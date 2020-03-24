The Health & Wealth Effects Of Coronavirus

Like 2008, investment losses have affected people of all ages, but they have been most painful for older people.

Scientists are closing in on a cure, but probably not fast enough to save some.

Health

The severity of diseases is a function of (1) contagion and (2) fatality. It is not yet known just how contagious and how fatal the COVID-19 pandemic will become. Morningstar has created three possibilities shown in the following table. The "Bull" case is very similar to the seasonal flu. In other words, Morningstar assigns a 25% chance that COVID-19 will be about as bad as the common flu, which of course we all hope will be the case.

The following graph compares these three possibilities to epidemics in the past.

As you can see, the expected severity is comparable to the Hong Kong flu of 1968 that originated in China and lasted for 2 years. But even the worst case COVID-19 severity is far less than the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic that infected 8000 people worldwide, killing 800.

As of the day of this writing, COVID-19 had infected 217,000 people worldwide, killing 9000, so its transmission rate already exceeds SARS by a factor of 3, but its 4% fatality rate is less than SARS' 10% rate. It's looking more like the "worst case" could be even worse, and with a higher likelihood.

Cures

According to Healthline:

One of the biggest changes since SARS is the advance in technology needed to understand the virus and develop diagnostic tests or treatments.

In January, Chinese scientists had already sequenced the virus, which first appeared in December. They also made that information available to scientists around the world. With SARS, it took scientists about 5 months to identify the virus after it began to spread.

"Having information quickly really helps public health officials start to contain it," said Rimoin. "So the ability to rapidly identify viruses - and identify that you have a new virus - is an extraordinary and important new development."

Genetic information about the virus is needed to help scientists develop diagnostic tests for the virus, as well as treatments and vaccines.

Several groups are already working on a vaccine. However, even with faster vaccine development compared to 17 years ago, it could still be 12 to 18 months before a vaccine is ready for widespread use in people.

Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial drug with FDA approval identified as a potential treatment by President Trump in a 3/19/20 press conference. In a recent study conducted in France, scientists observed a "significant" reduction in viral load in the patients treated with hydroxychloroquine, and that the effect was reinforced by an azithromycin antibiotic.

Gilead Sciences' remdesivir has a huge lead in development among unapproved drugs because it was on the shelf after being initially developed for Ebola, which allowed Gilead to quickly move into studies when it saw signs of efficacy in coronaviruses. As of now, there are no approved therapies for any coronavirus infection, and remdesivir is the farthest along in the development process of any candidate.

Moderna's mRNA-1273 is the most advanced among vaccines. It has created a nucleic acid-based vaccine, basically providing the body with the blueprint to manufacture certain proteins that are present on the virus. The body then mounts an immune response to the protein, but also to any virus with that protein on display.

Beyond these three candidates, dozens of other firms are vying to enter the market. Help is on the way. Let's hope it arrives in time to save lives. Morningstar's severity analysis above has factored in the likely success of these efforts.

Wealth

Investment losses serve as a reminder of the lessons that were not learned in 2008, namely people in the Risk Zone should be protected, but they are not. Please watch Virus Exposes Scandal in Retirement Savings Plans.

Target date fund performance so far this year tells the story. Near-dated funds defended somewhat, but not nearly as much as they should have. I'll write more on this at the end of the quarter. Most 2020 TDFs have lost more than 18%, but one in particular has defended quite well, losing only 2.5%. The "S&P" in the exhibit is the S&P TDF Index, a composite of all mutual fund TDFs. The SMART TDF index is also shown in the exhibit. Its Today (for current retirees) and 2020 funds have defended well, losing only 2.5%, protecting against a definition of an "excessive" loss of 10% or more.

No one knows how much deeper market losses will become, but one thing is certain: there is excessive risk in TDFs in the Risk Zone, as evidenced by current losses well in excess of 10%.

Conclusion

As former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld said "We don't know what we don't know." While we're figuring it out, we need to heed the guidance of health professionals to keep ourselves healthy. We also need to learn the lesson that our seniors are taking more risk than they can afford.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am sub-advisor to the SMART Target Date Fund Index