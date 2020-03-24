Toll Brothers: Deep Discount To Net Tangible Asset Value

This discount in price relative to net tangible book value offers value, so long that the book value can be maintained in the future, 3 years out.

Toll Brothers' shares have experienced a very sharp decline that has taken shares well below their net tangible asset value.

Having a 3-pronged approach: buying deep-value, dollar cost averaging and having a long-term view, is how I'm managing my employment of capital.

I bought some shares in homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL) at $14.70 per share today. I recall back in 2003, homebuilders were extremely cheap, selling at around 1x book value and having strong earnings at the time. The market, for whatever reason, had low expectations for the homebuilders. Toll would go from about $10 a share in 2003 to about $55 a share in the next 2 years as business boomed.

Here we are today and Toll Brothers now sells under 50% of its book value per share, which was $35.87 at the end of its first quarter ending January 2020.

Take a look at this very long-term chart of Toll Brothers:

For one thing, Toll Brothers has been around for a long time and will probably continue to be around for a long time.

Secondly, the run-up from 2000 to 2005 was extraordinary and extreme. In the summer of 2005, at the height of the real estate investing frenzy, the writing was starting to say on the wall that it was a bubble, which it was.

I recall shorting Toll Brothers in August of 2005 for a quick trade. That was probably the last time I gave much thought to trading in Toll Brothers again; however, I would check the price from time to time.

It's now come to a price where I like it for long-term investment.

There is a nature to homebuilder stocks to trade to extremes, which is where we could be today on the low end.

At under $15 a share, I think it's worth going long, but with a dollar cost average employment of capital in mind. I made my first installment with the intention of buying the same amount of $ worth next month and the month after.

On one hand, if the price falls further, I can feel okay knowing I can buy more shares with the same amount of money. On the other hand, if the price rises, I can at least feel okay knowing I bought some shares and already made a profit.

The entire time, however, I have to make sure I still feel confident about my future value, which I'll get to.

I definitely think it's prudent to have cash on hand. Very disciplined investors who have been patient for times like this to employ capital are now in a position to start to dollar cost average their way back in.

What matters most is where I think the company will be in 3-5 years from now and what I think the future value could be. If it's substantially higher than the price today and I can weigh the risks of how right I feel I am, then I'll want to be a builder of a position in the security.

I have the expectation that for the next 6-12 months, fear and volatility will be with us as we not only get through the virus situation, but the political one as well.

Future Value

My guess is that Toll Brothers can have a future value of 1x book value once again. The current book value per share at the end of the last quarter ending January 2020 was $35.87 per share.

The book value can still be at $35.87 a share in 3 years' time which is my estimate.

So my estimate is that Toll Brothers will trade at $35.87 per share 3 years from now and if I can buy shares for under $15 per share today, that'll provide a good enough reward to offset my risk.

This should be a reasonable valuation metric.

This is a low estimate and there is certainly a chance not only for a higher book value per share, but for the share price to eventually trade at more than just 1.0x book value.

Here is a chart showing the price to net tangible book value going back to 2000.

Historically, the general range in share price would be 1x-2x net tangible book value.

At the extreme high in the summer of 2005, it reached nearly 4x net book value.

Currently, the ratio is depressed at about 0.43x book value.

What matters here are two things. 1. It eventually trades at 1x book value again and 2. The book value per share can be maintained at around $36 per share.

We have to be thinking 3 years now. This next year should prove difficult to say the least.

Toll's Business

While it's best to read the latest 10-Q, which is the latest quarterly results for fiscal 2020 which ended January 31, 2020, this may not represent the future state of business as well as normal. However, it does give details on the balance sheet and the current state of business as recent as February.

This quarter ended before the coronavirus situation and the results were released on February 25 along with a conference call which Seeking Alpha provides the transcript of.

What investors need to be concerned with is the future state of business. The fog should begin to clear as we get more information about the virus situation, along with the damage done to the economy in order to flatten the curve of the spread.

I'm not of the opinion that the damage will be so bad that Toll Brothers fails to make it as an enterprise. Of course, that could change, so we have to pay attention now a bit more than normal.

The earnings call was on February 25 while the shares were trading above $35. It wasn't until just these past 2 weeks that saw the drop in share price from over $35 to under $15.

Here is a 1-year chart of Toll Brothers:

Even though my biggest reason for purchasing shares now is the discount to the net tangible book value, I still need to make sure the business is sound and the balance sheet is strong enough to weather this coming collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and the response. No doubt, these are going to be trying times.

I want to know that the ability for Toll Brothers to retain a book value of $35.87 per share is going to be attainable 3 years from now. This is the more difficult part of investing.

This was stated by Marty Connor, Toll's CFO, in the most recent earnings call back in February:

Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the first quarter with $520 million in cash and equivalents and had $1.59 billion available under our bank revolving credit facility. We have no public or bank debt maturities in the next 24 months and our weighted average debt maturity is five and a half years. Our strong balance sheet, extended maturities and available liquidity allows us to grow our business through land purchases and selective homebuilder acquisitions. We have increased our land owned and controlled by approximately 8,000 lots since a year ago. Our first quarter 2020 book value per share was $35.87 and our debt-to-capital ratio was 42.3%.

To put that into perspective, Toll Brothers has total assets of $10.587 billion and total liabilities of $5.882 billion, leaving total equity of $4.705 billion.

The market cap of Toll Brothers at $14.70 per share, with 126.7 million shares outstanding as of March 6, is about $1.862 billion.

Toll Brothers has been buying back shares recently. Between the period of December 11, 2019, and March 10, 2020, the company repurchased 15.9 million shares at a cost of $633.5 million. That equals an average price of $39.84. Not the best timing!

The company announced on March 10 authorization to purchase up to an additional 20 million shares to replace its current repurchase program.

Toll Brothers also pays a dividend of 11 cents per quarter with the next dividend scheduled to be paid April 24 to shareholders on record as of the close of April 9.

Both the share repurchases and future dividends may come into jeopardy given the state of business right now. However, simply stopping share buybacks and paying dividends to ensure the balance sheet stays strong would be prudent for the sustainability for the business.

Back to the balance sheet, of the $10.587 billion in assets, $8.198 billion of that is inventory, which includes land and unsold homes.

There is risk to those assets being written down, coupled with the risks of lower sales prices cutting into profit margins of that inventory.

Revenue for the most recent 4 quarters was $7.192 billion and net profit amounted to $534.8 million.

Again, the market cap today at $14.70 per share is $1.892 billion.

Weighing Risks Altogether

There is currently tremendous uncertainty and that uncertainty has put Toll Brothers' shares at a price to tangible book value at a level not seen in at least 20 years.

At under $15 per share, a good deal of damage is now priced into Toll's share price.

The strategy of both dollar cost averaging and continued following of how things will unfold over the coming quarters should prove prudent here.

