3 Tech Compounders On Sale Now

As I first argued one year ago in "Buffett and 'Asset-Light' Investing" the best business models today belong to technology-enabled, asset-light platform companies with huge network effects. Similarly, I discussed how several fantastic companies built enormous scale advantages through many small bolt-on deals in "An M&A Strategy That Builds Competitive Advantage And Outperforms." I noted in subsequent articles, though, that those technology stocks were quite expensive. There wasn't much that looked like a screaming buy to me. Now everything is discounted. Many stocks that I mentioned in "The Asset-Light Portfolio That Beats The S&P 500" are selling well below their March 2019 levels.

But the more I think about which stocks are the best value now, the more I turn to companies that I already own. Match Group (MTCH) and Copart (CPRT) were already core holdings, and now the valuations are back to where I first purchased them. Here I discuss these two great companies, as well as Slack (WORK), a newcomer to my portfolio.

These three stocks fit the description of technology-enabled platform companies. Network effects insulate them from outside competition, and their business models make them recession-resistant. All three companies are also growing organically and through intelligent bolt-on acquisition. They generate high returns using minimal capital, and they are able to keep investing capital at those high returns. This makes them ideal businesses.

Copart

The value of the world's leading salvage vehicle auction platform has fallen over 40 percent during the pandemic. But if I had to pick one company to stick with for the 2020s, I'd choose Copart for its business model and management. Founder and Chairman Willis Johnson, a Vietnam combat veteran who grew up poor and started with a single junkyard in California, is a classic rags-to-riches tale. Johnson details his incredible life story in his 2015 book Junk to Gold, which I highly recommend. Son-in-law and current CEO Jay Adair, 50, started at Copart at age 19 and was named president of the company just seven years later.

Copart rose to prominence by developing an online system for auctions, eliminating the inefficiencies of in-person bidding. The company also expanded by consolidating the fractured salvage industry, building up insurmountable scale advantages in the process. The strategy continues to the present, with Copart now working to penetrate new markets and roll up European mom-and-pops into its existing platform.

Early reports out of China suggest that auto insurance claims have dropped sharply during the pandemic with fewer cars on the road. The same could happen here, which means less business for Copart. On the other hand, if used car prices decline due to a recession, that could lead to more vehicles being declared a total loss. Management hasn't provided any color on that.

In any event, the company sports a rock-solid balance sheet and will easily ride out this crisis. Copart is sitting on $93 million in cash, and none of its $400 million in long-term debt is due within the next three years.

The stock is selling at just 19 times earnings, which is about where I first purchased it in 2017.

Match Group

The online dating giant was under negative headline pressure even before the pandemic. The FTC is investigating the company for what it believes to be deceptive marketing practices related to its Tinder Gold product. The CEO resigned in January, ostensibly for health reasons, and the market also got jittery over parent company IAC's (IAC) plans to fully spin out its Match stake.

Then in February, Kerrisdale Capital released a short thesis on the company. There are a few legitimate points - churn rates are increasing slightly, probably because iOS updates now prompt users to unsubscribe when they delete an app. But overall the report carries a silly, sensationalist tone and is, in my view, completely out-of-touch with reality.

Those on the ground such as myself can easily see that Tinder is the future, which is a view supported by the data. As of 2017, over 40 percent of couples met online. The dating app "fatigue" described by Kerrisdale doesn't exist.

Match Group commands a dominant position in the U.S. online dating market, and the company is using its enormous resources to consolidate the competition. As of last quarter, the company had a war chest of over $360 million in cash. None of its $1.6 billion in debt is due until November 2022. Early reports indicate that the global pandemic has had little impact on dating app usage.

Slack

In Slack, I see many parallels with other runaway successes like Square (SQ) and Shopify (SHOP). Back in 2017, I laid out a path for the then-$8.4 billion Square to become a $20 billion company. Today, Square is worth $32 billion. As I read Slack's investor documents, I quickly determined that I was, once again, reading about a $20 billion+ company.

Slack is led by a seasoned technology entrepreneur, Stewart Butterfield, who previously founded the photosharing service Flickr. Today most of his wealth is wrapped up in Slack. Over the last few years, Butterfield, 47, has expanded Slack's portfolio of services by acquiring other workplace communication tools and folding them into the Slack brand. This strategy closely mirrors the sensible bolt-on approach that I outline in my M&A article, and it offers a peak into the thinking of a platform company destined to deliver more and more value for customers. Although Microsoft (MSFT) leads among large companies, Slack is more popular in the trend-setting startup world. As its customer base grows, Slack will follow in due course.

Investing in Slack is a long game. Right now the company is operating at a loss of some $120 million, but the company still boasts cash and marketable securities worth approximately $770 million. I feel better knowing that the company sports breathtaking 80 percent gross margins and caters to business customers. Unlike other money-losing tech companies such as Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), and Grubhub (GRUB), which operate on much lower margins, I think there is a clear path to profitability for Slack.

Like other companies that make remote work tools, Slack has received increased attention during the global pandemic. Although the stock initially held up well, it later cratered after management lowered guidance for the year. Still, I think the present situation offers us a vision of the future. The shift toward from home was always there; the pandemic may simply accelerate that trend. Indeed, Butterfield noted a "massive outpouring" of interest for the company's tools.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT, MTCH, WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.