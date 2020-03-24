Golden Star Resources: Not Quite There Yet

I do not recommend a long-term investment in the stock due primarily to the quality of the company's assets.

Total production in the 4Q'19 was 52,700 Au Oz, with 52,400 Au Oz sold.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $66.06 million, up 15.2% from the same quarter a year ago, and down 1.4% sequentially.

Source: Golden Star Resources - Wassa underground mine

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (GSS) is a small gold producer that owns two gold mines in Ghana, West Africa.

The investment thesis is quite complex with Golden Star Resources. I do not recommend a long-term investment in the stock due primarily to the quality of the company assets that have prevented the company from showing a decent free cash flow despite the record-high gold price.

However, the company is making progress and could be considered as an excellent short-term trading tool, especially when the world economy is slowly diving into a deep recession that could last for a long time.

The company owns two major gold mines, and a gold mine project, in Ghana, West Africa:

Source: Presentation

1 - The Wassa complex (including underground), which is the flagship asset. The company owns 90%.

2 - The Prestea complex (including underground). The company owns 90%.

3 - The Father Brown project with updated resource estimates expected to be completed in 3Q 2019.

Andrew Wray, the CEO, said in the press release:

The fourth quarter operational performance was in line with our expectations with Wassa continuing to deliver strong mining rates and an increase in underground grades, while ongoing improvements in the Prestea underground performance were offset by the planned reduction in open pit contribution. As a result, we delivered on the upper end of the revised production range and the mid-point of the AISC guidance for 2019.

Golden Star Resources - 4Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Golden Star Resources 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 67.74 57.34 67.26 61.92 69.50 66.06 Net Income in $ Million -3.18 -9.32 -1.92 -9.04 5.96 -62.43 EBITDA $ Million 12.93 1.81 15.73 5.19 21.39 -48.24 EPS diluted in $/share -0.05 -0.11 -0.02 -0.08 0.02 -0.57 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 10.77 -24.68 -0.59 2.18 8.14 13.11 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 9.78 15.28 13.14 16.99 16.95 26.30 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 0.99 -39.96 -13.73 -14.81 -8.81 -13.19 Total Cash $ Million 18.36 96.51 81.87 66.15 56.81 53.37 Total Long term Debt in $ Million (including current) 104.80 100.71 99.21 97.20 95.38 104.39 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 76.16 108.66 108.80 108.9 123.3 109.3 Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Production gold 57,113 48,846 53,284 48,422 49,392 52,700 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 994 1,218 976 1,212 1,233 1,227 Gold Price 1,175 1,185 1,257 1,270 1,432 1,410

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $66.06 million in 4Q'19

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $66.06 million, up 15.2% from the same quarter a year ago, and down 1.4% sequentially.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Generic free cash flow is the cash generated from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an essential financial gauge that should be used to evaluate the strength of the business model.

Unfortunately, free cash flow for Golden Star Resources is negative even after the third quarter, with a realized gold price at $1,432 per ounce. It is not a good sign.

Free cash flow from the fourth quarter of 2019 was a loss of $13.19 million and a yearly loss of $50.55 million.

Also, total cash for 4Q'19 was $53.37 million, and long-term debt, including short-term, was $106.77 million, with net debt at $53.4 million in 4Q'19.

3 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Total production in 4Q'19 was 52,700 Au Oz, with 52,400 Au Oz sold, which was back in line with expectations. Production at Wassa was 41,350 Au ounces, and output at Prestea mine was 11,350 Au Oz.

FY 2019 production totaled 203.8k Au Oz, in line with the upper end of the 190-205k Au Oz revised production guidance range. The $1,159/oz AISC is also in line with the $1,100-1,200/oz revised guidance for FY 2019.

AISC is still very high, at $1,233 per oz now, which is exceptionally high.

Quarterly highlight:

Wassa mining rates - Wassa delivered improved mining rates in 2019 while maintaining low per tonne unit costs. Mining rates exceeded 4,000tpd (tonnes per day) through H2 2019. Wassa is expected to continue to deliver at this level throughout 2020. Prestea optimization - The independent review of the underground operation and improvement project, which commenced in 2019, positions the mine for a transformational year in 2020. The current Alimak mining areas on 24 Level are being optimized to improve orebody definition, reduce stope cycle time, and reduce dilution. Development has commenced on 17 Level for the introduction of LHOS in the 17-21 Level area. These changes are expected to be ongoing through 2020 and are aimed at improving the flexibility in the operation and are planned to result in an improved mining rate in excess of 500tpd on a consistent basis.

Andre Van Niekerk said in the conference call:

The impairment test concluded that Prestea value is lower than its previous carrying value, resulting in an impairment charge of $57 million. Prestea asset value is now balanced by the liabilities and working capital for net carrying value of zero.

4 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2019 guidance

Proven and probable reserves were 1.8 M Oz of gold as of December 31, 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

5 - Hedging Program

On February 25, 2020, Golden Star Resources announced:

While the Hedging Program was initially established to provide gold price protection for the projected production from the Prestea Mine over a 12 month period commencing in August 2019, the Company has extended the Hedging Program to cover the projected production from the Prestea Mine through to the end of 2020.

The company currently has gold price protection in place for 45,933 Au ounces at an average floor price of $1,427 per ounce and an average ceiling price of $1,816 per ounce.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Golden Star Resources presents a challenging situation at the moment because of the quality of its assets and notably at its Prestea Complex, which is not providing the results expected despite some signs of improvement.

The company indicated in the press release:

Following a review of the operation, the value of Prestea is being impaired by $56.8m based on a conservative valuation approach given recent performance and the execution risk in delivering the revised mine plan. The residual asset value is balanced by liabilities and working capital resulting in a zero net asset value.

One financial component that characterizes the weakness of the business is the continuous loss in free cash flow that the company has experienced no matter how high has the gold price reached.

Yes, we can say that the situation is improving a little, but it is not what we can utilize to support a long-term investment.

Thus, the company is not a reliable long-term investment and will have to demonstrate a convincing turnaround before it can be taken more seriously.

However, in terms of trading, GSS can present an excellent opportunity.

Technical analysis

GSS experienced a support breakout of its ascending channel pattern at around $3.40, and changed to a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $2.80 and line support at $1.80.

The short-term trading strategy is to sell about 40% of your GSS position at $2.80 and assuming a profit. Conversely, I believe it is an excellent opportunity to accumulate the stock at or below $2.00, depending on the gold prices.

