Airbus A380: Crisis Could Accelerate Demise

Worldwide, airlines have grounded the majority of their fleets with the end of the grounding not in sight. In 2019, the main problem in the aerospace industry was the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX (NYSE:BA) and I thought it could not get much worse than that. Fast forward a year and I have been proven wrong as we are now facing unprecedented cuts in airline capacities and demand for air travel. While the exact damage to the industry is still unclear, I believe that coming out of this crisis the airline industry will look different. Airlines will have downscaled fleets and I believe that some airlines will not deploy certain aircraft types in their effort to restore capacity.

Source: Aviation Business Middle East

In this report, we look at 2 aircraft types from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) that could be phased out earlier than initially anticipated. These aircraft are the Airbus A340 due to age and the Airbus A380 due to size.

Airbus A340

Airbus delivered 377 Airbus A340 aircraft and whereas the Boeing 757 and Boeing 767 - two aging aircraft types - were successful, the Airbus A340 wasn’t. As a result, many of the 377 Airbus A340 that the European jet maker delivered have already been removed from service in recent years.

Table 1: Airbus A340 operators (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we are seeing is that there is a very small group of operators left. We counted 23 operators with 134 aircraft still in service. Most of the airlines have a fairly small Airbus A340 (less than 5) fleet. This includes some airlines for which the Airbus A340 is the only aircraft they could potentially place in the fleet either due to their financial position or due to embargos. Focusing on the bigger airlines, so Lufthansa (Group) (OTCQX:DLAKF) (OTCQX:DLAKY), Iberia, Air France (OTCPK:AFRAF) (OTCPK:AFLYY), Hi Fly and Scandinavian Airlines.

Lufthansa intended to remove the Airbus A340 from the fleet by 2025 with a mix of the Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 as the replacement. That plan could become shaky. Lufthansa has 15 Airbus A340-300 aircraft approaching the age of 20 years or even passed that. I wouldn’t be surprised if the airline will consider disposing these aircraft. Iberia intended to replace its fleet of 16 Airbus A340s by 2022 with the Airbus A350 as replacement while Hi Fly planned on disposing the fleet by 2022 and the Airbus A340 was set to be removed from the Air France fleet next year. Whereas we are seeing some firm disposal plans for Boeing fleet members, we don’t see the same for the Airbus A340. I think what plays a role there is the age of the aircraft and some airlines simply haven’t figured out what they will do with their aircraft. Nevertheless, I wouldn’t be surprised if the current situation in the industry would trigger the early retirement of 33% of the Airbus A340 fleet, which would mostly hit Airbus as the A350-900 and Airbus A330neo have been the primary replacement of these aircraft.

Source: Flickr

The only airline that accelerated the phase-out of the Airbus A340 officially is Virgin Atlantic, but there is a story to that. The airline kept 3 Airbus A340-600s in the fleet as it was coping with the fall-out from the Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) (OTCPK:RYCEY) powered Boeing 787s. With demand falling, the Airbus A340-600 became redundant. If it wouldn’t have been for the problems with the Dreamliner turbofans, the A340 would have departed the Virgin Atlantic fleet months ago already.

Airbus A380

We currently see an acceleration in retirement of older aircraft. The Airbus A380, however, is quite a young aircraft that could see reductions due to its size. What has always worked against the Airbus A380 is the size of this aircraft. Even with growing demand, airlines have had a hard time filling this aircraft year-round. With demand falling, the Airbus A380 might not be the aircraft that will remain profitable and you could ask yourself how many airlines will choose for the Airbus A380 to recover their fleets if they have the opportunity to opt for incremental capacity additions in the form of the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. At this time, even Emirates, which religiously has taken delivery of the A380 in recent years, is rephasing the delivery of its final 8 aircraft on order.

On the 16th of March, we went through all Airbus A380 deliveries by tail number to see how many are still flying or are expected to be grounded.

From the 234 Airbus A380s in regular service currently, almost 100 were grounded or to be grounded as of the 16th of March. Some of these will be out or are out of service for maintenance activities, but even when we keep this in mind 40% of fleet is grounded. Is it huge? It does seem so, but we should also consider that Air New Zealand cut its capacity by 85%, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) cut by 75%, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Lufthansa cut the capacity by 50%. So, the Airbus A380 is not in an awful spot at least not if we look at the intended capacity cuts which seem to be in line with the capacity cuts made on the Airbus A380 fleet. What could become a problem, however, is that if airlines start looking for recovery of their capacity that they will be more disciplined in that recovery and find that the Airbus A380 provides too much of a capacity addition and risk to their ambitions.

Emirates announced on the 22nd of March that it would be halting almost all operations, grounding virtually all Airbus A380s.

Conclusion

On the 16th of March, capacity cuts for the Airbus A380 were not as high as the cuts airlines were making to full operations. However, while Boeing 757, Boeing 767s, Boeing 747s and Airbus A340s are quite old, the Airbus A380 fleet is relatively young. So, what we can conclude is that size of the aircraft could be playing a role because with demand falling it becomes more challenging to fill an Airbus A380; but more importantly, we see that the capacity cuts are dismissive of the aircraft age. Whether it is young or old aircraft, the cuts are there. Being a big aircraft, the Airbus A380 is an easy and fast way to cut capacity as demand falls.

Some airlines such as Lufthansa and Air France were already planning on phasing out their superjumbo fleet or part of it and I think that these airlines, but possibly also some other airlines, will be contemplating accelerating the phase-out of the Airbus A380. We are looking at steep capacity cuts and the Airbus A380 plays its role there as you have to cut less A380s to achieve the same capacity cut compared to smaller wide body aircraft (granted they fly equal number of flights per day). Going forward, we might be seeing some airlines recalibrating their Airbus A380 fleets and network. As recovery kicks in weeks from now, more likely months from now, there could be a focus on incremental capacity additions with smaller aircraft instead of the superjumbos.

The airline industry is currently looking into the abyss. We don’t know how steep the cuts will be in total, but more importantly how long it will last and how fast capacity will recover. But to me it seems certain that Boeing and Airbus will be facing deferrals and aircraft retirements will be pulled forward without bringing a replacement into the fleet. That makes deliveries scheduled for this year uncertain. Instead of doing one-to-one replacements, we might be seeing aircraft going out of the fleet and aircraft deliveries intended to provide today's replacement and growth vehicles will be deferred to play a role in tomorrow’s recovery once grounded aircraft have also returned to service. So, deliveries that seemed certain a month ago… they no longer are a certainty nor are the roles of some aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Airbus A340 going forward.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EADSF, BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.