PG&E Preferred Payoffs Probable

If so, its preferred stock issues are in line to pay arrears for skipped dividends this year.

It's looking more and more as if PG&E Corp. will emerge from bankruptcy by the state's June 30 deadline.

One of the biggest remaining hurdles to the settlement of the PG&E Corp. (PCG) bankruptcy case disappeared Friday when California Governor Gavin Newsom and the company came to an agreement.

According to the Associated Press:

"The governor’s office announced that PG&E agreed to overhaul its board and operations, and in addition it agreed to a process to put the company up for sale if it doesn’t pull out of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history by June 30. PG&E will commit billions of dollars in additional spending to prevent wildfires, meeting one of Newsom's critical demands for the bankruptcy plan." Data by YCharts

Common Stock Jumps

PCG jumped 12% Monday on news of the settlement, despite the fact the utility pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one of unlawfully causing a fire in the 2018 Camp Fire.

The company will pay a fine of $4 million plus an estimated $15 million to restore water service to Butte County residents. The criminal penalties are immaterial compared to up to $25.6 billion the utility is raising to settle civil complaints and get out of bankruptcy. Some fire victims might have preferred locking up the former chief executive officer at the state women's prison in Chowchilla, where she would have time to write her own "Memoirs of Geisha."

Investors looking to jump in should know that the proposed bankruptcy settlement prohibits paying common dividends for three years.

Preferred Issues Thinly Traded

The company's Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility has issued eight series of preferred stock. Most of them had a hard time opening on Monday, with wide spreads between the bid and ask. When they did open, they fell, along with just about every other preferred I follow.

All are cumulative and last paid dividends in November 2017, so there are nine quarters of arrears owed right now. Dividends qualify for the reduced tax rate of 15% to 20%.

The A, B, and C issues are unusual because they cannot be called. That means the market price can be well over par without any fear of redemption, which is especially important for the A series, which pays 6%.

To value them, I set up a spreadsheet using the Benjamin Graham Special Situations Formula. More details are in this article.

Expected Annual Return = [GC -L(100%-C)] / YP

G - Expected gain if successful (Full value minus current price)

L - Expected loss if the investment isn't successful

C - Expected chance of success.

Y - Holding period in years.

P - Current price

For C, I'm estimating a 90% chance of success, defined as payment of arrears and resumption of quarterly dividends.

To calculate Y, I assumed payoff on August 15, the first payment date after a successful conclusion to the bankruptcy. That's less than five months from now, so the annualized return is more than twice what the actual return would be.

Ticker Coupon Par Stripped value Arrears No-call bonus Full value Recent price Chance Years Exp. Annualized Return PCG.A 6% 25 27.73 4.125 1 32.855 23.51 0.9 0.42 61.37% PCG.B 5.50% 25 25 3.78 0.5 29.28 21.62 0.9 0.42 52.11% PCG.C 5% 25 22.73 3.44 0.1 26.27 20.15 0.9 0.42 41.27% PCG.D 5% 25 22.73 3.44 Callable 26.17 20.00 0.9 0.42 42.30% PCG.E 5% 25 22.73 3.44 Callable 26.17 19.75 0.9 0.42 45.85% PCG.G 4.80% 25 21.82 3.3 Callable 25.12 18.99 0.9 0.42 45.36% PCG.H 4.50% 25 20.45 3.11 Callable 23.56 17.20 0.9 0.42 55.43% PCG.I 4.38% 25 19.91 3 Callable 22.91 16.12 0.9 0.42 66.45%

Source: Author's spreadsheet

To compute full value, I estimated the market would set prices so each issue would yield 5.5% after arrears are paid. This calculation has been made more difficult by COVID-19 crisis-related volatility in preferred stocks, but for now I'm staying with it.

The plan calls for the utility to issue long- and short-term notes with a range of 3.15%-4.95%. Preferred stock is lower on the credit ladder than the notes.

Another major California utility, the Southern California Edison unit of Edison International (EIX), has several series of preferreds that are not callable.

SCE.PE, with an original coupon of 4.78%, has gyrated between 19.41 and 25 over the last five days, currently yielding 5.58%. I think it should return to near par soon, once redemption pressure on exchange-traded funds holding preferreds ends.

Remaining Risks

While news reports do not mention the preferreds, by my reading the prohibition on dividends in the reorganization plan dated March 16, 2020, does not apply to them. These are issued by the Pacific Gas & Electric utility, not the holding company, and are listed as unimpaired.

"4.33 Class 11B – Utility Preferred Interests. (A) Treatment: On the Effective Date, all Utility Preferred Interests shall be Reinstated. (B) Impairment and Voting: The Utility Preferred Interests are Unimpaired, and holders of Utility Preferred Interests are presumed to have accepted the Plan."

For those worried about the utility's power lines sparking another deadly fire before the plan takes effect, there's some reassurance. After a bone-dry February, Northern California's rainy season resumed in March, most likely delaying peak fire season beyond the June 30 deadline for completing the reorganization.

One remaining hurdle is that fire victims are allowed to vote on the settlement. However, if they vote No, "then the Debtors reserve the right to undertake to have the Bankruptcy Court confirm the Plan under section 1129(B) of the Bankruptcy Code." My guess is that with the utility, bondholders and the state all pushing for a June 30 emergence, rejection isn't a serious threat to delay.

Conclusion: With no dividends for at least three years, there's no rush to buy PG&E common. Several preferred series are good values pending payment of arrears. Investors who decide to buy these should use limit orders. It is dangerous to use market orders - spreads are wide, the market is thin, and you could be in for a shock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCG.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.