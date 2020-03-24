Acacia Communications: Cashing In On An 8.5% Spread

China SAMR approval is the only hurdle left and to date there has been no dissension from Chinese customers of Acacia.

Deal Overview

On July 9, 2019, Cisco Systems (CSCO) agreed to acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 billion or $70.00 per share. With Acacia shares currently trading at $64.50, the deal spread is 8.5%. For a transaction set to close by the end of April 2020, this is a highly attractive risk/reward profile.

The all-cash transaction has been approved by the Board of both the target and the acquirer. Funding is clearly not an issue given Acacia represents a small bolt-on acquisition for Cisco. The deal terms are binding and defined in a contract submitted to the regulator and legally enforceable by each party. It is extremely difficult for buyers committed to definitive merger agreements to walk away even when the buyer is under intense financial pressure, which is not the case with Cisco.

Dislocations Abound in the Merger Arbitrage Space

Ordinarily, announced non-complex mergers and acquisitions trade on fairly tight spreads. Indeed, as early as March 3, prior to the onset of the coronavirus crisis, deal spreads traded as tight as 0.5%. Since the coronavirus crisis spread outside of China and became a global phenomenon, it has started to wreak havoc on global capital markets. Companies subject to announced mergers and acquisitions have not been spared.

On Monday March 15, we started to see real market dislocation. There were reports that Citadel had terminated a risk arbitrage portfolio manager and unwound his portfolio. Millennium, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, is also believed to have cut two of their five merger desks after breaching loss limits. Since then, systematic events funds – often geared as much as 6-8x – have triggered margin calls from brokers and have been forced to de-leverage. As volatility across core M&A positions spike, traditional merger arbitrageurs suffer draw-downs and are forced to cut position sizes and reduce gross exposure. This mass unwind has created some of the most attractive merger arbitrage spreads seen in decades.

Why is Acacia a Good Fit for Cisco?

Acacia makes high-speed optical inter-connect technologies for web-scale companies, service providers and data centres. These products are designed to transform communication networks by improving performance, cost and capacity. The key differentiation lies in its silicon-based platform, which enables faster speeds through greater density along with lower power consumption. As such, the technology is attractive to cloud and service providers seeking to integrate with existing network equipment. The acquisition will help Cisco compete better with peers in the telecommunication networking segment and become a one-stop support provider for customers seeking high-speed connection solutions. It also improves its breadth of 5G service capabilities.

Could The Deal Break?

The merger agreement includes acts of war, terrorism, epidemics and quarantine restrictions, etc. as Material Adverse Conditions, which would technically allow the acquirer to terminate the offer but only to the extent that the target company is disproportionately and adversely affected compared to other participants in the industry. In practice, this would be extremely challenging to uphold in a court of law as it relates to the Covid-19 outbreak given its effects have been widespread across the industry and region of the world.

Acacia has announced the acquisition has received regulatory approval in the United States, Austria and Germany. Acacia is a small existing supplier to Cisco, who intends to continue to supply its product set to competitors on equal terms. Since Acacia is a key customer of ZTE and generates revenue from China, the deal requires anti-trust approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation. Unlike the Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) deals, there have been no apparent complaints from any Chinese firm, including ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) on the acquisition. Since the trade war with the United States has at least to some extent subsided, there appears to be less political sensitivity.

Downside Risks

Clearly, there is material downside to Acacia’s share price should the merger fail to be consummated. Optical networking companies have not been spared from the recent market correction. Acacia’s nearest competitors include ADVA Optical Networking (OTCPK:ADVOF) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), which trade on price-earnings ratios of 10.3x and 12.1x, respectively. With Acacia trading on 34x 2020 earnings, optically there would be material downside. However, Acacia has exhibited stronger growth, expanding sales at 26% per annum over the last five years and Goldman Sachs’ DCF analysis at the time of the merger implied fair value of $56-74 per share based on the following assumptions:

Min Max Discount rate 9.0% 10.0% Perpetual growth rate 2.75% 3.75%

Given the strong risk/reward profile, shares in Acacia Communications are recommended for purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.