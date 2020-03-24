Gold Miners Index: How The Semafo Gold Acquisition Stacks Up Against Past Takeovers

We’ve seen a massive haircut in valuations among gold miners (GDX) the past few weeks, and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is the first company to take advantage of the bloodshed. The company has swooped in and acquired intermediate gold producer SEMAFO Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF), preying on the company’s low market cap after what’s been a tragic couple of quarters for the company. Based on the acquisition price, Endeavour Mining has made out like a bandit, picking up a 300,000-ounce producer and 9.1 million ounces of gold resources for less than US$700 million. Assuming a smooth ramp-up of operations at SEMAFO’s Boungou mine, this deal could propel Endeavour above the 1-million ounce annual production mark. Let’s take a closer look at arguably the best acquisition of the past year in the sector in more detail, and what it might mean for future takeover targets.

It's been a busy couple of months for M&A in the mining sector, and the most recent deal announced today shows the value of being patient and not overpaying when buying assets. Just three weeks ago, I discussed Wallbridge Mining's (OTC:WLBMF) takeover of Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF), after Wallbridge paid a hefty price of $133.89/oz for non-producing assets and a sub-1-million ounce resource. Fast forward three weeks and we've now got another deal in the sector, but Endeavour Mining has shown us the value of exercising patience and restraint when bidding for assets. The company just picked up 9.9 million ounces, with over 7 million of these ounces at producing assets, for the incredible price of $67.47/oz - less than half what Wallbridge Mining just paid for non-producing assets. Let's take a closer look at the deal below:

Endeavour Mining announced plans to take over SEMAFO Gold for $695 million this morning, or $668 million on an enterprise value basis, after accounting for the company's net cash of $27 million. This works out to an enterprise value per ounce of $67.47 for SEMAFO's massive global gold resource, which comes in at 9.9 million ounces at an average grade of 2.32 grams per tonne gold. This deal is made even more impressive given the cost profile of SEMAFO, as the company's all-in sustaining costs came in at $724/oz in FY-2019. Not only is this figure more than 20% below the industry average of $950/oz, but it's also 11% below Endeavour Mining's consolidated all-in sustaining costs. Therefore, the deal is not only accretive to Endeavour Mining on a resource addition basis, but it's also accretive on a cost basis. Given that Endeavour Mining managed to add SEMAFO's asset to its project portfolio at a fraction of the price paid for prior producers for gold takeovers, I would argue the deal is the best one in the sector in years.

As we can see in the table below, there have been six gold producers acquired since 2015 above $100 million market caps, and the average price paid for these assets has been $151.31/oz. The most recent two acquisitions of Detour Gold by Kirkland Lake (KL), and Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) by St. Barbara helped to push this average significantly higher and showed a new trend in place of companies willing to pay over $200/oz for producing assets. However, if we look at the SEMAFO Gold deal highlighted below, Endeavour Mining has managed to acquire a company with a larger resource and higher grade than the average producer among past acquisitions, but at less than half of the price paid. Therefore, this is an exceptional move by Endeavour Mining's management team, and the company continues to have the title of the best suitor in the sector, with a track record of incredible deals at fire-sale prices. For those unfamiliar, Endeavour Mining picked up Avnel Mining in 2017 for $40.66/oz, as well as True Gold in 2016 for $33.10/oz.

Takeovers are always good for the sector, as they suggest that there is clearly value at current prices for miners, but the recent deal has been a substantial deviation from the mean in terms of price paid per ounce. As the chart below shows, the 3-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for gold producers has been trending up with the price of gold (GLD) since 2016. However, the extreme discount for this deal compared to previous takeovers has derailed this uptrend, with a massive downtick on the 3-period moving average from $213.68/oz to $181.96/oz.

While one data point does not make a trend, this downtick in the 3-period moving average at a time when we're sitting near multi-year highs for gold prices suggests we may have seen the highs for this indicator for a while as of the Detour Gold acquisition. Therefore, for investors looking to purchase gold producers that they believe are takeover targets, it is most likely not a wise move to be paying more than $150/oz for these names. It is certainly possible that producers bought for above $150/oz could become profitable investments. Still, there is little margin of safety in paying this much based on this sharp downtick we've seen in the 3-period moving average for the time being. Ultimately, we will need to wait to see where the next acquisition falls on a price paid per ounce basis to see if this is the start of a new trend lower or merely a significant anomaly to the prior uptrend.

In summary, despite the gold price soaring to new 52-week highs above $1,700/oz last month, we are not seeing the best gold producers in the sector get the respect they deserve in acquisitions. Based on past precedents and a rising gold price, it would make sense that we would be seeing gold producers snapped up for $300/oz or more based on a $1,500/oz plus gold price. However, this is not the case, and the median paid for producers has dropped down to $120.00/oz following the SEMAFO Gold acquisition, while the 3-period moving average has fallen to $181.96/oz. Endeavour Mining's acquisition of SEMAFO Gold this week has shown us that paying $200/oz and seeing your prized stock bought out for less than $100/oz is a possibility, even when selecting miners with industry-leading cash costs. Based on this recent development and the potential for a trend change in the 3-period moving average for the price paid per ounce, I believe investors would be wise not to pay more than $150/oz for gold producers in the sector.

