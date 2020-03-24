Navigating The Cannabis ETF Space With Nottingham Funds' Kip Meadows (Podcast Transcript)

With more than 30 years in the fund management space, Nottingham Funds founder Kip Meadows has seen many new investing trends come and go.

Tuesday, February 25 2020.

My guest today is Kip Meadows. Kip is the Founder of North Carolina based Nottingham Funds, a fund administration firm and White Label ETF issuer that currently administers approximately $30 billion in client assets across the U.S. The firm helped bring several prominent cannabis ETFs to market, something we'll get into in greater detail during today's show. He is an Alumni of Duke where he majored in Economics and Wake Forest Business School. He has more than 30 years experience in the fund management space. He is an avid college basketball fan and sailor. Welcome to the show, Kip. It's great to have you here.

Kip Meadows [KM]: Well, thank you for inviting me.

JL: Absolutely. And I -- we actually did not discuss this before we got into things here but my wife grew up in Syracuse and her father has been a professor there for about 35 years. So we definitely have some ACC basketball to talk. Although I guess when you're talking about Syracuse versus Duke, there's not all that much of a conversation to be had right now.

KM: It's become quite a rivalry though. There's such a close connection between Krzyzewski and Boeheim and Syracuse fans certainly get up for it. So there's been quite a rivalry over the last few years.

JL: Yeah, no question about it. But yeah, in terms of in terms of success, it's kind of like the way the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry was before 2004, I would say when it was all one sided for a good 80 years there.

KM: You never know what will happen next is unpredictable. That's why they play the game. They don't just go off for rankings.

JL: No, that's definitely true. Anyway, okay, cool. So let's get into what it is that you do exactly. So we typically speak to fund issuers, index providers, and buy siders, like RIAs that utilize ETFs to build client portfolios. Your firm Nottingham is involved in the behind the scenes administrative parts of the ETF industry, fund accounting and administration as well as white label listing. For listeners that are less familiar with the back office side of this business, what does this entail practically speaking?

KM: Okay, so it's really kind of two pieces on the front end. There's a lot of consulting that goes into it. We have a potential issuer of a new mutual fund or ETF that may think they know what they want to do and what structure they want to use. And we get involved quite a bit on helping clarify that and decide on what structure to use. Then we help with the filing of the registration documents with SEC to get the fund registered up and going. Then on ongoing basis, all funds need to have a fund accountant that calculates the value every night, the net asset value which we do, needs to have a transfer agent to record the shares that are purchased and redeemed by the retail, public investing shareholders. And on an ongoing basis, there's a lot of legal compliance that goes into the process. And we have in house legal team that manages that process working with outside counsel and independent auditors to keep the fund compliant and up and going.

JL: Sure. And in terms of the white labeling side of the business, so your firm has exemptive relief, I take it correct?

KM: That's correct.

JL: Okay, and so if you could just walk listeners that are less familiar through that part of the process as well. So let's say a firm, which is kind of a smaller firm, not one of the really big players in this space like a BlackRock or a Vanguard, they approach you with an idea. How does it go from there?

KM: Right. So the bigger firms don't really need us because they do -- as you just mentioned, they say they do everything in house. They have existing structures in place. But a smaller more boutique firm, say a firm that's in the $300 million to $500 million range up to $5 billion or $6 billion or so, they probably cannot justify the time and expense in building the infrastructure internally to register and operate an ETF or mutual fund. So what we do is basically become an extension of their back office and provide all those functions, provide the legal and compliance infrastructure and the ongoing operations to keep the fund operational.

So we have the exemptive relief for ETFs, which is slightly less important, a bigger deal than it was a few years ago, with the new rules that were put in place last fall, but it's still far more effective and far more efficient to add a new ETF to an existing series trust because you can get a fund effective and operational in a few months versus it will still take six or eight months or more if you do a brand new filing.

JL: Sure. And then you -- because you need additional approvals from the SEC if you do it that way, correct?

KM: That's right, you have to go through all the organization of a series trust and all the initial filings with the creating an investment company. And there's just an additional layer of paperwork and filings that we have done quite some time ago. And part of the beauty of the fund industry is that you can add new funds, new series to an existing investment company. It's just more efficient. It's like adding a new subsidiary to an existing corporation. It's easier than starting from scratch.

So we're basically providing the efficiency of piggy backing on what we have already done. And time is money. So there's actual savings on the legal cost and the time. They can get up and go and it's much quicker.

JL: Yeah, no, absolutely. Okay, so this is, I think relevant because it's the white label side of what you do as well as much of the back office work that has made you an expert on the currently available lineup of U.S. listed cannabis ETFs and cannabis investing as a trend more broadly speaking. So first just for full disclosure for our listeners here which funds did Nottingham white label in the ETF space, in the cannabis part of this space?

KM: Yes, (THCX), which is The Cannabis Fund and (CNBS), which is a portfolio that Amplify put out.

JL: Right, run by Tim Seymour of CNBC fame, for people who are familiar with him, right. Okay, great. And so there are currently eight cannabis, ETFs and ETNs, exchange-traded notes listed on U.S. exchanges, which means that the typical investor’s decision tree is fairly complicated. What do investors looking to add a cannabis fund to their portfolio need to be on the lookout for?

KM: That's a good question. So you can break it first into two different types of funds, indexed and actively managed. So some of the funds are set up so they have a static portfolio although they do modify the index, as cannabis is a rapidly changing industry, or the funds that are actively managed, as you mentioned, Seymour managed fund, that's actively managed. THCX is an index that has rather frequent updates and rebalancing but basically stays with the same portfolio securities.

Then the other thing that I think is important to look at is what's in the portfolio, which ETFs are wonderful in that they give transparency into the portfolio. And there's a big difference between the eight of what they're actually invested in. Some of the funds will say, we're going to buy cigarette companies because at some point the cigarette companies are going to be involved with rolling cannabis product. Well, it’s a very small percentage of the tobacco industry currently. At some point that might be the case, but not currently.

Some of the funds also are heavily invested in the beer industry, for instance, and some of the beer distributors are working on or distributing where they can, legally cannabis-infused beverages. But that is certainly not a large percentage of the top line and net income of major beer distributors.

So there's some funds, the point being with all that there's some funds that are much more pure plays in the cannabis industry. And there's some that their portfolios just barely touch the cannabis industry. So education of what's in the portfolio is important.

JL: Certainly. And so you were discussing the divide between passively managed funds like the $700 million ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), and that one I think is one we can get into in terms of how much of a pure play that ETF actually is, when you start actually going under the hood and looking at the holdings, the $21 million Cannabis ETF which you had mentioned also THCX, and then there are actively managed funds like the $45 million Advisorshares, Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) and the $10 million Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE).

In an industry as new as cannabis and as rapidly changing, do you have an opinion as to which approach is better suited, an active approach, which allows managers or a team of managers to really roll their sleeves up and look at each company one at a time or an index-based approach that establishes rules and takes emotion out of the process there.

KM: That's a really good question. I’m afraid I’m going to give you arguments on both sides, because I have kind of competing thoughts in my own mind. In a brand new industry or very, very new industry you can make the argument that you really don't know how some of these underlying companies are going to perform as operating companies. If you look at the last year or so and how volatile some of the cannabis stocks have been, I think that proves to be the case. So actively managed is rather difficult at this stage. You don't have a lot of historical data to work off of.

So that would tend to say, well, why don't you just set up an index of funds that are or companies that are in the industry to -- while you're figuring out who's going to perform well and who's not that at least you have the wide exposure. Indexes, indices do have the benefit of diversity, of course, and you are not putting all your eggs in one basket. Of course, any fund is like that. But actively managed has a lot to be said for once you have the operating history and can make qualitative decisions of who is doing a good job and who has distribution and so forth. So there's arguments to be made on both sides. A new industry kind of thing lends itself more to an indexed approach.

JL: Sure, very, very interesting.

And in terms of comparisons, are there other -- just because again, the space is so new, and as you were saying, there are funds that hold tobacco stocks. There are funds that hold alcohol stocks. I know Scott's Miracle-Gro has made it into at least one or two of these portfolios. So there are certainly funds that hold, just kind of general agro business type, or consumer agriculture type plays also. And I'm just wondering, in terms of an equivalent industry, I know there's not going to be any perfect equivalent here. But where would you kind of see comparisons in terms of the cannabis space versus other industries?

KM: Well, I'm not sure what industry to compare it to because it is rather unique that we have a new agricultural product that has been on the outside of the law for so long and is getting underneath the legal tent in so many jurisdictions. So many jurisdictions are recognizing that over 90% of the uses of cannabis and hemp have nothing to do with mind alteration and very strong beneficial uses in medical, anti-nausea and calming effect and sleep and so forth.

So it's hard to draw a real comparison that I can think of. I think your point is something that I really look at is well, if you're buying [ph] any exposure to the cannabis industry, 100th or 1% maybe. So finding companies that really are in the industry, it seems to be an important correlation to what you're investing in, but I'm not sure I can think of an industry that has a similar set of characteristics at the moment.

JL: Sure. No, that's -- it's legitimate, it may just be that, because I've seen comparisons to things like biotech or beverage industry, but they always seem to fall short once you get into the actual dynamics of how the other space operates.

KM: Biotech would be a good example. I didn't think about that. But some of the specific uses and if you have a fund that has companies that may touch it in a very small way, that would be a very strong parallel.

JL: Sure. I think it's the closest, but I still think it comes up short and in many ways, particularly when you think about the recreational side of the market or the fact that there may be different kinds of things that are being put out there that are have some medical or therapeutic purpose, but you're not dealing with the same kind of approval structure that you are in the biotech space across the board.

KM: Yeah, but I think that's a reasonable comparison, although definitely not perfect.

I heard a very interesting description of the -- where we are in the growth of the industry when I had a meeting in New York, and they were talking about -- one of the arguments in favor of legalization is one, you can get the tax revenue and that's a strong argument, take it out of the shadows and quality control and tax revenue. But some of the jurisdictions have put such a heavy tax on the recreational use that it's still more economical for the end user to go to the black market.

So there hasn't been a very large impact on the actual industry in some of the jurisdictions because their insistence on keeping the tax rates so high. So there's still an industry, figuring out where it fits into the business and legal world I think.

JL: Yeah, no definitely. And so there was, I mean, the cannabis space, I think it really kind of entered the public investing mindset in 2017, 2018, once Canada announced the legalization and obviously this space had a huge run up at that point. Once most of these funds were launched though it seemed to signal at least some kind of a temporary top and high watermark in terms of where these stocks were. And it's been kind of just straight up beating across the board over the last year and a half, I think made all the more difficult by the fact that, you look at S&P 500 that was up nearly 30% last year. You look at big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft and they've just been blowing it out at quarter after quarter.

And then you look at companies like Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and they obviously have just gone further and further down. What do you think the major challenges are right now in this space?

KM: Yeah, you couldn't have had worse timing and if you go back a year prior to that, if you went to industry conference in early 2018, I guess after the run up in Bitcoin, all anybody want to talk about was how we are going to get a Bitcoin fund out there. And then of course Bitcoin, by the time you could have gotten a fund, if you could have gotten one set up, the market had gone down. There was such a huge run up in cannabis. And it takes so long to get funds that are especially in new industries up and going. There were some roadblocks to getting the cannabis funds registered that you just wouldn't have otherwise, federal banking laws and how to navigate that for one thing.

So these funds could not have launched at a worse time. The run up already taken place and they launched almost at the peak and then the market said okay, trees don't grow to the sky. There's been too much of a run up in the security so they all grow. They all come back to some semblance of normalcy. So it's probably a good buying opportunity there, there should have been the speculative tulip ball type of run up that didn't make any economic sense, has taken place and been corrected. So may now be an opportunity to act normal.

JL: Now that valuations have kind of come back to earth, you're saying?

KM: Yes, yes.

JL: Yeah. But so when you look at what's in the vast majority of these funds, you're looking at funds that are heavily dominated by Canadian LPs in particular, because of course, cannabis is still not federally legal in the U.S. And so whether it's medical research, which with cannabis still being defined as something that you're not really allowed to medical research into, at least federally in the U.S., or the fact that these companies can't get listed, they can't put their cash into a bank or financial institutions, is it necessary for a major country like the U.S. to legalize for investors in this space to see a real run up? Or is it possible with the companies currently in these portfolios for that to happen anyway?

KM: That's a very good point. I think we probably do need to have the legalization of a research behemoth like the United States and all the institutions that could get into the research of beneficial uses of the plants in the U.S.

JL: Sure. I mean, there's been conversation about removing marijuana's Schedule One status correct, but I don't -- there been any movement on that front or not particularly?

KM: I'm not sure Congress does anything quickly and they've been so distracted with ridiculousness, but that there is some movement and some I understand bipartisan support for removing those restrictions, the social and religious pressures to not do anything has dampened some over the years. So I have not heard anything recently but it is apparently somewhere in the basement of Congress, who have been hoarding that. Maybe they will see the light of day at some point.

JL: Sure, although not likely in an election year but perhaps afterwards. All right, great and thanks for coming on here and giving us so much of your time. This has been really great.

KM: My pleasure. Thanks for inviting me. I enjoyed it.

JL: Yeah, me too. So in case listeners would like to research some of these topics, more I know you have a lot of links on your site. You want to just tell listeners how they can get to your website.

KM: Sure, we have several links and written a few white papers and plan to add some more in the coming weeks and months. Our website is Nottinghamco.com, "co", like adding CO for companies, so Nottinghamco.com.

JL: Great. That is -- that's excellent. All right anyway Kip, want to wish you best of luck out there and I hope we can do this again sometime.

KM: Thank you. I will look forward to that. I hope we can as well.

JL: Great.

For disclosures Kip Meadows does not have positions in any of the stocks or ETFs mentioned in today's show. I Jonathan Liss am long Canopy Growth Corporation ticker symbol CGC.

