 0.75 04/06 Thursday, 26 March (Ex-Div Date 03/26) Agree Realty (ADC) 4.47% $52.31 8 5.7% 0.585 04/09 CyrusOne (CONE) 4.42% $45.27 7 19.4% 0.5 04/10 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 4.77% $11.74 7 11.6% 0.14 04/07 Medtronic (MDT) 2.97% $72.74 42 12.2% 0.54 04/17 Friday, 27 March (Ex-Div Date 03/27) Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) 4.05% $33.61 6 10.8% 0.34 04/14 Hurco (HURC) 2.18% $23.88 7 12.6% 0.13 04/13 Independent Bank (INDB) 2.67% $51.71 9 12.6% 0.46 04/09 Monday, 30 March (Ex-Div Date 03/30) Agilent Technologies (A) 1.15% $62.78 9 11.7% 0.18 04/22 Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 8.91% $13.02 7 4.0% 0.29 04/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) 3.70% $111.25 10 6.9% 1.03 04/15 AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 5.35% $118.86 8 5.8% 1.59 04/15 AXIS Capital (AXS) 4.64% $35.32 18 8.2% 0.41 04/15 BancFirst (BANF) 4.18% $30.62 26 14.0% 0.32 04/15 Franklin Resources (BEN) 6.95% $15.53 40 16.7% 0.27 04/13 B&G Foods (BGS) 11.47% $16.57 9 7.1% 0.475 04/30 CoreSite Realty (COR) 5.28% $92.41 10 27.1% 1.22 04/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 5.09% $65.28 9 4.0% 0.83 04/17 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTC:FMAO) 2.91% $22.03 16 7.4% 0.16 04/20 First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) 3.62% $27.63 7 18.3% 0.25 04/20 FirstService (FSV) 0.85% $57.91 5 N/A 0.165 04/07 Humana (HUM) 1.19% $210.95 9 14.3% 0.625 04/24 Inter Parfums (IPAR) 3.54% $37.32 11 18.0% 0.33 04/15 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 3.65% $117.10 45 18.5% 1.07 04/15 John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) 4.04% $33.68 26 4.4% 0.34 04/15 Kennedy-Wilson (KW) 7.78% $11.31 10 19.8% 0.22 04/07 Lincoln Electric (LECO) 3.25% $60.27 25 15.4% 0.49 04/15 Mondelez International (MDLZ) 2.74% $41.56 8 12.9% 0.285 04/14 Medifast (MED) 7.98% $56.63 5 N/A 1.13 05/06 Tuesday, 31 March (Ex-Div Date 03/31) Andersons (ANDE) 3.98% $17.59 18 9.1% 0.175 04/22 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 3.06% $175.35 38 8.7% 1.34 05/11 Cardinal Health (CAH) 4.75% $40.51 23 8.2% 0.4811 04/15 Comcast (CMCSA) 2.77% $33.18 13 13.5% 0.23 04/22 Fulton Financial (FULT) 4.98% $10.45 5 9.8% 0.13 04/15 International Bancshares (IBOC) 5.96% $18.46 10 15.1% 0.55 04/17 Ingredion (INGR) 3.76% $66.98 9 8.3% 0.63 04/27 Lennox International (LII) 1.87% $164.77 10 21.2% 0.77 04/15 Wednesday, 1 April (Ex-Div Date 04/01) ABM Industries (ABM) 3.65% $20.30 53 3.0% 0.185 05/04 Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) 6.07% $20.75 8 1.6% 0.315 04/09 Thursday, 2 April (Ex-Div Date 04/02) Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 3.90% $46.10 11 2.5% 0.45 05/01 Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 5.99% $8.02 9 15.6% 0.12 04/17 Friday, 3 April (Ex-Div Date 04/03) Brixmor Property (BRX) 10.22% $8.37 7 9.0% 0.285 04/15 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 4.57% $78.75 9 16.2% 0.9 04/30 Monday, 6 April (Ex-Div Date 04/06) Kadant (KAI) 1.50% $64.09 7 9.6% 0.24 05/05

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.