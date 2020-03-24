AMD: The Bittersweet Moment

Overall shipments for both the chipmakers marginally declined compared to February levels, which lines up with my previous assessment that AMD isn't as severely hit as bears would suggest.

It seems like AMD (AMD) is experiencing a bittersweet moment. Latest sales data from Mindfactory reveals that sales volume for x86 CPUs marginally dropped during the first half of March on a sequential basis, as both the chipmakers gear up to launch their next-gen SKUs. But on the other hand, and on a positive note, AMD seems to have maintained its lead over Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at the German e-retailer. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Sales Data

The availability of SKUs listed on Mindfactory fluctuates with each passing week. Out of the 88 SKUs that we've grown to track over the past 6 months, about 5% to 10% of them are usually out of stock when we collect the sales data. But we saw an aberration in the availability trends this time around. About 26% of the SKUs were out of stock on March 15, which is the largest unavailability rate we've registered so far. Upon digging further, we found that most of these out of stock SKUs (~70%) sported an Intel branding.

It's unclear at this point in time as to why a bulk of Intel's chips are out of stock but AMD chips are available just fine. There could be a few scenarios at play here:

The chipzilla may be experiencing a yet another global CPU shortage, and/or;

The shortage may be limited to its German sales channel, and/or;

Intel may be in the process of exhausting 14nm-based inventory as we head closer to the launch of its 10nm parts, and/or;

Maybe the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak is hurting both the chipmakers and AMD's resellers just happened to have stocked up more inventory than Intel's.

Only time will tell what the ground reality really is, and I'll keep you posted about our findings in the coming weeks. But based on the preliminary data, it seems like the sales mix between Intel and AMD evolved in the latter's favor. AMD's share of shipments crept higher to 88% during the first half of March compared to a little over 85% in the second half of January.

(Source: Business Quant)

Both the chipmakers saw a modest decline in their aggregate shipments at Mindfactory on a month on month basis. One might argue that the coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc on AMD's supply chain but I explained in my last article that it wasn't the case, at least not on the GPU side. Besides, Germany wasn't in a state of lockdown during the said tracking period.

So, I'm led to believe that the sales decline happened due to a mix of seasonality factors and also because both the chipmakers are gearing up to unveil their next generation SKUs in a few months.

What Lies Ahead?

Germany isn't in a state of a total lockdown as of this writing. If coronavirus-related situation deteriorates further in the country, and a total lockdown is instated, we can expect AMD and Intel's German sales to drop sharply in the following weeks. Also, Mindfactory sales data would be dissociated with global trends in this case and it'll become an unreliable indicator for supply chain checks.

If logistics in the country remains functional, then I expect a moderate drop in both Intel and AMD's sales figures at Mindfactory in the coming few weeks. AMD is reportedly gearing to launch its 7nm+ Zen 3-based desktop SKUs between May and August, and it'll go toe to toe with Intel's upcoming 10nm-based chips. So, we can expect channel inventories and consumer demand for older products, to drop in anticipation of the next-gen SKUs.

Having said that, I expect the shipment share between the two chipmakers to move nominally in AMD's favor in the second half of March and eventually remain range-bound till new SKUs come out. There are two reasons behind this thesis.

First, AMD recently slashed prices of its latest Ryzen 3000-series desktop SKUs by 10% to 12% till March 31 in a bid to invigorate demand. The discounted amount isn't much but it might be enough to move the market shares by a few basis points at least.

Secondly, AMD has dominated the x86 desktop processor sales mix at Mindfactory for several months now, and without any new launches and price wars from either of the chipmakers in the next few weeks, there is no reason to expect a major change in their market shares. So, investors should expect minimal changes in market shares during March and April periods.

Final Thoughts

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, AMD and/or Intel may face a supply shortage due to which their market shares could to shift in either direction depending on their respective supply-demand curves. Also, AMD and/or Intel may deliberately defer the release of their upcoming SKUs, to a time when macroeconomic and logistics-related conditions are more favorable, in a bid to maximize the returns on their R&D and capital expenditures. These risk factors are unknowns at this point in time and could derail the above-mentioned thesis.

But overall, the fact that AMD's SKUs haven't gone out of stock in large numbers and its overall shipment volume hasn't dropped by much, as the bears would lead us to believe, should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors. This Mindfactory dataset actually lines up with our previous assessment that AMD isn't impacted by much, at least not on the GPU side yet, and that its management may very well be able to meet their revenue guidance for FY20. So, I'm of the opinion that investors need not panic and sell as the situation for AMD isn't as bad as it's portrayed by bears.

