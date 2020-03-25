PIMCO CEF Update | It's 2008 Redux

Most funds earned their distribution in the month according to NII production with small shortfalls in the others. Nothing concerning.

We expect distributions to be maintained in most of the taxable bond CEFs from PIMCO and that the muni funds are investable for the first time in years.

Obviously, the traditional looks at this report are less important given what is happening in the markets and with these funds specifically.

Perhaps the most inquiries received in the last week has to do with the PIMCO "twins". PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI). Is the distribution safe? Will they have to force de-leverage through margin calls?

I will attempt to answer that. But the short answer is yes, I think the distribution is likely safe for now, and no, I don't see a need to force de-lever right now.

The monthly UNII report came out without much fanfare given the market turmoil. The report showed little in the way of anything new (given it is data through February and does not include the bulk of the market meltdown nor, more importantly, the fixed income lock-up).

Coverage ratios were largely stagnant over the period even though the dollar improved a bit.

Data by YCharts

The PIMCO taxable CEFs have been the centerpiece of many income investor portfolios over the last decade. The high yields and the superior performance along with the PIMCO brand name are a big draw. And over the last several years, the taxable funds from PIMCO have largely become the same. Performance dispersion (the difference of returns between them) among the funds continues to decline. This is largely true for PCI, PDI, PTY, PCN, and PKO, which over the last few years have seen little in the way of performance dispersion.

The NAVs and prices of ALL PIMCO CEFs have been hit hard. That includes the muni funds, which have seen NAVs get demolished. When redemptions occur at the same time and are contagious across many sectors, this is what happens. The last time this occurred was 2008.

(NAVs as of March 20)

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

The Need To Deleverage

Many have asked about forced deleverging/margin calls in these funds. For the taxables, we see very little reason for deleveraging. The borrowing is mainly from repos and reverse repos. These are a form of short-term collateralized borrowing and post-2008, became one of the most common forms of leverage in taxable bond CEFs. Repos are not senior debt like preferred stock which allows for additional flexibility when it comes to leverage.

When a fund issues preferred stock for their borrowing, in order for it to be sold to public investors requires strict covenants that must be maintained. For example, they may require more stringent constraints than the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Act stipulates that CEFs are allowed to issue debt of up to 50% of total net assets or the more commonly known, 300% asset coverage level. It also says they can issue preferred shares up to 100% of net assets to 200% asset coverage. This is what is called regulatory leverage. Certain types of leverage does not fall under the purview of the Act. Those include repos, certain derivatives, and some other specialty bonds (TOBs) mainly used for municipal CEFs.

(Source: CEFConnect)

On top of that type of leverage a fund can have what is called portfolio leverage. This is achieved through derivatives. A simple example would be a person who buys a futures contract on the S&P 500. Margin requirements state you only have to put down 20% of the required purchase allowing them to lever up their exposure. Most PIMCO funds do this through interest rate and credit default swaps. Those swaps add leverage through their notional value:

Here is the leverage wording from the prospectus of PCI:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its use of leverage from any combination of reverse repurchase agreements or dollar roll transactions (whether or not these instruments are covered), borrowings (i.e., loans or lines of credit from banks or other credit facilities), any future issuance of preferred shares and, to the extent described in this prospectus under the section entitled “Use of Leverage,” credit default swaps, other swap agreements and futures contracts, such that the assets attributable to the use of such leverage will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s total assets (including, for purposes of the 50% limit, the amounts of leverage obtained through the use of such instruments). The Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, also generally limits the extent to which the Fund may utilize uncovered reverse repurchase agreements and borrowings, together with any other senior securities representing indebtedness, to 33 1/3% of the Fund’s total net assets at the time utilized.

This is just basic language that most CEFs have. Very boilerplate stuff for the most part. The key pieces are the 50% limit which is different than most other PIMCO CEFs (other than PDI). Those limits are a by-product of the financial crisis whereby the market and underwriters demanded that these stipulations be in place in the prospectus. Other funds like PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) do not have that 50% limit allowing them some greater flexibility. The lack of a 50% limit does not eliminate them from having to meet the Investment Company of 1940 Act requirements.

Here is the more pertinent wording:

The 1940 Act generally prohibits the Fund from engaging in most forms of leverage representing indebtedness other than preferred shares (including the use of reverse repurchase agreements, dollar rolls, bank loans, commercial paper or other credit facilities, credit default swaps, total return swaps and other derivative transactions, loans of portfolio securities, short sales and when-issued, delayed delivery and forward commitment transactions, to the extent that these instruments are not covered as described below) unless immediately after the issuance of the leverage the Fund has satisfied the asset coverage test with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness prescribed by the 1940 Act; that is, the value of the Fund’s total assets less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities (for these purposes, “total net assets”) is at least 300% of the senior securities representing indebtedness (effectively limiting the use of leverage through senior securities representing indebtedness to 33 1/3% of the Fund’s total net assets, including assets attributable to such leverage). In addition, the Fund is not permitted to declare any cash dividend or other distribution on its Common Shares unless, at the time of such declaration, this asset coverage test is satisfied. The Fund may (but is not required to) cover its commitments under reverse repurchase agreements, dollar rolls, derivatives and certain other instruments by the segregation of liquid assets, or by entering into offsetting transactions or owning positions covering its obligations. To the extent that certain of these instruments are so covered, they will not be considered “senior securities” under the 1940 Act and therefore will not be subject to the 1940 Act 300% asset coverage requirement otherwise applicable to forms of senior securities representing indebtedness used by the Fund.

All of this is fairly complex. The actual calculation of the asset coverage ratios can get exceedingly complex as some assets can count towards that figure and some may not. And there are offsets and other things. That is way beyond the purview of this service.

The conclusion is that these funds will not likely have to de-lever. In fact, with maturities and rolls coming up, we think they can add to depressed positions or enter new ones to increase net investment income production.

Fundamental Analysis Of the Funds

Coverage Ratios:

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

Coverage ratios had little movement on an aggregate basis over the month despite sharp moves in markets. All the taxable funds sit below 100% on the 3-month ratio. But fiscal year-to-date the coverage ratios are much healthier and long-term numbers matter most. PCI is at 93% and PDI at 115% under this time frame (which started July 1). The weakest funds in that regard are two PIMCO Income Strategy funds with coverage ratios below 80%. I still don't think they are in a lot of danger of a cut at this point.

UNII levels:

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

The UNII levels mean more for the municipal bond CEFs than the traditional. UNII levels continue to be stable for the "cut" funds and decline for the remaining two "draw down" funds. The latter two are PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) and PIMCO Muni Income II (PML), which had large UNII buckets that they are now drawing down. These funds will need to cut their distributions again but I do think that is later rather than sooner. PIMCO likes to cut and cut big and then wait for a while for the next one. The playbook is likely similar to other funds like PIMCO CA Muni Income II (PCK) which, over the course of four years, cut every 10-12 months in fairly large amounts.

The muni CEFs are investable for the first time in a long while as fundamentals have been shore up through many large distribution cuts and valuations have come way down. All but two funds are now at a discount whereas a few weeks ago, all funds were at large premiums. With the coverage ratios solid in funds like PIMCO Muni Income III (PMX) and PIMCO Muni Income (PMF) with stable UNII levels, they are now of interest. PMF is trading at an -8% discount which hasn't happened for over a decade. PMX is also very cheap at -6%. Both funds sport distribution rates in excess of 6%. Very compelling. But again, I would be cautious and slow in entering these funds given the NAV issues they are having.

The fundamentals of both sides of the PIMCO CEF complex remain sound and investable. Of course, NAVs have been in sharp decline which, if it continues, could change some of that but I do think we are quite a bit of distance away from that.

I would expect coverage ratios on the taxable side to increase over the next few months as the dollar rallies and they can reinvest maturing securities and dry powder (remember both funds had ATM issuance until recently).

On the muni side, given how spreads have blown out, we think they can also increase net investment production. In the last two months with the fall in rates, we've seen a lot of munis get called.

Fund Comparison (Updated)

In the above comparison, you can see PCI and PDI have the most non-agency MBS other than PCM at 45% and 50%, respectively. PCM has over 65%. Again, the credit worthiness of these securities are not in question. It is the same thing occurring in certain ETFs. Money flowing out at record rates causing the funds to unload at fire sale prices. If you owned the underlying security individually, the likelihood of default would be low and still pay the income. It is the fund wrapper that is the problem. Especially in a leveraged environment.

As long as PCI/PDI do not need to sell in order to comply with leverage ratios, and I do NOT think that is the case (as of now), they will just hold throughout this crisis and continue to collect the income. Perhaps they will even add at these fire sale prices.

Concluding Thoughts

While the near-term performance has been lackluster to say the least, I'm not overly concerned with distributions. At least for now. The next few months of UNII reports will be important.

Once liquidity returns to the bond markets, we should see NAVs stabilize and start to rebound. It will take time. As we've said countless times, the NAVs and price tend to take the elevator down and escalator back up. High yield spreads, which are a good benchmark for NAV returns (in normal times of liquidity) are still widening. They are in fact a long way from where they were in 2008. In other words, we could see more pain.

This is why we do NOT advocate adding to the funds at this point even though both are cheap compared to how they've traded for the last several years. We believe spreads will continue to widen as we start to see defaults accelerate higher.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long pci, pdi. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.