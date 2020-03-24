EPAM Systems: Stratifying Coronavirus Revenue Impact By Client

Financial services and tech companies clients should remain more loyal to Epam than retail and travel-related firms, as is implied by the nature of the coronavirus threat.

Introduction

Our last update on EPAM was published on January 6 (See Article), long before the coronavirus scare became a reality. In that piece, we provided an update on EPAM's upcoming fourth quarter results and discussed the outlook for 2020. In the present piece, we believe it is important to provide an update on a client-by-client basis, which would offer insights into important revenue workstreams of the company. While we anticipate a hit to all major clients, and most likely to smaller clients as well, we see the IT Services workstreams as essential and believe that, relative to other industries, they will see the softest hit from major clients.

Valuation

We are currently modeling the impact of client hits (discussed below) to last through the fourth quarter of 2020. This is a more conservative assessment than what we are witnessing for most IT companies these days, which see the headwinds lasting mostly through the summer. However, even with these conservative estimates, we believe that the current impact to our 2020 EPS estimate is only 41 cents, which takes down our total estimate to $9.56 (from $9.97). When we apply it to our new market multiple of 20.5x (down from ~23.5, to reflect the impact to the S&P multiple), our new target price is $196, which represents approximately ~17% upside from the close on 03/20/2020.

Client-by-Client Analysis:

Barclays: One of the most loyal financial services clients, Barclays accounts for approximately 5% of total revenue for Epam. Barclays relies on tech backup systems, as well as some consulting revenue streams, from EPAM. At the same time, Barclays works with at least five other vendors, mainly large-cap companies, such as Cognizant (this is true for most large-cap bulge bracket banks). It is our understanding that Epam's pricing is far more competitive; therefore, once Barclays starts slashing consulting spending (a typical pattern during soft macro times), we expect Epam's share to be impacted less, relative to other vendors.

UBS: A fellow European financial services company, UBS sources much of its cloud-related workstreams via Epam. Our channel checks indicate that about 20-30% of those workstreams may get impacted, which translates into approximately $20-$24 MM annually. We expect this impact annualized for 2020 (hence, translating into $15-$19 MM) and then potentially worsening in 2021, if the economic pressures persist. Overall, unlike during the Great Recession, banks are not as heavily hurt and their liquidity is much stronger; therefore, we expect the Financial Services sector to be among industries with the softest impact on the IT Services providers.

Adidas: As is true for most retailers over the last two weeks, Adidas has largely went online. It is our understanding that the work Epam is doing for Adidas is largely digital. Therefore, there is a double-edged sword here. On one hand, Adidas would be more prone to cancel some workstreams with Epam than UBS or Barclays; on another hand, Adidas depends on Epam for the very services the company now needs to support. Therefore, we are not modeling any negative revenue impact from Adidas, but not excluding the possibility of revisiting the Adidas in the near term.

Thomson Reuters: This business operates largely online, which, at a first glance, does not make it a likely candidate for reducing scope of engagements with Epam. However, over the last several years, TR has been meaningfully scaling back its work with Epam, as well as with other vendors. Business softness amidst the coronavirus outbreak may present further excuse to limit the Thomson Reuters' business engagement with Epam. We are modeling a hit of about $38 MM on an annualized basis.

Google: This account, in our view, remains ironclad. The back-end outsourcing performed by Epam for Google's technology services team is integral to the latter's everyday operations. Even if Google cuts back on more than 25% of its operating expenses, the company's contract with Epam would remain solid. As a side note, the market rout has taken a heavy toll on the mega-cap technology giants, such as the FAANG names, but largely because these are high-beta names. In actuality, we expect Google and other fellow tech giants to remain solid in terms of their revenue streams, which in itself should further support companies like Epam.

Expedia: This account could disappear altogether for Epam. There is no other way to say it! A travel-related business, Expedia has essentially come to a halt. We believe that Epam could lose this revenue stream its entirety in the next two-three months and possibly not get it back in the foreseeable future. This would be a hit of $24 MM on an annual basis.

Risks to Our Thesis

1. Geopolitical Factors

Given that EPAM Systems sources labor force from the relatively volatile region of Eastern Europe, such as Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, we believe that political turmoil or destabilization could be harmful to the company’s operations. We saw how in 2014 EPAM shares plummeted 10-15% on the news of political upheaval in Ukraine. Further, continued sanctions levied on Russia could have a negative top-line impact on EPAM, albeit the company derives only 3-4% of total revenue from Russia. Finally, the price of oil, which has recently been on a steep decline, could play a major factor here.

2. Pricing Wars

While EPAM strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see Luxoft and Globant, EPAM’s two main competitors, potentially (and selectively) lowering prices as well. In turn, this could lead to a pricing war and result in lower revenues for both parties.

3. Concentrated Revenue

With top 10 clients constituting about 45% of total revenue, we see any defection of a client or a reduction in the scope of the project as an inherent threat.

