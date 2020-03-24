Nvidia: In The Center Of Multi-Decade Growth Trends

Nvidia is the leader in the GPU space and is expected to benefit not only from growth in the gaming segment but also from increases in the company’s addressable market.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) visionary founder-CEO has put the company at the center of several multi-decade growth trends (gaming, data centers, autonomous vehicles, AI and machine learning), thanks to its strong technical and market positioning in GPUs. Additionally, with strong margins, strengthening revenue growth and a pristine balance sheet, the company is well-placed to capture the market opportunity and generate strong returns for shareholders.

Overview

Nvidia is a fabless company that designs and markets Graphics Processing Unit (GPUs) and System on a Chip (SOC) for various applications. The company’s core end-market used to be gaming; however, over time, Nvidia has become a major player in professional designing, cloud, AI and automotive end-markets as well.

Given the company’s legacy as a graphics processing hardware provider, Gaming and Professional visualization accounts for 51% and 11% of revenue, respectively. Data centers, on the other hand, account for 27% of revenues. The company generates 92% of its revenue from outside the US; however, that number is somewhat misleading, as the ultimate end-users of the customers could be located in other places.

Visionary founder at the helm

Nvidia was co-founded by Jensen Huang, who continues to serve as the company’s CEO. Jensen was born in Taiwan but moved to the US at the young age of 10. He did his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. Prior to founding Nvidia, Mr. Huang worked at LSI Logic and Nvidia’s competitor AMD. Nvidia’s first chip was released in 1995 after the company raised money from Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. Unfortunately, the release failed to gain any traction and the company had to let go half of its employees and faced closure. Since then, several companies in the GPU market have gone extinct. However, Nvidia has not only managed to survive but amassed a dominant share in the GPU market segment. Jensen has shown a repeated ability to face challenges and steer the ship through troubled waters in a constantly evolving technology landscape.

The company’s core gaming market opportunity remains intact

Nvidia’s dominance in gaming is evidenced by the company’s nearly 70% market share in discreet graphics units worldwide, leaving AMD far behind at nearly 30%. The gaming industry is experiencing rapid changes that are leading to demand for more advanced hardware solutions. For example, the Esports audience in 2019 grew to just under 450 million as per Newzoo, a gaming industry research and analytics firm. The number is expected to increase to 646 million by 2023, a rise of nearly 46% over 2019.

Further, as per Mordor Intelligence, the cloud gaming market is expected to rise from $1.15 billion in 2019 to $2.7 billion in 2025. Nvidia has recently launched its cloud gaming network, GeForce Now, to tap this opportunity. The company has continually introduced upgrades of its GPU to stay ahead of the curve. Last year, it introduced GeForce RTX SUPER cards with higher capacity and processing power. The company’s RTX line features "Ray Tracing" technology, which significantly improves the quality of graphics. Given the quantum leap in quality, several gaming developers are coming up with products that incorporate Ray Tracing into their games. Below is a comment from the company’s CEO on the latest earnings conference call:

“it's super clear now that ray tracing is the most important new feature of next-generation graphics. We have 30 - over 30 games that are - that have been announced, 11 games or so that have been shipped. The pipeline of ray tracing games that are going to be coming out is just really, really exciting.”

Emergence of non-gaming applications of the GPU

Over the last few years, Nvidia has gone from a gaming specific processing power provider to a company that is at the heart of several large non-gaming growth markets. The broadening in relevance of Nvidia has occurred primarily as the computing power of GPUs has made them relevant in many non-gaming markets over recent years. Typically, CPUs are better suited for complex tasks that are sequential in nature, while GPUs are ideal for several parallel but simpler tasks. This basic difference makes the GPU ideal for AI, machine learning and cloud applications that integrate AI/machine learning. In fact, there has been a stagnation in growth of computing power of CPUs - a phenomenon dubbed as the “death of Moore’s law” - and GPUs are taking over in the increasingly AI-/machine learning-powered world by continually improving on the computing power with every subsequent upgrade. Not surprisingly, Intel (INTC) is expected to come out with its own GPU in the near future, however, it will take years before it can take on Nvidia in any significant manner.

Source: Nvidia

Nvidia’s data center business is experiencing strong growth

Given the strong position Nvidia has had in the gaming GPU market, it is not surprising that the company was able to leverage the increasing relevance of GPUs in non-gaming applications as well. The data center market, in particular, has been a gold mine for Nvidia. In fact, since FY16, the company’s data center revenues have gone up nearly 9 times, and it is making further inroads in this segment. Since 2019, Nvidia has acquired Mellanox Technologies, an Israel networking company, that has become a core part of the modern-day data center, as well as acquired a data storage and management platform company called SwiftStack. The company estimates that the overall addressable market in the data center segment will reach over $60 billion by 2023.

Source: Nvidia

The growth in data center revenues is also margin-accretive, as gross margins in the business are at least a couple of hundred basis points higher than gross margins in the gaming business. Not surprisingly, the company’s gross margins have expanded from 57% in FY 2016 to 63% in FY 2020. Please note that the data center market segment has grown, as its contribution to revenues has gone up from 7% of total revenue in FY 2016 to 27% in FY 2020. Margins are expected to improve further as a result of the mix shift longer term.

Several incubating growth opportunities further expand the total addressable market

Autonomous vehicles (AV): Nvidia has created a suite of products for enabling autonomous vehicles. The company’s high-power computing products enable on-road data collection, training and simulation using deep learning models, as well as solutions that help vehicles process data and make real-time decisions.

Nvidia offers Tesla (TSLA) GPUs which are used in mapping and training deep neural networks using Big Data, as well as the DRIVE AGX Orin computing platform for executing autonomous driving on the road. The DRIVE AGX Orin solution is nearly seven times more powerful than its earlier variant. The company has tied up with a number of auto companies to partner with them in developing their AV programs. The autonomous vehicle market will be a roughly $60 billion TAM opportunity by 2035, as per the company. While admittedly the autonomous vehicle industry is in its early stages, the growth curve could be very steep as adoption gains momentum.

Similarly, GPU applications in the fields of robotics and medical sciences via AI and machine learning have opened up additional opportunities for expansion in the company’s addressable market over the next five years.

Recent improvement in revenue growth trends following a period of temporary volatility

Nvidia suffered a temporary setback from the first half of FY19 to the first half of FY20 as a sharp decline in crypto prices impacted the demand for company’s GPU which found favor with crypto miners due to its computing power. Additionally, there was a pause in capex spent on data center capacity by large tech companies during this period, which also impacted Nvidia’s data center segment.

The latest quarterly results, however, saw a strong recovery. Data center revenue grew by 43% year on year due to renewed momentum in data center capex spending, and gaming revenues saw recovery as well (as the inventory hangover self-corrected over the last few quarters). Nvidia also recently entered into a partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which is the world's largest gaming platform, to introduce cloud-based PC gaming in China. As part of the deal, Nvidia’s GPU technology will be used in Tencent’s START cloud gaming service.

Robust balance sheet and appealing valuation

In FY 2020, Nvidia generated free cash flow of $4.3 billion, which is an increase of 36% over FY 2019. The FCF translates into an FCF yield of nearly 3%, which is highly attractive given the growth opportunities still available to the company over the next five years. It has a massive cash pile of $11 billion and just $2 billion in debt. Finally, Nvidia pays a small dividend and has over $7 billion in share repurchases authorization from its board. In FY2020, the company did not buy back any stock; however, it is likely to resume repurchases in FY2021.

On a forward price-to-sales basis, Nvidia trades at just under 10 times. We believe this valuation leaves room for price increases via both multiple expansion as well as continuing sales growth, particularly in the data center market. The company's shares can be highly cyclical and volatile, but have significant long-term upside, as Nvidia remains the leader in cutting-edge GPUs.

Risks

Coronavirus: Nvidia derives a significant portion of its revenue from China, and the manufacturing of product components as well as final assembly of the company’s products is done in Taiwan, China and Korea (which have observed severe shutdowns due to the recent coronavirus developments). Company management reduced its revenue outlook for Q1 FY 2021 by $100 million due to the coronavirus; however, there is a risk that the amount might be higher due to the worsening situation outside of China. In the recent earnings call on February 15, 2020, Colette Kress, CFO of the company, said:

“While it is still early and the ultimate effect is difficult to estimate, we have reduced our Q1 revenue outlook by $100 million to account for the potential impact.”



“The $100 million also reflects what may be supply challenges or maybe overall demand. But we're still looking at those to get a better understanding where we think that might be.”

Despite the negativity around the outbreak, investors must note that the number of new cases in China has reduced drastically and manufacturing activities are slowly picking up, potentially providing support to the supply linkages.

Competition: AMD’s transformation has been impressive over the past few years, and it may be able to challenge Nvidia in the short run. Likewise, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN]) may release capable chips faster than anticipated, leading to a decline in data center growth for Nvidia. If Google attempts to develop TPUs and markets them outside the GCP ecosystem, it may take away market share from Nvidia. The chip industry is moving from “one chip fits all” to “a chip for every application.” ASICs and FPGAs are thus gaining traction and are alternative approaches that can meaningfully challenge Nvidia if competitors do make some technological leaps.

Geopolitical: Nvidia has a globally diversified supply chain. Trade tensions and trade deals have impacts across the company’s operations. Increasing trade tensions may lead to surges in operational costs and can directly impact the bottom line.

Key-man Risk: Jensen (Jen-Hsun) Huang is the visionary founder of Nvidia and has led the company as CEO to become the dominant GPU player globally with a $140.0 billion market cap. His absence could severely impact the company

Long-Form Report

For more detail on Nvidia's risks, valuation and what we like about it, please consider our long-form report, below.

1 24 Click to enlarge Notes:

Conclusion

Nvidia is a market leader in the GPU space and is expected to benefit not only from growth in the gaming segment but also from increases in the company’s total addressable market as new uses of GPUs open up new opportunities. The company is making a concerted effort to tap the data center, autonomous vehicles, AI and machine learning segment opportunities, and with the leadership of Jensen Huang, we believe Nvidia has a long growth runway ahead, and we consider it a top growth stock idea (among others such as Splunk (SPLK), Enphase (ENPH) and Teladoc (TDOC), which you can read more about our opinions here, here and here, respectively). If you’re looking to add a powerful long-term grower to your portfolio, Nvidia is worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long NVDA.