Term CEFs For A Lower Risk Investment Strategy

We take a look at the performance of term funds in the current drawdown relative to their sectors.

Given the sharp and fast drawdowns we have seen in the CEF market over the last few weeks, the obvious question is what are the options available to income investors that allow them to stay in the market but limit the volatility of their portfolios. Our response to this question has typically been three-fold: use open-end funds, pick CEFs cheap vs. their sector or use term CEFs. In this article, we review the performance of term CEFs during this drawdown. Our takeaway is that term CEFs have typically held up better than their sectors over this recent while due to their discount anchor. We currently like the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) and the BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) for their combination of attractive discount valuation and risk/reward.

Term CEF Redux

For a deeper background on term CEFs, please take a look at our previously published overview. In brief, term CEFs are CEFs that have an expected maturity date.

The way we think about term CEFs is through the combination of two types of yield:

Covered yield - this is effectively the earnings price yield of the fund.

Pull-to-NAV yield - this is the discount divided by the number of years to maturity.

The sum of the two is a proxy for the expected annual total return of the fund in excess of any NAV moves. The expectation of the discount narrowing to zero on the maturity date of the fund provides another benefit - lower price volatility. Because of an explicit fundamental anchor, the discount of the term fund can only widen so much. Perpetual funds don't have this anchor and so experience much greater discount and hence price volatility.

Apart from their desirable characteristics, term funds have a couple of potential issues. First, is the fact that term funds don't actually have to terminate at maturity. Because fund managers lose the fee revenue stream when the fund goes away, they are disincentivized to terminate the fund. So, often the fund company will try to find ways to wriggle out of the termination. The better fund companies will give investors a chance to tender their shares at NAV.

The second potential issue of term funds, particularly of target term funds which try to terminate at a target NAV, is the chance that they will begin to deleverage ahead of the termination. This will decrease the level of earnings in the fund, leading to lower total returns. For example, this happened with the Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) recently which went into Treasuries in expectation of a potential termination.

The third potential issue is reinvestment risk. While term funds can provide excess yields until their termination, investors will need to find what to do with the cash when they receive it. The risk is that the investment environment may be unappealing just when they receive their cash back. Investors in perpetual funds may be able to lock in attractive yields for a longer period.

Term CEF Performance Review

In this section, we go through some of the various sectors and see how term funds performed relative to their sector.

High-Yield Sector

We count six term funds in the high-yield sector.

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)

In aggregate, these term funds have outperformed the broader sector by about 10% since the start of the drawdown.

Municipal Sector

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Muni Opportunity Fund (MMD)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

The outperformance of term funds in the municipal sector has been similar at around 10%.

Loans Sector

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)

Interestingly, the loan sector has seen only minimal outperformance. This is driven by the fact two of the four term funds - the Blackstone funds - that are relatively high-octane funds with above-average price volatility.

Preferreds Sector

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI)

The term funds in this sector have held in a bit better by about 6% in total.

The price action over the last few weeks across these sectors suggests that term funds have more or less delivered on their lower-volatility premise. We continue to view these funds as attractive alternatives even at current depressed market levels. Within the term fund space, we currently like JPT and BTT.

We like JPT in the preferreds space because of the overall depressed price level of preferred stocks as well as an 8.45% discount as of Friday close which, until its March-2022 termination, should deliver over 4% per annum through the discount accretion towards zero. Although it's tempting to go for a perpetual preferreds fund at current prices and discounts, most preferred CEFs are trading at asset coverage below the regulatory minimum which puts them at risk for deleveraging, payout cuts and further discount pressure. The lower leverage of JPT means makes it somewhat safer in this regard. Nuveen has generally been a good industry player in terminating its funds or at least giving investors an option to tender.

We also like BTT in the municipal sector for its strong historic and sector-beating NAV return, its moderate historic drawdowns and its discount of 8.9% which should provide an additional return of 0.9% on top of its 4.46% covered yield.

Conclusion

Term funds have more or less delivered on their lower-volatility premise during this drawdown and we continue to view these structures as relatively attractive even at current depressed valuation levels. This is because the widening discounts have increased the expected returns from discount amortization to zero on the term date, assuming the termination does go ahead. The combination of strong relative performance and attractive pricing argues for a strategic allocation to term funds in CEF portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPT, JPI, BTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.