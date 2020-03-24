Hurco's Balance Sheet Will Carry It Through These New Headwinds

A price/book value below 1.0x is too low, and I see meaningful long-term potential, but there is tremendous uncertainty for the next 12-24 months.

Hurco reported ugly numbers for its fiscal first quarter, and that was ahead of the reality of the Covid-19 outbreaks in key markets around the world.

I had been more bearish, or at least more cautious, than a lot of analysts regarding the outlook for manufacturing stocks in 2020 given the still-weak underlying end-market trends and the prospects of election year disruptions, but I certainly didn’t have the huge Covid-19 impact in my models. With the pandemic impacting economic activity around the globe, investors find themselves in what is basically an “all bets are off” environment when it comes to manufacturing equipment companies like Hurco (HURC).

Hurco’s strong balance sheet is likely its best asset today, as the company’s strong net cash position will help it push on through this unexpected new headwind. Although a downturn on par with fiscal 2009 (when revenue dropped by more than half) isn’t my base-case assumption yet, the company could survive that and demand will eventually recover in key markets like Germany, the U.S., and Italy. I certainly can’t promise that there’s no more downside at this level, but Hurco has navigated tough times before and I expect it will do so again.

A Brutal Start To The Fiscal Year

Hurco’s fiscal first quarter results, reported earlier in March, showed an ugly start to the company’s fiscal year, with large revenue declines across the business as customers continued to pull back on capital investments amid a very uncertain demand environment. It’s also well worth noting that this quarter ended at the end of January – only 11 days after the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the United States.

Revenue declined 41% in the quarter, with sales in North America down 40% and sales in the EU down 44%. As a reminder, the first reported cases of Covid-19 in Germany and Italy (major markets for Hurco) were likewise reported in late January; the declines seen in Hurco’s fiscal first quarter likely reflected some uncertainty and worry over the potential spread of the disease, but I believe were driven more by underlying ongoing weakness and uncertainty in a range of manufacturing end-markets. Sales to the Asia-Pacific region declined 35% in the quarter.

Between lower overall volume (lower overhead absorption) and a less robust mix toward higher-value machines, gross margin tumbled almost nine points to 21%. SG&A expenses declined 22% from the prior year, but the company still saw its operating income turn to a loss in the quarter (albeit a modest one).

Hurco ended the quarter with a healthy balance sheet. Inventory was up slightly from the fourth quarter, but cash still ended up at over $52 million – close to $8/share – with no real debt or meaningful lease liabilities.

Orders Are Ugly … And Likely To Get Even Worse

While I had been cautiously optimistic that Hurco was close to seeing the end of its downturn, the Covid-19 outbreak has taken that off the table for the time being. Manufacturing customers were already dealing with ample uncertainty related to end-user demand in industries like aerospace, autos, heavy machinery, and oil/gas, not to mention the uncertainties that go with an election year. Now with many factories operating far below capacity (if not shuttered outright) and little visibility on demand once Covid-19 infections and deaths flatten out, capex investment decisions are indefinitely postponed across the board.

U.S. machine tool orders were down about 9% yoy in January, and those declines are almost certainly going to expand significantly in the coming reports. China saw double-digit declines in most economic metrics from its early Covid-19 experience, and I’d expect something similar here.

Hurco reported a 33% decline in orders for the fiscal first quarter, with a 27% decline in North America and a 35% decline in Europe. Overall, orders did exceed revenue and that was true for both North America and Europe, but I wouldn’t be too quick to just assume that the 1.0-plus book-to-bill is proof that the underlying demand situation is going to be improving soon.

The Outlook

Just how ugly things will get is a key question, and one that is unfortunately almost impossible to predict. Shelter-in-place orders and shutdowns of non-essential businesses have only been implemented in a patchwork fashion in the U.S. at this point, and no one knows how long it will take for the curves to flatten. Meanwhile, Germany apparently has a pretty good handle on its epidemic, but Italy has been hit hard, and particularly so in the northern area of the country where most of its manufacturing (and most of Hurco’s demand) is located.

I don’t expect Hurco to see a revenue decline on par with fiscal 2009 (roughly 60%), but I also can’t say that that is out of the question. Given that Hurco is a larger company now, and with larger fixed costs that just can’t be cut quickly, I would expect a larger cash burn in that sort of drastic downside case, but I otherwise think that the FCF situation is highly manageable. I also think that management, given their experience with past downturns, will be reluctant to cut back to a point where the company’s ability to participate in the eventual recovery/rebound will be impaired.

The bigger downturn I now expect for 2020 pulls my 10-year revenue growth estimate down by about 150bp, and there’s definitely significant near-term modeling risk – this is one of those weird situations where I have more confidence in my five-year numbers than my 12-month numbers, as I think demand will recover “eventually”, but I don’t know how low this downturn will go in the meantime.

Management has also shown that it’s willing to continue returning cash to shareholders in this downturn. In addition to its dividend payment, management announced the authorization of a $7M buyback – equivalent to a little more than 4% of the sharecount at recent prices. Given the low liquidity in Hurco shares, I don’t think a buyback is the best course of action now, but I can’t really criticize buying back shares at a price below what I think is long-term fair value (and less than 1x book).

The Bottom Line

I mentioned in my last article that stocks in this sector can trade at 1x or below in the teeth of bad downturns, and that has played out again. Hurco shares should, at a bare minimum, trade at book, but this is a small company that serves small customers with relatively specialized needs, and those customers are likely getting hit hard now. I think Hurco offers above-average long-term potential now, but it’s going to take time and investors have to be willing to accept the risk of further market declines if they want to buy in now, as we’re really not at the “all clear” point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.