2 Excessive Dips Provide A Very Good Buying Opportunity: GW Pharmaceuticals

The COVID-19 pandemic should have only modest impact on GWPH's commercial activities, revenue growth looks set to continue. GWPH's clinical activities may see some impact, but planning should address this.

The sell-off due to the popping of the pot stock bubble never really made sense in terms of GWPH's operations, but the mechanics of the sell-off are understandable.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), a biopharmaceutical company that makes its money selling Epidiolex (cannabidiol) for seizures associated with select diseases, is currently down over 55% from highs in May 2019. While the market-wide sell-off due to coronavirus accounts for the latter part of that drop, the sell-off in the pot stock space prior to that accounts for the first part of the drop. Both these sell-offs seem excessive. GWPH isn't really a pot stock, and coronavirus isn't likely to change the way people manage their seizure disorder (meaning GWPH's Epidiolex will continue to sell).

Pot stocks sunk, and took GWPH with them

Throughout a lot of 2019, GWPH was irrationally lumped in with other cannabis producers and sellers as they sold off. It makes sense that the likes of Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) have plunged as the Canadian launch of legal, adult-use recreational cannabis has not gone as well as hoped. ACB has had to halt construction or defer construction of some of its facilities and also reported Q3'19 revenues which declined quarter-over-quarter vs. Q2'19.

Figure 1: GWPH was brought down with cannabis producers like ACB and CGC, despite continued revenue growth and a rally in the broader market. More recently the sell-off in the broader market has brought down GWPH further.

With CGC, investors witnessed the ouster of former co-CEO, Bruce Linton, who noted he was not stepping down, but was terminated and more recently the company shut down two production facilities due to a lack of forecasted demand.

But have sequential declines in revenue, the ouster of a CEO, or major adjustments in production capacity (due to lack of demand) been seen at GWPH? Nope. GWPH isn't really impacted by the fact that Canadians didn't end up purchasing as much legal cannabis as many expected. GWPH is, however, a major component of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), which due to its holdings in many producers of cannabis, such as CGC or ACB, Tilray (TLRY) or Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), is exposed to the fact that the Canadian cannabis market wasn't as big as expected.

Figure 2: Screen capture showing the top 10 holdings of the MJ ETF. Note that GWPH, a biopharmaceutical company can be found alongside the likes of Canadian cannabis producers like CRON, CGC and ACB. Source: MJ ETF website.

SA's Nick Cox has provided an in-depth take on the mechanism by which sell-offs in cannabis producers like ACB or CGC can lead to sell-offs in GWPH. For example, one mechanism could be that many of those with long exposure to the likes of ACB/CGC also have long exposure to GWPH, and might be forced to sell the latter to deal with losses on the former. I won't labor on the mechanisms as they were discussed in Nick's article and are well worth a read (the same thing can happen to any stock that is unfairly lumped in with another industry). The take home point, however, is that GWPH got thrown in with some names it didn't really have that much in common with fundamentally.

How is the Epidiolex launch doing? Will that change?

Epidiolex was approved in the US (June 2018) and Europe (September 2019) in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet Syndrome (DS). With the US launch coming in November 2018, Q4'18 revenues were only modest, but GWPH has produced impressive Q/Q growth from that beginning. GWPH's revenues in Q4'19 were $109.1M, accounted for largely by Epidiolex (net product sales of $104.5M).

Figure 3: GWPH revenues the past five quarters. Epidiolex launched in the US in November 2018. Source: GWPH investor presentation.

While US revenues from Epidiolex alone should continue to grow in LGS and DS, and European revenues in those indications are likely just beginning to come online, there is an additional source of revenue growth to discuss.

Figure 4: It is still very early days in the European launch. Source: GWPH investor presentation.

The February 2020 submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Epidiolex in the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) provides a late 2020 or early 2021 catalyst for GWPH. A similar application for Epidyolex in TSC was recently submitted in Europe. Approval of that sNDA seems likely given the positive data produced in phase 3, and with the drug already on the market, a launch in the new indication can be a bit more rapid than initial launch. For example, initial US approval of Epidiolex in late June 2018 was followed by a launch on November 1, 2018, about a four-month delay. By comparison, GWPH could probably start marketing Epidiolex in TSC to the relevant physicians in days or weeks following sNDA approval.

Overall then, the US GWPH launch is going well, and revenue growth has the potential to pick up again (due to European approval and eventual approval in TSC).

How does COVID-19 impact marketing and trials?

Marketing

It seems unlikely that a pandemic should prevent entirely a biotech/pharma company from marketing a drug and capturing new patients, but COVID-19 is not without impact.

While telemedicine has been promoted by some as part of the solution to dealing with COVID-19, there are still plenty of issues. Even where a video-link is available, there are still some tests a neurologist usually can't perform via telemedicine such as assessment of neuromuscular components of a disease. In the case of LGS or DS, telemedicine likely won't cut it for anything beyond minor adjustments to medication regimes or continuing an existing prescription via e-prescribing. That being said, not bothering to manage a child's seizure/developmental disorder, however, is out of the question (LGS and DS begin in early life). Families then will likely be forced to don a mask if possible and use other hygiene measures when visiting a doctor. Overall, concerns about COVID-19 are likely to take a back seat when a serious disorder like LGS or DS presents, increases in severity or stops responding to previous therapies.

In terms of marketing, the changes GWPH faces are slightly more pronounced. There will be a need to modify the channels through which representatives contact prescribers, and indeed that change is happening elsewhere in the industry so far with a shift to digital channels instead of in-person meetings. Big Pharma such as Pfizer (PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Merck (MRK) have all responded to the pandemic with changes to marketing like working from home and using virtual interaction with healthcare providers.

Trials

A biotech in the commercial stage is usually still in the clinic too. GWPH is running plenty of trials, and while that provides plenty of catalysts for the future, it also means there is potential for COVID-19 to impact the catalyst calendar for GWPH. Moving readouts further into the future isn't really good news for a stock, you can't submit for approval of a new drug or new indication without data, and you can't open up new revenue streams without those approvals. Further, catalyst traders won't go long a stock without any near-term readouts.

Figure 5: GWPH pipeline. Source: GWPH investor presentation.

When we look at what is in the works for 2020, we find GWPH has plenty going on in the clinic. In January 2020, GWPH provided along with preliminary sales numbers for Q4'19, a list of its key priorities for 2020. Among GWPH's priorities were plans to run trials of Nabiximols (a mixture of THC and CBD) targeting US approval in spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nabiximols is already marketed ex-US under the trade name Sativex for MS associated spasticity.

"We have had several interactions with the FDA in the last year regarding this product [Nabiximols]. As a result, our plan for MS spasticity is to bridge from the previously conducted positive Phase 3 trials in Europe by adding a new Phase 3 placebo controlled trial with approximately 450 patients in a number of smaller mechanistic studies. We expect this clinical program to commence in the second quarter of this year. It is important to emphasize that other elements necessary for an NDA submission are largely in place. For example, we have nearly 100,000 patient years of safety data, as well as a regulatory approved commercial scale manufacturing process that has been in place for many years." - Comments from Volker Knappertz, CMO at GWPH, Q4'19 earnings call, emphasis mine.

GWPH has not provided any update noting an expectation to have to delay these studies (the timeline appears the same in the March corporate presentation). Further, GWPH's March corporate presentation confirms the company expects data from one of several trials of cannabidivarin (CBDV) in autism in 2020.

Financial overview and valuation

GWPH has no near-term concerns on cash balance, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $536.9M at the end of 2019, with net cash used in operating activities of $123.5M in 2019. Net loss of $24.9M in Q4'19 is more reflective of losses for GWPH in recent times, as the full-year 2019 net loss of just $9M is impacted by a one-time item, the sale of a Priority Review Voucher in April 2019 net proceeds of which were $104.1M.

In regards to GWPH's share count, as of February 21, 2020, there were 371,731,604 shares outstanding, 12 of which go into each American Depository Share. As such, a share count of 31M is used in the market cap calculation, which at $77 per ADS yields a market cap of $2.39B. When the lack of debt and cash are stripped out to yield an enterprise value of $1.85B, the company starts to look very good in terms of EV/revenue valuation. A 2020 revenue estimate of $533.38M is provided below (coming from 15 analysts, high estimate is $588.39M) which would yield an EV/revenue multiple of 3.5 based on 2020 sales. Note that product net sales ($310.33M in 2019) and total revenues ($311.33M) tally very closely for GWPH in recent times (other revenue was $1M in 2019) so calculated multiples of EV/sales and EV/revenues are more or less comparable. I still find that multiple reasonably cheap for a biopharmaceutical company just five quarters into the launch of its major revenue generating asset (net sales of Sativex in 2019 accounted for just 13.9M, compare that to 296.4M for Epidiolex over the same period).

Table 1: Revenue estimates for GWPH. Source: Data from SA's Earnings Estimates tab.

Further, I find the revenue estimates in table 1, $495M-$588M to be quite conservative. To generate $500M in revenues for 2020 would only require GWPH to average $125M per quarter. Using my own conservative modelling, I can get to these sorts of numbers, it ignores reality too much in my opinion, but I'll show you.

Figure 6: Historical and estimated (by Biotech Beast) net sales of Epidiolex. Source: Historical sales from relevant 10-K/Q's and press releases, estimates produced by fitting the historical data with a logarithmic function.

Firstly, I plotted the past five quarters of net sales for Epidiolex (similar to figure 3 above but with Sativex stripped out) and fitted the data with a logarithmic function. Never mind that this function means Q/Q growth among estimated quarters is soon only mid-single digit. For example, the Q4'20E/Q3'20E comparison represents a 5.7% Q/Q increase. Yep, this model predicts growth would slow to just +$7.4M only nine quarters into the launch of Epidiolex. It is more common to model drug launches with sigmoidal (S-shaped) curves, but I'm trying to work out how analysts are coming up with such low estimates. Secondly, I fail to account for the European launch entirely, remembering that the European launch of Epidiolex barely happened in Q4'19 and so likely did not contribute hugely to Q4'19 sales. Indeed, it appears from Figure 4 above that Q4'19 saw a launch in Germany alone. Putting these conservative measures together, I can get to $500M in sales form Epidiolex in 2020 and adding back in $14M for Sativex gets us to $514M in revenues for GWPH in 2020.

What is more likely happening here is that the jumps in revenue in the first few quarters were hard to follow up on, which gives the appearance that Q/Q growth rates are rapidly falling (Table 2). Certainly fitting with a simple logarithmic function as in Figure 6 means that early sharp jumps in revenue actually make the curve flatten out sooner.

Table 2: Analysis of quarter-over-quarter growth rates for Epidiolex, including 2020 forecasting by Biotech Beast.

Net Sales ($M) Growth Q/Q (percentage) Q4'18 4.7 Q1'19 33.5 612.8 Q2'19 68.4 104.2 Q3'19 86.1 25.9 Q4'19 104.5 21.4 Q1'20E 111.8 7.0 Q2'20E 121.4 8.7 Q3'20E 129.8 6.9 Q4'20E 137.2 5.7

The jump in revenues from Q4'18 to Q1'19 is partially accounted for by the fact that Q4'18 wasn't a full quarter of sales, but most likely because the marketing effort wasn't yet in full swing and coverage at launch was not ideal but soon improved.

Figure 7: Insurance coverage for Epidiolex in LGS and DS has rapidly approved. Source: GWPH investor presentation.

Overall, I find it hard to believe the model I produced in Figure 6 will hold true, with GWPH adding less than $10M per quarter in additional sales throughout 2020. One of the advantages of the fact that coverage has only seen modest improvements since June 2019 (compare third and fourth columns of Figure 7) is that it has allowed us a better look at the underlying growth rate of Epidiolex. One more go at forecasting sales then?

I noticed the last three quarters of Epidiolex sales have fit a linear model quite nicely. Consider further that the sigmoidal curves often used to model drug sales can have a fairly linear portion in the middle. What this means is this linear model won't be good forever, sales have to slow eventually (but I don't think that day is near). Indeed, I am only really forecasting US sales in LGS and DS and I doubt Europe contributed too much to Q4'18 sales. Still by this model we see 2020 sales of Epidiolex of $598M, and when we add in $14M for Sativex 2020 sales of $612M (above the top end of analyst estimates in table 1), then we get an EV/2020 sales multiple of 3.

Figure 8: Historical and estimated (by Biotech Beast) net sales of Epidiolex. Source: Historical sales from relevant 10-K/Q's and press releases, estimates produced by fitting the three most recent quarters of historical data with a linear function.

So what is GWPH worth? You can buy out a biotech for 3x peak sales, actually you often pay more. For example, Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) was bought out by Celgene (CELG) for $9B net of cash and marketable securities, when estimates of peak sales were about $3B. If GWPH achieves sales in its second full year of even $500M, it is hard to argue that revenues aren't headed towards to $1B mark; indeed, Table 1 above notes 2022 revenue estimates of $1.09B. Even if GWPH's revenue growth stopped there, meaning $1.09B represented peak sales, a 3x peak sales multiple would then represent a $3.27B valuation or $106 per share. That number is net of cash which really adds in another $536.9M, but you don't apply a multiple to that. Still, that cash adds in another $17 per share currently. Thus, even via a peak sales estimate that I believe is conservative and certainly in play, plus considering current cash levels, I myself would buy GWPH for $123 if I had $3.8B lying around. Maybe I'll just look for an entry on some shares.

Conclusions

GWPH has been brought down by the pot stock bubble popping, even though the headwinds facing that space don't apply to GWPH. GWPH has been brought down further by the market-wide sell-off stemming from COVID-19 concerns. COVID-19 concerns apply to most biotechs, but you don't leave LGS, DS or TSC untreated, so new patients will still accrue, and marketing efforts can go from in-person to virtual. GWPH's clinical trials might experience delays, but the company is still guiding to produce data in at least one indication in 2020 and hasn't announced any major delays yet. Revenue estimates for GWPH seem too conservative, but even working with these estimates, GWPH is worth much more than what it trades at currently. GWPH seems like a compelling long.

The risks of any long in GWPH are several fold, a few of which are worth discussing here. Firstly, GWPH is exposed to panic selling, just like any stock in this market. I think GWPH looks too cheap, but if it wants, the market can stay irrational for extended periods. Secondly, GWPH could have its sNDA for Epidiolex in TSC rejected and its equivalent European application in TSC rejected, leading to delays in revenue growth that might come from that indication; the stock would understandably trade down. Lastly, GWPH might experience a softer quarter of revenue growth if a shift away from in-person marketing efforts to virtual marketing (due to COVID-19 concerns) fails to maintain momentum of the launch.

