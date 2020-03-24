Tradeweb Is In Bed With The Banks - And That's A Good Thing

I think shares of Tradeweb are likely to outperform the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.

(Source: Yahoo Finance, company reports & author descriptions)

Tradeweb (NASDAQ: TW) operates electronic marketplaces – customers connect to Tradeweb’s platform to buy & sell many different financial instruments. TW collects a fee for providing a liquid market to match buyers & sellers throughout the day. These platforms also produce large amounts of market data, and users pay Tradeweb to access this data to improve their trading strategy or re-distribute to other customers. Below is a breakdown of the major categories Tradeweb organizes revenue:

(Source: 2019 company financials)

Rates (~56% of revenue) – this category includes Tradeweb’s most popular products – US and European government bonds, mortgage backed securities (MBS), and interest rate swaps.

Credit (~21% of revenue) – this revenue includes US & European high grade and high yield corporate bonds, muni bonds, credit default swaps (CDS) and Chinese bonds.

Equities (~6% of revenue) – this includes global ETFs, equity derivatives and other equity-related products.

Money Markets (~5% of revenue) – this consists of US and European repo instruments, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit (CDs)

Market Data (~9% of revenue) – Tradeweb sells real-time data feeds of its trading products to customers, streaming pricing & risk analysis information, depth-of-order book data, and other needed information about the products that trade on its platform.

Other (~3% of revenue) – This miscellaneous category consists primarily of licensing & development fees & post-trade reporting services.

(Source: Tradeweb S-1 filing)

SWOT Analysis

(Source: Author)

Tradeweb has a unique relationship with its customer base that makes for both a compelling tailwind and a substantial potential threat. Tradeweb began in 1996 as a bank-owned trading platform, helping solve liquidity & transparency problems in the US Treasury market. The largest global banks and primary dealers - Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo – had substantial ownership in the company, and routed business to Tradeweb to spur growth. The result? Tradeweb’s volume & market share grew tremendously in multiple product groups over the years – here’s an example: a 2009 Reuters article highlighting Dealerweb (owned by TW) taking market share from legacy broker ICAP in mortgages (worth noting that BrokerTec, mentioned in the article, is now part of CME Group).

Fast forward to April 2019 – Tradeweb’s IPO – and the legacy bank stockholders made a killing selling shares to the public. Some examples below:

Financial Times: Tradeweb IPO delivers $1bn bounty for Wall Street

CNBC: Citigroup beats analysts' profit expectations on gains from Tradeweb IPO

Today, the consortium of banks have a combined ~18% ownership interest in Tradeweb, and are still routing trades to their platform. This is a compelling strength for the company, as the big banks are the primary dealers in most of the markets TW operates in. It will be extremely difficult for competitors to take market share from Tradeweb as long as the banks own a large enough piece of the company, and have a vested interest in TW's success.

However – if the banks sell more of their shares down the road and lose interest in Tradeweb’s performance, or find a cheaper alternative to trade, Tradeweb is in trouble. TW even states in its filings that bank stockholders account for ~45% of the company’s revenue. If a sizable chunk of that goes to a new or legacy competitor, TW’s growth will be severely challenged.

With that being said – I don’t think the chances of the banks pulling away in the short or medium term is very likely. Tradeweb’s markets are growing rapidly and the market opportunity is still compelling, and the company is innovating to bring transaction costs down in its largest markets, which benefit the banks even above the stock appreciating. I think the banks’ involvement will continue to be a significant tailwind for Tradeweb, defending market share against competitors and giving the company plenty of cash flow to invest in improving its platform & expanding to new products.

Apart from the bank ownership dynamic, Tradeweb benefits from other secular growth stories in its markets. This includes regulatory change, with governments increasingly pushing for transparency in historically opaque financial markets like interest rate swaps, MBS and credit default swaps. The Dodd Frank legislation of 2008-2009 and MiFID II has forced banks & other market participants to move trading from the bilateral market (the shadows) onto “lit” platforms like Tradeweb & others. This current and future regulation puts Tradeweb in a great position to capture trading that was originally done behind closed doors but is now coming onto transparent, controlled marketplaces.

These opportunities don’t come without their downsides, which are worth keeping in mind. Tradeweb operates in an extremely competitive industry, with exchanges like CME’s BrokerTec, MarketAxess, Nasdaq, and Bloomberg all vying for market share in multiple products where Tradeweb operates. This is all in addition to competition from the very banks that own part of Tradeweb in the first place. That’s right – the banks are owners in one way, friends & partners in another way, but still competitors to Tradeweb in that trades that go TW’s way result in commissions lost for the banks over the longer term. My guess is, with trading going increasingly electronic, the banks would rather control the evolution away from voice trading (trades done over the phone) and have at least a small vested interest in the next phase of trading than lose the business altogether. Tradeweb operates in a complex industry, and the potential for losses in market share or in customer relationships is real.

Conclusion – a good story in 2020 & beyond

With banks having a vested interest in Tradeweb’s growth and success, and with multiple macro themes playing in TW’s favor, I like the stock and think the high multiple on first glance (35x - 40x PE) is justified. The company has a diverse suite of products, all with their own growth story – if one of these bets play out successfully, Tradeweb is in a position to benefit handsomely over the medium to long term. Consensus EPS estimates for 2020 currently sit at ~$1.21 – if I put a 35x multiple on this (at the low end of its historic range) I arrive at a stock price of ~$42 – an 8-10% premium to March 20’s price. I think recent virus volatility presents a chance to pick up shares of Tradeweb at a low historic multiple with volumes on the rise so far in 2020.

(Submitted March 21, 2020)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as investment or financial advice and is for informational purposes only. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. This article discusses public information sourced from SEC filings and online news articles. Future performance could differ from what is estimated in the article.