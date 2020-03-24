Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Raytheon

Raytheon is a company I've been looking at for years without buying. The time has come to change that.

In my series about Corona-related discounts, I look at A-quality companies with strong history trading at recession-like valuations. So many excellent companies are cheap at this time.

(Author's note: This article is part of a series where I attempt to identify and write about the highest-quality companies currently trading at undervaluation as a result of the corona-induced market panic. I try to combine companies with the highest credit ratings, highest safeties, and highest yields to form the basis of excellent, safe investments during this time.)

Who'd have thought that I would ever write a bullish article on Raytheon (RTN)? I certainly didn't. The company seemed chronically overvalued for over 6 years, and while it does go up and down with certain trends, I didn't think we'd ever see it under a P/E of 10X.

I'm so happy I was wrong.

Welcome to Raytheon.

Raytheon - What does the company do?

This is going to be one of those "weapon company" articles - which you should obviously already know about if you're reading this article. It's a tricky thing to invest in from a moral standpoint, something I covered in my article on General Dynamics (GD).

I see excellent companies as existing in every space. And robotics/weapons is certainly one of them. I'm not an American - but I recognize the value the US contributes to the world in terms of control and safety, as well as the machinery and products required to ensure that. Raytheon is part of that.

The company, founded in 1922, had an initial focus on refrigeration technology, and the name Raytheon comes from the company's first product, an electron tube which was used as a battery eliminator/radio receiver power supply. Today, the company obviously does other things.

(Source: Raytheon Presentation)

Businesses include:

Space and Airborne Systems , accounting for about 23% of sales.

, accounting for about 23% of sales. Intelligence, Information, and Services , accounting for 22% of sales.

, accounting for 22% of sales. Missile Systems , accounting for 29% of sales.

, accounting for 29% of sales. Integrated Defense Systems, accounting for 23% of sales.

accounting for 23% of sales. Forcepoint, at 2% of sales.

The company sports nearly $30B in annual sales and has over 70,000 people employed. Over 70% of their products are sold to the US, with only 6%, 9% and 14% being sold to Europe, Asia/Pacific and the rest of the world respectively.

(Photo Source)

Raytheon is known for a number of products, but its missiles, such as The Patriot, Mavericks, Griffins, Sea Sparrows, Phoenix, TOW and Javelins are amongst its more popular products.

(Photo Source)

Space and Airborne systems also include popular radars, electronic warfare and guidance systems, missile defense technology and surveillance systems. That isn't to say that the company doesn't provide civilian/non-military products. Raytheon is amongst the foremost in the delivery of Air Traffic Control Systems, delivering STARS, AutroTrac III and other systems. The company also manufactures Satellite sensors in conjunction with Boeing (BA), Lockheed-Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC).

Aside from these, the company also manufactures basic semiconductors for the electronics industry, specifically components for radio communications and infrared. The company also builds high-tech simulators for army and military training.

In short, Raytheon is involved in many facets of the military industry across both the US and the world. Many of the world's foremost safety systems in terms of missiles, radars, detectors and also air traffic control systems, have and are being built by the company. A complete overview can be found on the company homepage.

(Source: Raytheon Presentation)

So, in short the company makes money by:

Researching, developing, manufacturing and selling missiles, information technology, sensors and radars, guidance systems, training services, and support services.

How has the company been doing?

In a word, the company's performance has been absolutely stellar over time. A quick picture here.

(Source: Raytheon Presentation)

The company has, over the course of 2004-2019 returned more than $10B in dividends, and bought back more than $15.5B in share buybacks. Cash flows are strong, the company sports a below 35% EPS payout ratio as well as a below 35% FCF payout ratio, and the positive trend seen in the graphs above can be traced all the way back to 2010.

Numbers in terms of returns are very positive, with a steady 19%+ RoIC and a 26%+ RoE for the past 2 years as well as NTM based on current expectations.

Very little needs to be said about the company debt - there is barely any, at a current 1.51X net debt to EBITDA with a nearly 23X interest coverage based on company operating income.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

In short, there's a reason why Raytheon is rated where it is, and why this company has a firm spot in my ultra-safe dividend stocks list, despite it recently falling over 40% on the market.

Looking at FY19, we can understand the optimism about the company. We have:

Record-level bookings of $36.3B for the year, with a 1.54 QoQ book-to-bill ratio (1.25X for the full year).

A nearly $50B current backlog in orders.

Net sales up nearly 8% for the year.

Full-year EPS of nearly $12/share.

There is also an ongoing merger of equals with United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) slated for 2Q20. How this is affected at this point is unclear, but I consider the end result to be a stronger company by far.

At this point, it's hard to say just how the coronavirus will affect the defense industry as a whole, given that their orders in large part depend on appropriations bills which are decided years in advance. As such, Raytheon's 2020 estimates can be considered at least somewhat more indicative than real estate companies at this time.

(Source: Raytheon FY19 Presentation)

In short, the company expects continued strong single-digit sales growth for the full year. How this is affected by the coronavirus remains to be seen, but it's likely that no company or business will be completely spared potential impacts from this crisis. I do consider Raytheon to be one of the least affected businesses insofar as this goes, however, even if share price might go down far more from today's levels.

Raytheon - What are the risks?

This brings back memories of writing about General Dynamics. Risks for Raytheon, while similar, aren't identical.

Again, Raytheon is a defense company. This means a huge amount of revenue originating from weapons systems, missiles, military products, and defense contracts/products or infrastructure. This industry can have cyclical tendencies and is exposed to political realities which, at times, can bring the companies operating in it into a tailspin, as we've seen with similar companies and in certain times, most recently ending in 2014/2015.

We need only look at company history to see what a downturn does to the company. During the years following the recession, earnings growth numbers were spotty, ranging from negative 2% to 15-20% earnings growth annually.

does to the company. During the years following the recession, earnings growth numbers were spotty, ranging from negative 2% to 15-20% earnings growth annually. The upcoming M&A with United Technologies (UTX) brings with it all manner of risks and considerations which bear weighting prior to investing in the company. While the merger is now approved in the EU, we know from experience that mergers very rarely go off without a hitch.

There is, once again, the not inconsiderable matter of the ethics of investing in a company that researches, develops and manufactures products made to, if not kill other people, at least keep them in check or be used as a deterrent in war. In this case, we're targeting a company manufacturing missiles.

I am personally not bothered by investing in the industry - this is a legal, profitable and admirable business under excellent leadership - but this is a choice each investor needs to make - and I encourage you to stand your ground, regardless of what your stance may be.

Raytheon - what's the valuation?

Again - try and keep from smiling here. Raytheon, on a 10-year basis, is typically valued at a premium of about 17X earnings with a 2-3% earnings yield. Where are we today?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Due to the coronavirus, the market now considers this A+ rated defense company stalwart with a 15-year dividend growth streak and 29+ years of uninterrupted dividend growth fairly valued at a P/E of ~9X in terms of weighted average P/E.

And that drop in less than a month.

Could this be just the slightest bit of overreaction due to an external, unknowable black swan event?

If you consider this to be likely, then get ready for some interesting numbers. Raytheon now yields almost 3.4% and has an estimated EPS growth rate of 8.5% going forward to 2023.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

This means that the potential upside, once things turn around, is nearly 25% CAGR, and this is in relation to a fair value 15. Remember, Raytheon tends to trade above this in good times - to which I consider they will certainly return sooner or later.

Oh, you might say. "There must be a great degree of ambivalence in those forecasts."

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Not even a little. If anything, they're on the low side, going by how often the company beats estimates. Granted, this event is an unknown - and it might indeed affect things negatively - but if so, this will be temporary at worst, as I see it.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Raytheon has on a historical basis, outperformed indices very broadly, and more than doubled the S&P 500 over the past 20 years. There's little to suggest there won't be a repeat performance of the same. Dividend growth is appealing, with an average of 8.2% per year.

To say that Raytheon, because of a virus, is suddenly worth less than 10 times earnings is ridiculous. It's at least worth 15 times earnings, giving it a current potential upside of 63%.

That's where my thesis comes from.

Thesis

Raytheon is a fundamentally undervalued weapon and defense manufacturer/contractor, active in a myriad of different fields. It has a fortress-like dividend safety, an A+ credit rating, and a payout ratio low enough to make most conservatives companies envious.

Due to the coronavirus, it's being traded at extremely cheap valuations which would suggest it was a bank or an insurance company - though these are trading below these valuations now.

I'm loving these coronavirus discounts. Companies that I never thought I could even consider buying due to the richness in their valuations are being thrown away over the side. Baby with the bathwater is a pale way of describing what I see going on in the market today.

(Photo Source)

Personally, I hope this continues for months as of yet. I still hold a great deal of cash, but I want to deploy it with the precision and force of one of Raytheon's MIM-104 Patriot missiles, where it grants me decades of valuable, safe dividends going forward.

In closing, I hope we have a long time to go before the market realizes some of the errors in these valuations we're seeing. I have more cash coming in over the next few months, and I'll do what I can to draw as much liquidity as possible in order to deploy it in companies like these.

Raytheon is a stalwart dividend payor - as safe as one of the company's defense systems. It's now on one of the foremost positions on my list.

Stance

Chronic coronavirus undervaluation makes Raytheon an excellent "BUY" at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.



I do not currently own, but intend to initiate a LONG position in RTN over the next 72 hours.