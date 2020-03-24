The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Hitting At The Worst Possible Time For Marathon Petroleum

The U.S. merchant refining sector has been hit incredibly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent steps taken by government officials to suppress it, and the Saudi oil price war. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has been no exception as its share price has fallen by almost 70% in 2020 to date (see figure). The company's market capitalization is lower now than it was at the time of its spin-off from Marathon Oil (MRO), which is especially notable given its acquisition of competitor Andeavor (ANDV) for $23 billion in Q4 2018.

Data by YCharts

Marathon Petroleum's shares are now trading at all-time low price-to-book and price-to-tangible-book ratios (see figure). The company's price-to-book value, which includes more than $10 billion of goodwill, is a mere 0.37. Its large amount of goodwill means that the price-to-book ratio does not on its own indicate that Marathon Petroleum is substantially weaker than its peers, but investors clearly turned more bearish on the company last week than they have been at any other point in its past as an independent firm.

Data by YCharts

Marathon Petroleum is better-positioned to survive the current operating environment than are its smaller peers. The company has a continent-spanning footprint following its acquisition of Andeavor and that company's West-of-the-Mississippi refining infrastructure. Most of Marathon Petroleum's refineries have either inland or coastal water terminal access, with the latter in particular being able to utilize a broad mix of crudes in terms of both origin and, depending on the refinery's complexity, characteristics. Unlike small inland refiners that have come to rely heavily on light sweet crude from U.S. shale plays, Marathon Petroleum's combined crude slate was split evenly between sour and sweet crudes in 2018 and 2019.

This is an important advantage at a time when the price of WTI crude is at 20-year lows in inflation-adjusted terms (see figure). Many (most?) U.S. shale drillers will not be able to survive at current crude prices, creating the prospect of widespread supply disruptions at those refineries that rely heavily on domestic inland crudes. Those refineries that have deepwater terminals, especially in the Gulf Coast, will have an easier time switching to and utilizing conventional crudes with lower extraction costs, such as the crude that Saudi Arabia is flooding the market with.

Source: EIA (2020).

If the Andeavor acquisition provided Marathon Petroleum with a broader footprint, though, it also saddled the company with two different liabilities that may suddenly pose a much larger headwind to its finances than initially believed. First, Marathon Petroleum's financial debt and interest expenses both ballooned in the wake of the acquisition as the company absorbed its large peer (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the acquisition had yet to deliver the intended returns even before the events of this month. Marathon Petroleum's interest coverage ratio fell from its pre-acquisition level of above 7x to less than 4.5x at the end of 2019 (see figure). While hardly a signal of looming insolvency - the company had a cash reserve at the end of Q4 2019 that was almost $300 million greater than its TTM interest expense - this ratio will only deteriorate further if an extended period of social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic further weakens refined fuels demand and margins.

Data by YCharts

This deterioration of its balance sheet is not the only liability that Marathon Petroleum finds itself saddled with in today's new operating environment, however. The acquisition of Andeavor also caused Marathon Petroleum to become responsible for the former's biofuel blending obligations under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. The RFS2 requires refiners to blend biofuels with their refined fuels prior to retail, with each refiner's individual share of the national quota operating as a function of its refining market share. Merchant refiners mostly lack sufficient blending infrastructure to meet their obligations, however. Instead, they purchase Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], which are the mandate's compliance credits, from other entities in order to fulfill their annual obligations.

Merchant refiners' combined RIN expenditures have varied in amount from year to year depending on RIN prices and the total biofuel blending volume, but they have been quite substantial in many years. In 2017, which was its last full year as an independent company, Andeavor recorded $366 million in total RIN expenditures. Marathon Petroleum recorded a total of $457 million in that same year, resulting in a combined $823 million for the refining capacity that Marathon Petroleum now owns. RIN prices are substantially lower now than they were in 2017, but only because the Trump administration reduced refiners' blending obligation in a move that a federal appellate court recently declared to have been unlawful.

The threat to Marathon Petroleum is that RIN prices may rebound sharply if demand for refined fuels, particularly gasoline, remains low into 2021. Most of the fuel ethanol in the U.S. that contributes to the mandate is consumed in a 10 vol% blend known as "E10." While the existing U.S. blending and retail infrastructure can easily handle E10, the use of higher blends faces infrastructure constraints at multiple stages of the supply chain. RIN prices have historically spiked in those years in which the mandated ethanol blending volume has exceeded roughly 10 vol% of expected gasoline consumption as a result. While past RIN price increases occurred in response to plateauing gasoline consumption, 2021 is likely to see a decline if recent forecasts of a Q4 2020 COVID-19 peak are correct. The biofuel blending requirement, by contrast, exists as an absolute volume up until the EPA establishes the rulemaking for the subsequent year, at which point it calculates the blending percentage as a function of the absolute volume and expected refined fuels demand.

Marathon Petroleum only spent $356 million on RINs in 2019 despite the Andeavor acquisition due to the presence of low annual RIN prices. A rebound of this expenditure total to 2017's combined total of $823 million without consumer pass-through would hurt, but it would not be exceptionally large in the context of the company's cash reserve. That said, investors can expect Marathon Petroleum's total RIN obligation in 2020 and 2021 to be higher than in 2019 if the company is successful in selling its Speedway retail division. While that hasn't happened yet, it would be important given that much of the ethanol blending that is conducted under the RFS2 is done by retail stations, either in the form of splash blending or, as is more common now, at retailer-owned terminals. Marathon Petroleum has not recently reported the number of RINs that are generated by the Speedway division, but its total 2019 fuel sales of 7.7 billion gallons means that the amount could feasibly be in the hundreds of millions (assuming one gallon of ethanol and therefore one RIN for every 10 gallons of gasoline) with an annual value in the tens of millions.

Merchant refiners have long argued that RIN expenditures directly impact their bottom line due to their lack of market power relative to their large, integrated peers. Energy economists, on the other hand, have found evidence that RIN values are at least partially passed-through to consumers. If pass-through has occurred in the past, though, that does not guarantee that it will continue to occur in the event of a sharp refined fuels demand shock. Should it occur, then, investors would need to consider the possibility that Marathon Petroleum's earnings would be directly affected not just by the demand shock, but also by the consequent increase to its RIN expenditure.

This is not to say that RIN prices are certain to reach 2017's levels, let alone the highs from 2013. The price of the large D6 RIN category was trading at multi-year lows for much of H2 2019 and, while it increased by 40% late last week, it will need to gain another 200% from its current level before it reaches 2017's annual average value. Rapid price increases have occurred in the past in response to the ethanol blend rate exceeding 10 vol% of gasoline demand, though, such as when D6 RIN prices increased more than 2000% over six months in 2013.

The COVID-19 pandemic and Saudi oil price war could not have happened at a worse time for Marathon Petroleum. Its debt load remains high from the Andeavor acquisition at a time when its total RIN obligation has increased sharply due to the addition of that refiner's capacity. While even a sustained period of much weaker refined fuels demand would not hinder its ability to service that debt due to its $1.5 billion cash reserve, such a development would potentially cause RIN prices to rebound sharply. The combination of these two developments, especially in the event that the company's RIN deficit expands because of a Speedway sale, would place the company's balance sheet in a challenging position with potentially negative results for its remaining $3 billion share buyback plan (as of December 31, 2019) and/or its current 12.2% dividend yield. Investors should be aware that the conditions under which Marathon Petroleum is operating are therefore unique compared to the rest of the merchant refining sector.

