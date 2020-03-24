SPFF: Expecting Further Declines In High-Yield Preferreds Before The Rebound

If stimulative policy results in higher inflation (as I suspect), high-yield preferred equity is one of the last places to park your money.

While banks are more solvent today, there could be some hidden monetary risks relating to their Treasury holdings given the coming deficit expansion.

High-yield preferreds like those in SPFF have an even higher risk than normal ones due to their lower credit ratings and greater bank exposure.

While many are lining up to buy preferreds at higher yields, it is worth pointing out that they fell 70% during the last recession.

In many instances, preferred equities have been hit harder than common stocks over the past month due to a blowout in credit-risk spreads.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) invests in the 50 highest-yielding preferred equities in the U.S. and Canada. The fund has lost 32% of its value since the sell-off began and its dividend yield has risen from 5% to 8%, increasing interest among income investors looking to buy the dip.

While the fund is certainly interesting, it has historically underperformed peers despite its higher yield. Like most preferred equities, it has extremely high exposure to banks which adds risk in the event of a liquidity crisis. Most of its holdings hold "junk" ratings (though at the high end of the junk rating range).

Until the economic impacts of the virus situation are fully realized by the market, it is probably best to avoid SPFF as it carries substantial downside risk.

While SPFF carries significant short-term risk, I believe it will be a strong rebound candidate if inflation is held down. Typically, preferred equities and high-yield bonds rise faster than common stocks once a recessionary bottom is in. I still believe we are months away from the bottom, but SPFF should be kept on investors' radars as a target to buy at that time.

Comparing SPFF To PFFD

I'll use the Global X Preferred equity ETF (PFFD) as a benchmark on which to compare SPFF. PFFD has a lower dividend yield than SPFF, but its holdings have a higher credit rating and thus have declined less over the past few weeks. Take a look at the YTD performance of each fund:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, SPFF has declined about 4% more than PFFD as expected given its higher risk. That said, SPFF does pay a TTM dividend yield about 1% higher than does PFFD:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, an 8.5% yield is high in today's market (although, the era of chronically low yields seems to be ending). While high yields are attractive, they still must be compared to downside risk. SPFF recently lost nearly 30% of its value, meaning one will need to wait for three years to recoup losses that occurred over a one-month time frame.

SPFF's fundamentals signal greater risk than does PFFD's. The most straightforward way to see this is the higher weighting toward BB and below rated preferreds in SPFF. Additionally, SPFF has higher weighting toward riskier financials and energy and lower ratings toward less-risky sectors like utilities.

Take a look below:

(Global X: SPFF and PFFD Factsheets)

Where Is The Bottom For Preferreds?

Obviously, quite a bit of the downside risk in SPFF has been priced in due to its recent underperformance. That said, I believe more is to come.

SPFF and PFFD were not around in 2008, but the iShares Preferred ETF (PFF) was. As you can see below, PFF lost a staggering 70% of its value by the bottom in 2009 and its dividend yield rose all the way to 18%:

Data by YCharts

Remember, since SPFF is "high yield" it likely has greater downside risk than does PFF.

This begs the question, what are the differences between the 2020 crash and the 2008 crash? First of all, this crash is triggered by a rapidly spreading deadly pandemic that is putting breaks on the entire "non-essential" global economy. 2008 was triggered by a banking liquidity crisis which impacted financial stocks more than most. Since preferreds generally come from banks, it is probably fair to assume that 2020 will hurt preferred equities less than 2008. As explained in a recent article covering the Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS), global banks are far more solvent today than in the past.

That is, barring the risk of a significant increase in global government default/print risk. As detailed in "VGLT: Caution, Financing The COVID Budget May Be Deadly" investors should not assume that Treasury bonds are risk-free (the same goes for Bunds, etc). The Federal Reserve has already resorted to "unlimited QE" that involves purchasing Treasuries with printed money.

U.S banks have substantially increased their exposure to Treasury securities over the past decade. This is shown below in the percent allocation banks have toward Treasury securities:

(Federal Reserve Economic Database)

Banks have increased exposure to Treasury securities because they count as risk-less is the Basel III "Risk-Weighted-Assets" measure that determines Tier 1 capitalization ratios.

This is not to say there is an imminent devaluation of all government debt, but this is a black swan risk to U.S. banks that could harm capitalization and thereby cause another 2007-style crash in preferred equities.

To put it simply, the global financial system is not strong. It is heavily reliant on digitally-printed money and central bank intervention. With traditional equity, investors are actually less exposed to these risks since the company revenue is expected to rise with inflation in the event of a monetary crisis. Since preferreds are fixed-rate (or fixed-to-float), they are heavily exposed to volatility in inflation and interest rates that derives from monetary issues.

The Bottom Line

To be blunt, now does not appear to be the time to invest in SPFF. The fund has higher risk-weighting, and its current dividend yield of 8.5% does not adequately compensate for the risk of a prolonged economic recession that could follow the pandemic.

While the worst will likely be seen for the Coronavirus over the next few months, it has catalyzed a chain economic reaction that cannot be solved with printed money. Production is at a standstill while the government is printing money to try to keep demand afloat. What happens when supply drops and demand does not? Prices rise and the ensuing inflation could prove deadly for fixed-rate investments like SPFF.

Even more, liquidity and credit risk is on the rise. Corporate and government debt to GDP is at an extreme, increasing the chance of a 'liquidity spiral'. SPFF's lower credit quality gives it a higher chance of dividend declines than a lower-risk preferred fund like PFFD.

That said, if the current economic crisis ends without a rise in inflation, SPFF could be a great buy. That is what occurred in the last recovery and helped PFF deliver total returns of 180% from March 6th, 2009 to March 6th, 2010 (more than twice the returns of the S&P 500). Such extreme returns occur when credit risk rapidly subsides without inflation risk and non-payment risk falls back to near-zero.

I'm not yet convinced such an easy rebound will occur this time around since global governments lack the solvency (and perhaps will) to perform mass corporate bailouts. Since the government is a major x-factor when it comes to SPFF's performance, I'll refrain from giving it a price target but my base case is that it is headed lower for longer.

Interested In My More-Exclusive Research? My fellow contributor BOOX research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios designed using the academically-backed Core-Satellite approach. This involves creating a base long-term portfolio (the core) and generating alpha using unique well-researched tactical trades (the satellite). As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.