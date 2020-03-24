Zoom: Already Hot, Coronavirus Makes It Hotter

The transformation already underway among enterprises to the remote office has gained steam in the context of coronavirus.

The transformation already underway among enterprises to the remote office has gained steam in the context of coronavirus. One of the clearest beneficiaries of both these trends is Zoom Video Communications (ZM). Many have avoided this name over the past year as the stock moved consistently higher, citing overextended valuations. Our view is that Zoom is poised to meet and exceed already lofty expectations. The key catalysts are the trend towards remote work already underway, along with coronavirus, which has disrupted worldwide commerce, forcing businesses, both large and small, to reexamine how they interact with employees and clients, alike.

(Image source)

Overview

Founded in 2011 by the former lead engineer from Cisco Systems, Eric Yuan, Zoom Video Communications is a cloud computing company that offers frictionless remote video conferencing (and other) services that facilitate online meetings and mobile collaboration. The HD audio/video platform supports conferences with up to 1000 participants, so the product has the ability to scale for even the largest enterprise clients. Over time, Zoom has added integration with such popular collaboration tools as Skype and Slack, and allows users to schedule and begin meetings using Outlook, Gmail, or iCal.

Zoom Video allows users to share files with meeting participants and offers end-to-end encryption and other security features. We at Left Brain have used Zoom ourselves for some time now to facilitate collaborative meetings with our overseas analysts. The product could not be easier to set up and use, and our experience led us to consider Zoom as an investment recommendation after the company completed an IPO in April of last year.

Zoom is Already Growing Rapidly: Coronavirus Will Only Accelerate Adoption

Zoom has had an explosive growth trajectory for years now and delivered 88% sales growth in FY 2019, its first year as a public company. The company’s revenue growth over the past three fiscal years is as shown below:

(Source: FactSet)

As you can see in the below chart, adoption of the Zoom platform has been rapid since 2016, especially as compared to competitors:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Zoom originally gained traction in small businesses, where cost is a factor and the need for a video conference system with minimal upfront expense was paramount. The company continues to succeed in that market, but has made tremendous headway in its attempt to gain traction in the more lucrative enterprise space, which sought a solution to facilitate remote collaboration among employees all over the globe. Enterprise adoption has been buoyed by enhancements to the platform that allow up to 1,000 users to participate in a single Zoom meeting:

(Source: Company Presentation)

These developments, alone give us conviction in the Zoom story. With that said, the coronavirus puts in stark reality the need among corporations of all sizes to have a video conferencing solution in place.

More Catalysts, Anecdotal Examples

College closures: Hundreds of colleges have cancelled in-person classes and moved to Zoom, including USC, the U of California system, UNC, Ohio State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, U of Colorado, U of Washington, Harvard and many more. This equates to hundreds of thousands of students, and the list is growing. It is very possible that because of the cost of college, this may be the beginning of a new paradigm for education incorporating companies like Zoom. According to CEO Eric Yuan, this could speed adoptions:

“Given this coronavirus, I think overnight, almost everybody really understood they needed a tool like this. This will dramatically change the landscape. I truly believe in the future, everyone will use video for remote worker collaboration.”

Work from Home: Work from home is going to skyrocket. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says 16% of the workforce spends some time working remotely. We think this will expand and add to the Total Addressable Market exponentially.

Building Goodwill: Zoom is building goodwill and speeding adoption by offering some free services in China and other areas. For example, it has removed the 40-minute limit on free meeting in China. Zoom is also providing special informational sessions and on-demand resources on how to use the platform. Further, the company is monitoring capacity globally to make sure maximum reliability amid usage increases.

Valuation

Zoom shares are already showing significant strength in a terrible market. However, this adds to some investor concerns over valuation. On a price-to-sales basis, Zoom already trades at very high multiples, as shown in the chart below.

However, as sales growth continues at a rapid pace, the "S" in the P/S ratio should grow enough to justify the current valuation. It’s also important to note, Zoom is already profitable (on free cash flow, EBITDA and Net Income) despite the rapid growth and how new the company is. Zoom’s asset-lite model is highly valuable in a tough financial environment. Further, the company has strong customer satisfaction. In addition to our company’s high satisfaction with Zoom, it also shares highly encouraging customer approval here.

Risks

Of course, there are risks to Zoom. The obvious one that stands out to many is the high valuation that has been driven higher amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, given the rapid sales growth prior to the pandemic, the company can grow into its valuation, and the shares can go higher, as sales grow rapidly. Further, we believe the coronavirus may be accelerating the shift to telecommuting for work and school out of the necessity.

Another risk is competition. Zoom’s execution in developing its product has been exceptional, which has led it to succeed in a crowded market of video conferencing solutions. However, its platform architecture advantages could fade as competition imitates the company's best practices and execution approach in the long term. Zoom is mainly focused on video conferencing, but providers such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO) have large ecosystems of productivity solutions that businesses may prefer as all-in-one options for their IT and software. Nonetheless, Zoom’s head start (and the goodwill it is currently building) give it a significant advantage.

Conclusion

Zoom was a hot stock to begin with, and it has become hotter still in the coronavirus context. The valuation of this remote video conferencing company (on a price-to-sales basis) is very high, but the sales growth supports the valuation, and we believe there will be further long-term price gains for shares. Work and school “from home” initiatives are accelerating the widespread adoption of this technology, and Zoom stands to benefit as a leader in the space. For these reasons, we’ve ranked Zoom #6 on our Top 7 Growth Stocks (coronavirus digital transformation edition) ahead of Teladoc (TDOC) and behind Roku (ROKU). If you are a disciplined long-term growth investor, Zoom is worth considering for a spot in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long ZM.