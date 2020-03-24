Cardinal Energy: Suspending Dividend And Reducing Capex To Next To Nothing In An Attempt To Save The Company

The question is whether or not the banks are willing to play ball by maintaining the credit facility.

Even suspending the dividend and cutting pretty much all capex won't be sufficient to save the company, and a higher oil price is needed.

Introduction

I have been a shareholder of Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) for several years and appreciated the company’s dividend cuts to protect the balance sheet a few years ago when the oil prices collapsed. Upon the price of the black gold having returned to normal levels, the dividend was increased again to C$0.18/year. But as the current oil crisis appears to be hitting the Canadian sector very hard (a barrel of heavy oil has fetched a price below US$10/barrel in the past week), Cardinal Energy is once again in survival mode.

As Cardinal has a very liquid listing in Canada where it’s trading with CJ as its ticker symbol, I would recommend to use that listing for trading in the company’s shares. The average daily volume is approximately 600,000 shares. Due to the recent collapse of the share price, Cardinal Energy now has the penny stock status and is trading at just C$0.35/share for a market cap of around C$40 million.

The results in 2019 were good, but 2020 will be disastrous

Although the financial performance in 2019 is irrelevant for Cardinal Energy right now, I will take a minute to discuss the 2019 performance, as it will provide us with insight on the company’s breakeven oil price.

The average production rate throughout the year was 20,319 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which in excess of 80% was oil, with the balance being Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas as well. Cardinal generated a total revenue of C$389 million, but after deducting royalty payments and losses on hedges, the net revenue was approximately C$295.5 million. This resulted in a pre-tax loss of C$25.25 million and a net loss of C$34.3 million, but a large part of this net loss was caused by the C$115 million depreciation and impairment charges.

The cash flow statement actually looks quite a bit better:

Cardinal Energy generated C$113 million in adjusted operating cash flow (reported OpCF minus changes in the working capital position minus payment of lease liabilities) and spent just C$66 million on capex, resulting in free cash flow of C$47 million. This means the C$0.18 annual dividend would have a coverage ratio of in excess of 200%, as the increased dividend would cost the company just over C$20 million per year. The remainder of the free cash flow was spent on reducing the net debt (which was necessary).

The cash flow statements do show how hugely profitable Cardinal Energy is at an average oil price of roughly C$60/barrel (the weighted average between the light and medium/heavy oil in FY 2018, based on an average WTI oil price of US$57/barrel). At C$60/barrel, the company generated C$15/barrel in operating cash flow (which includes interest expenses [C$22 million] and the cash payment on hedge losses which took an additional C$2/barrel of the top line).

But, of course, the current oil price isn’t anywhere near the C$60/barrel, nor is the WTI price anywhere close to the $57 average in 2019 and $65 average in 2018.

Cardinal Energy has taken steps to reduce its cash outflow, but this won’t be enough

One of the main things I appreciate most in Cardinal Energy is the fact the management and board are willing to take swift action. The oil prices collapsed just over three weeks ago, and in its update last week, the company mentioned that it is already taking strict measures to initiate its "damage control" program.

First of all, the dividend has been suspended. This will save the company in excess of C$20 million per year considering it was paying C$0.015/share per month, or C$0.18/year. The dividend was great as long as it lasted, but I wholeheartedly agree with the approach to suspend the dividend until the summer, when the company is planning to re-assess the situation. If the oil price remains too low for Cardinal to generate free cash flow, I’m all in favor of keeping the dividend suspended until the oil price increases again.

Cardinal was (fortunately!) also able to immediately cut its planned capex. The company was planning to spend C$67 million on capex this year, and it has already spent C$22 million in Q1. That’s fine, as that capex will almost fully be covered by the generated operating cash flow. I am positively surprised Cardinal is able and willing to take swift action to cut the investments, as the company has now cut the full-year budget to C$31 million. This means only C$9 million will be spent in the remaining 9.5 months of the year. As Cardinal also expects to keep its production rate virtually unchanged at 21,500 barrels per day, the capex represents approximately C$1.5 per produced barrel of oil.

However, with Cardinal Energy’s specific production mix (almost 80% of the oil-equivalent output is effectively oil, of which in excess of 30% is classified as heavy oil), the current discounts on heavy oil will hurt the company, as a barrel of heavy oil is currently trading at just over C$10, while the lighter oil type is trading at just C$15, for a weighted average of around C$13.5 per barrel of oil. So, although Cardinal was able to reduce its production cost per barrel and has pushed its capex level down, at the current oil prices (Canadian oil is trading at less than half the WTI price), the company will continue to bleed cash.

Investment thesis

And this makes Cardinal a binary investment right now, as the company clearly needs higher oil prices to break even and can’t even think about reducing its net debt at the current price level. According to the company, it still expects to end 2020 with the same net debt level as in 2019, but that will require a higher oil price (of around US$30/barrel for WTI and unchanged differentials between WTI oil and Canadian oil).

This also makes Cardinal an excellent call option. If you believe in higher oil prices by the end of this year (say, $35-40 WTI), Cardinal should be in an excellent shape again. However, if the oil price continues to trade in the current territory, it’s not unrealistic to see the banks cutting the size of the credit line, which would mean the company cannot refinance the convertible debenture that will mature at the end of this year and may have to strike an expensive deal with the debtholders. The convertible debentures are trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange with CJ.DB as the ticker symbol and are trading at 40 cents on the dollar (with a bid of 17 cents on the dollar the time of writing).

I have a long position in Cardinal Energy and averaged down on my position above C$0.50, but I am now just sitting back to wait how the situation unfolds.

