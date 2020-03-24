Plumas Bancorp: A Top Tier Community Bank

Our projections suggest near zero interest rates will reduce earnings per share over time to approximately $2.20 before the impact of gains on sales of loans, etc.

A little over a year ago we identified Plumas Bancorp (OTCPK:PCLB) as an attractive community bank with unusually high returns on assets and equity driven by the company’s dominant core market position in northwestern California. Our original article laid out the fundamental investment case which remains largely intact and, in the interests of relative brevity, we will not repeat the full extent of that viewpoint here in favor of allowing readers to reference the original article. However, to briefly summarize, Plumas’s attractions included high market shares in its core markets with little competition (often only one or two other insured institutions) combined with above average net interest margins, a high proportion of noninterest bearing deposits with the balance of deposits generally low cost, and positive sensitivity to rising benchmark interest rates.

Our enthusiasm for the company was at the time somewhat tempered by a high tangible book value valuation multiple in the range of 2.0. Plumas was not in this regard unusual in comparison to other high performing institutions, especially those with relatively low equity-to-assets ratios, which tend to trade at low price-to-earnings but high price-to-book value multiples. In general, we prefer a balance between these valuation metrics. We place significant emphasis on a company’s earnings power and the structural reasons for that earnings power; however, a company’s equity base can nonetheless provide a margin of safety and we tend to defer slightly to the price-to-book multiple when assessing margin of safety should earnings be impacted by either endogenous or exogenous factors.

The recent decline in the company’s quotation has caused us to reevaluate several companies that we’d previously considered attractive but didn’t hold sufficient appeal in terms of valuation to be included in our portfolios. Plumas Bancorp was one of these companies.

Plumas is far more attractive at the present valuation than was the case just over a year ago despite the potential for declining net interest income in the face of a return to near zero benchmark interest rates. The company should remain highly profitable and continue to generate above average returns on assets and equity. The strong ongoing performance should in turn support, in our view, long term average annual returns in the low to mid double digits. In addition, the company has significantly grown its tangible equity over the last year largely through retention of earnings, helping close the prior gap between book value and share price. Indeed, the shares currently trade at a discount to tangible book value – a rather stunning reversal – despite retaining many of the superior operating characteristics which originally attracted our attention.

We’ve updated our valuation of the bank to a range of $25.00 to $27.50, a 60%-75% premium over the current market share price. In addition, we believe our projection is likely somewhat conservative, at least in the near term, and the current market quotation incorporates a wide margin of safety.

Plumas Bancorp is thus now one of our top tier community banks and presents a compelling opportunity for long term investors to acquire shares in a superior financial institution with wide appreciation potential.

Net Interest Margin

In our initial article we noted that one of the key attractions of Plumas was the company’s positive exposure to rising benchmark interest rates, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The company’s net interest margin is clearly correlated with benchmark interest rates, in this case the federal funds rate, which was a positive factor just over a year ago when market expectations incorporated a consistent if incremental rise in interest rates. In a falling benchmark interest rate environment, however, this positive can be become a negative, especially as the targeted federal funds rate is now back to the lows of the 2008-2016 period.

However, while this will certainly impact the company’s net interest income and earnings per share, it’s perhaps not as much a negative as one might expect in that recent history provides a decent basis for projecting the potential impact on the company’s results. In this case, we can look to the long prior period of near zero benchmark interest rates as a guide to establish a potential floor for the company’s net interest margin of around 4.0%.

It’s then a matter of developing an assets and liabilities matrix and adjusting the applicable average interest rates to project the company’s net interest income based on this net interest margin threshold. In doing so, we reviewed the historical sensitivities of the average interest rates earned and paid on the company’s debt, deposits, investment securities, and loans, and calibrated the assets and liabilities matrix to achieve a 4.0% net interest margin.

Our analysis suggests that a return to a net interest margin in the range of 4.0%, based on the company’s most recent mix of interest earning assets and liabilities, would result in a decline in net interest income of just under 15%. A decline in net interest income of this magnitude translates into a negative impact to earnings per share of about 26%, or $0.75 to $0.80, on an after-tax basis, pushing projected forward earnings per share down to approximately $2.20, before accounting for any earnings per share impacts associated with changes in items such as gains on the sale of loans.

The result implies a price-to-earnings ratio close to 7.0 at the current share price, well below even the company’s own modest historical earnings valuation multiples which have generally ranged between 8-10 times earnings per share. Interestingly, this implied forward valuation occurs despite the company maintaining returns on assets and equity of roughly 1.3% and 13.2%, respectively, still well above average for a community bank. (It’s worth noting that the decline in return on equity over the last two years is largely associated with an improving equity-to-assets ratio. The equity-to-assets ratio improved from 8.1% in 2018 to 9.7% in 2019, largely due to retained earnings. In other words, the company has strengthened its financial ratios closer to the community bank average while maintaining superior operating results.)

Moreover, we consider this analysis to be a somewhat overly conservative since it’s highly unlikely the company will experience erosion in net interest income and earnings per share over the course of a single year. Indeed, prior experience indicates that it takes two to three years for the company’s net interest margin to fully adjust to changes in benchmark interest rates suggesting that next year’s earnings, though likely depressed, will exceed our projection. In comparison, when benchmark interest rates dropped to essentially zero in 2008, it took three years for Plumas’s net interest margin to decline to just over 4.0%. In essence, our projection is a long term floor in the earnings per share impact rather than an estimate for the upcoming year.

Of course, there are inherent limitations in this analysis. The extent to which assets (investment securities and loans) as well as liabilities (especially deposits) shift between categories will, for example, inevitably impact the calculation. In this specific instance, though, we believe that such shifts will not be material to the net interest margin projection. The greater potential concern may be the degree of shift in the loan portfolio overall, specifically, whether loans continue to grow, remain constant in the face of economic uncertainty, or actually decline as demand falls in the wake of a recession.

Efficiency Ratio

The company also enters the current interest rate cycle in a better operations position than was the case before the last recession. Plumas has done an excellent job of reducing the company’s efficiency ratio over the last decade as reflected by the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The lower efficiency ratio the company brings into the current cycle provides a wider berth to absorb changes in net interest margin. In the event the company’s net interest margin does ultimately fall to 4.0%, we estimate that the company’s efficiency ratio would only rise to approximately 54% to 55%, well below the company’s efficiency ratios before the last interest rate cycle. Indeed, an efficiency ratio in this range would still be highly attractive and comparable to – even better than – many community banks without any impact from lower benchmark interest rates.

Asset Quality

Asset quality is also a key consideration given the potential of increased provisions for loan losses, especially in the context of a potential recession, to significantly impact earnings per share.

Plumas’s asset quality has been notably good over the last few years and broadly consistent with the company’s experience prior to the last financial crisis with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of less than 0.6%. Indeed, asset quality has improved since our initial article with nonperforming assets declining to 0.33% of total assets as of the end of the most recent year though this was a mild increase from lows reached in 2018. Nonaccrual loans increased over the last year to $2.0 million from $1.1 million while past due loans also grew, leading to increased net charge-offs of 0.21%, an increase from 0.14% in the prior year. In the meantime, the allowance for loan losses (presently $7.2 million) has been declining as a percentage of total loans but remains approximately 350% of nonaccrual loans.

However, as we noted in our original article, this has not always been the case, particularly during the financial crisis. The company began to experience problems in the loan portfolio late in 2007 and by 2011 nonperforming assets represented more than 7% of total assets. The bank incurred significant provisions for loan losses and book value fell by about a third between 2007 and 2012. The aftermath was ongoing provisioning and depressed earnings and returns on assets and equity until 2012.

The financial crisis was certainly unique (or so we hope) given the specific set of conditions which caused the housing collapse although the bank’s experience may suggest that there is an underlying weakness in the loan portfolio (and more generally the predominantly rural market) that is otherwise concealed by the bank’s operating results. Plumas, unlike some similarly aggressive peers, also did not experience later provision reversals and used its provisioning to charge off loans totaling in excess of $30 million – approximately 10% of the pre-crisis loan portfolio. The company’s robust net interest margins allowed the company to do so without the shareholder dilution through issuance of new shares common at other community banks. Regardless, while an event of the same magnitude is relatively unlikely for some time despite ongoing uncertainty with respect to the coronavirus, it’s worth considering the true robustness of the company’s loan portfolio in stress scenarios. Arguably, the bank’s loan portfolio has not been tested by economic dislocation in nearly a decade though the same can be said for virtually all community banks. In general, we believe the extant margin of safety accounts for a degree of additional provisioning and ultimately losses on loans should a persistent recession take hold.

Valuation

We approached our updated valuation of Plumas from a number of different perspectives, including traditional valuation multiples such as price-to-earnings and price-to-book values. Plumas, rather unusually for a community bank with such high reported returns on assets and equity, does not have significant goodwill on its books such that book value and tangible book value (which we generally prefer) are approximately equal.

Interestingly, despite the company’s longstanding superior profitability, the company’s shares have never sported the higher valuation multiples typical among outstanding community banks. Indeed, until 2015, Plumas traded at a multiple to earnings per share below 10.0 and almost in line with book value. The relatively low earnings per share multiple at the time of our initial article was at least partially due to the company’s high multiple to book value – roughly 2.0 – which tempered the potential earnings based valuation multiple.

In the interim, though, the company has significantly boosted its book value per share through retained earnings. In combination with the decline in the share price, the company’s tangible book value multiple is only 0.9 based on tangible equity per share of $16.70. Plumas is currently valued, under more normal market conditions, similarly to lower performing banking institutions with returns on equity in the range of 6% to 9%. In essence, the current market price implies earnings per share closer to $1.40-$1.50, well below our projections.

It’s certainly not impossible for the company’s earnings to decline to such a level, especially if provisions for loan losses accelerate in the aftermath of a persistent recession or interest rates actually do turn negative. However, it’s difficult to get to this figure barring an outright collapse and, even in these circumstances, the company would retain most of the core advantages which have historically made it an unusually profitable institution.

We’ve revised our forward fair market valuation of the company’s shares from a previous range of $30.00 to $32.50, which assumed an upward trajectory in benchmark interest rates, to a lower range of $25.00 to $27.50 based on a return to an essentially zero benchmark interest rate environment. The revised valuation is based on our view that the company’s operating performance warrants a price-to-earnings ratio in the range of 11-12 and a corresponding multiple of tangible book value of roughly 1.5, multiples which we believe are consistent with institutions generating returns on equity of at least 13% to 14%.

The projected air value price represents a significant premium of 60%-75% over the current market share price. The high differential between our projected valuation and the current market quotation provides a wide margin of safety barring materially negative interest rates or significant deterioration in the loan portfolio.

Alternately, assuming the company were to simply maintain the lower end of its historical price-to-earnings multiple range (closer to 8.0 times earnings), we calculate a fair value of approximately $17.50, or 12% over the current market price. In this scenario, investors would be able to acquire a bank with superior operating performance and returns on assets and equity at a multiple to tangible book value of only 1.05. In the event the company achieved or exceeded our expected earnings per share and maintained its book value multiple, forward compound returns in the mid teens would not be an unreasonable expectation.

In any case, the present valuation is unreasonably low.

Finally, it must be noted that whatever the perceived value, volatile times make for difficult valuations. The course of current events surrounding the coronavirus is unknown and the economic ramifications in general and specifically in certain parts of the county are difficult to discern. In general, our view is that the coronavirus will ultimately pass in one form or another and there will, eventually, be a return to normalcy. The time frame of that outcome is inherently uncertain – there are far too many factors and unknowns that go into that assessment to make any meaningful projection. However, for those capable and willing to assume the interim risks, there is value to be found in the current market.

Reservations

We do still have some reservations about Plumas although, in certain cases, recent performance has tempered our concerns. The first we noted in our earlier article was the boost to net income provided by gains on sales of loans. Gains on sales of loans is a source of income which can be highly inconsistent over time, especially during periods of rising interest rates. Indeed, this provided to be true as gains on sales of loans declined significantly during 2019, to $867,000, from $1.9 million in 2018 and $2.1 million in 2017. The decline was largely attributable to lower sales of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans as a consequence of greater competition and lower demand due to rising interest rates. The decline, though, has reduced the impact that gains on sales of loans has on the company’s earnings per share from around $0.28, or 15% of earnings per share two years ago, to approximately $0.12, or 4% of earnings per share in the most recent year. The decline in interest rates may again boost gains on sales of loans even if demand weakens in the face of a potential recession, but the loss of this business would have a far smaller impact on our valuation than in prior years.

Second, the company’s ongoing integration of its newer Nevada branches remains a factor to watch in the ongoing development of the business. It’s still an open question whether the bank can maintain its historical operating margins as it expands into more competitive areas. We don’t consider this a critical concern but one which requires attention.

Finally, the persistent wild card for Plumas as a smaller locally concentrated community bank in more rural regions of California is the annual risk of devastation related to wildfires. The loss of a branch (and presumably the related effects on commercial and residential loans within the region) could be significant to the company versus the impact on a larger competitor. We consider this risk relatively remote but the potential magnitude of such an event relatively unique to the company’s geographic region at least warrants consideration.

Conclusion

Plumas Bancorp is a highly profitable bank operating in a relatively uncompetitive and, therefore, lucrative region of California. The bank has been able to maintain strong net interest margins and returns on equity for an extended period of time although the company’s valuation does not, in our view, fully reflect this ongoing strength.

The combination of a declining share price, higher tangible book value, and decent dividend yield coupled with the company’s plethora of attractive attributes (strong market position, low cost deposit base, consistently robust operating performance, reasonable forward earnings visibility, etc.) has led us to upgrade Plumas Bancorp to one of our top tier community banks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.