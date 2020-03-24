Money Markets May Be At Risk Of Breaking The Buck

The Fed appears ready to step in to support the corporate bond market, which could alleviate some of the pressure on the money market fund space.

Money market funds that invest in commercial paper and other forms of corporate debt are now at high risk of holding the bag on potentially bad debt.

Corporate bond spreads have been soaring and now sit at their highest levels since the financial crisis.

Investment Theme

In liquidating both stock and bond positions in their portfolios, investors have been piling into money market funds anticipating that their funds are safe there. But like other fixed income products, money markets invest in some combination of government and corporate debt and can be susceptible to strains in the bond market.

With corporate bond spreads spiking and the risk of downgrades/defaults rising, money market funds with a high percentage of assets in commercial paper could be at risk of losing value.

Background

With equity prices continuing to dive deeper into bear market territory and corporate bond spreads blowing up, many investors are abandoning risk assets altogether and piling into cash. Over the past two weeks, both stocks and Treasuries were being sold off in unison up until the end of last week when T-bonds ticked up again.

Data by YCharts

The logical conclusion to be drawn from this chart is that it's a mass liquidation of assets in preparation for what could be a long and drawn out quarantine that will test the financial viability of many households and small businesses.

For many investors, the landing spot for all that cash is the money market fund. While a retail money market fund doesn't come with the FDIC insurance that exists with bank accounts and CDs, it's generally been considered a quasi-savings account with the implication that it will always come with a high degree of safety and a steady $1 share price.

But that's not always the case. There have been rare cases where a money market fund has indeed "broken the buck" and lost money for shareholders. The Reserve Primary Fund dropped to $0.97 when its commercial paper position in Lehman Brothers debt became worthless when the bank went under during the financial crisis. Other money markets have come under similar stress over time, but many providers step in to bail out these funds before they lose money in order to avoid the bad press.

Money market funds are not riskless investments. Like other fixed income products, they invest in various forms of government and corporate debt. These obligations tend to be so short-term in nature and focus on the higher quality end of the market that there is typically little fluctuation in value and little risk of default.

But then the occasional black swan event occurs, such as the financial crisis, that turns the fixed income market upside down. Black swans, by definition, are very low probability events, but they usually come with large consequences when they do occur.

The current strain in the corporate debt market could be another black swan event.

Overview

There are, generally speaking, two types of money market funds - government money funds and prime money funds.

Government money funds invest in ultra-short term Treasury bills and agency securities. Since these obligations are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, they're considered the safest non-FDIC insured investments available. As we've seen in recent days, if the government needs to raise cash, it simply prints more money, so there's almost no default risk in these notes.

Prime money funds, on the other hand, tend to invest in a combination of government and corporate debt. The corporate-issued debt can be either fixed- or floating-rate and is generally rated investment-grade although funds are often allowed to invest a portion of assets in more speculative-grade notes.

That corporate debt, mostly commercial paper, is where the excessive risk currently lies.

Data by YCharts

Spreads on all corporate debt have been rising significantly, with some grades doubling and tripling over the past month. Those increasing credit risks also apply to the corporate debt composition of any money market fund that holds such securities.

Consider the Fidelity Money Market Fund - Class I (FMPXX), an institutional money fund with more than $78 billion in assets. It has more than 1/4 of its assets in short-term commercial paper.

source: Fidelity

The financial sector is already under plenty of stress due to the flattening yield curve and the sudden struggle that many borrowers will likely soon have in making monthly payments. With issuers, including Credit Suisse (CS), UBS (UBS) and BNP Paribas (OTCPK:BNPZY), filling up the portfolio, much of that paper is likely being backed by a bank experiencing tough times.

FMPXX is just one example in the prime money fund marketplace, but there are many in a similar situation. Shareholders have already begun heading for the exits anticipating that these funds may start experiencing trouble. This mass migration from prime money funds to government money funds has already led to headlines, such as these...

Goldman Props Up Own Money Market Funds (3/22/20)

Fed's New Move: Backstop Money Market Funds (3/18/20)

BNY Mellon Steps In To Support Money Market Funds After Outflows (3/20/20)

Fed Includes Municipal Debt In Money Market Lending Backstop (3/20/20)

Several of the big banks and global central banks have been stepping in with liquidity in order to support the run on prime money fund assets. The severe imbalance between buyers and sellers in this marketplace is not only increasing trading costs for the funds, it's putting pressure on fund managers to sell securities at discount prices in order to meet redemption demand.

We've already seen a downgrade in Boeing's (BA) debt, while Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was cut to junk. I expect we'll continue seeing more of these downgrades and the longer the coronavirus scare drags on, those downgrades could start turning into defaults.

Conclusion

It's estimated that somewhere between 8-10% of money fund assets are invested in commercial paper, so the level of risk is more modest than it was during the financial crisis. Still, a lot of businesses are still tapping into the debt markets and using lines of credit in order to meet short-term needs while the global economy grinds to a halt. The longer that companies are forced to increase their debt loads, the greater the chance that some of that debt defaults and the costs begin trickling down into money market funds.

The big question, at this point, is how much central banks will step in to support the bond markets and attempt to prevent some of these potential defaults from occurring. The Fed appears to have no qualms about throwing as much money as is necessary to backstop all negative outcomes of this pandemic. It's already begun accepting corporate and muni bonds as collateral in exchange for short-term funding, so it's entirely possible that the Fed will prevent a lot of potential defaults from happening.

I've talked often about how even the investment-grade corporate bond market is actually in much worse shape than it appears on the surface. It appears that corporate debt of all qualities is finally getting repriced to account for this risk. Corporate bond fund values have gotten hammered over the past two weeks.

So far, prime money funds invested in commercial paper and other forms of corporate debt remain strained, but thus far haven't broken. Be mindful, however, of the risks involved in some of these seemingly safe money market products because the time could be coming when they feel the impact, too.

