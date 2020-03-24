Weekly Market Notes - March 23, 2020
Includes: BIL, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DLBS, DOG, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, FEX, FIBR, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, HYDD, IEF, IEI, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBT, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UST, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, ZROZ
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
The U.S. stock market was hammered over the last two weeks as the coronavirus shut down business across the country and jobless claims spiked.
Things will look worse for a while because we will see more cases of the coronavirus emerge because we are doing more testing.
Investor confidence will rely on seeing a slowdown in new cases of the coronavirus and if there is a sense that the Administration and Congress are moving quickly.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.