This Is Not 2008: Barclays Offers 100% Upside

Overview

Barclays (BCS), like most banks around the world, is having to navigate an economic environment with low/negative rates and flat/inverted yield curves that are certainly impacting earnings. Add Covid-19 and Brexit into the mix, and there is understandably concern regarding the bank's ability to earn yield, keep charge offs low, and continue to grow organically. Further, just the idea of a recession is undoubtedly enough to keep investors away from banks, given the widespread failure during the last recession. As a result, shares of Barclays have plummeted ~60% since the beginning of 2020.

However, we believe that the pandemic will have a temporary economic impact, and will ease toward the end of the year and into 2021. We don’t see the long-term outlook of U.K. banks (or banks in general for that matter) at risk today. Certainly not the extent of 2007/2008.

Data by YCharts

Barclays operates in two segments, the U.K. segment and the international segment. In the U.K. segment, Barclays has a leading market share in credit cards, which is supported by a strong franchise base. The international segment is largely supported by its investment bank, as well as credit cards in the U.S. Both segments contribute roughly an equal amount toward earnings. We believe that the bank is well situated within both of these segments, and is more than capable of handling an economic downturn.

U.K. Segment

Barclaycard is the largest credit card provider, together with Lloyds, in the U.K (and is one of the top 10 credit card lenders in the U.S, which is accounted for in the international segment). As the search for yield becomes increasingly more difficult, we see tremendous value in credit card lending for banks (one of the most attractive banks in our view is Capital One, a leader in credit card lending). Credit cards are much higher yielding than residential or commercial real estate, which becomes increasingly more important in this low rate environment.

With higher yields comes credit risk, and although charge-offs and delinquencies are stable, they are definitely worth keeping an eye on. This also requires the bank to maintain higher capital levels in order to provide a buffer for expected and unexpected losses. The amount of leverage that the bank currently has does not compare to how much leverage it had during the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

On the deposit side, Barclays U.K. controls the third largest retail base in the U.K., and holds a leading share in current accounts (checking accounts). These accounts are the lowest-cost and stickiest source of funding for a bank, and is a testament to the large franchise value of the bank. As a result, the bank realizes a substantial cost advantage relative to other U.K. banks.

Poor oversight and regulation was a driving force in the bank's poor performance during the financial crisis. This wasn't just isolated to the United Kingdom; U.S. banks also performed quite poorly. However, banking regulation and oversight has come a long way since the last recession. This is not the Barclays of 2008/2009. Today, the bank is much more capable of withstanding a financial shock due to both internal factors, increased regulations, and central banks that seem more willing than ever to provide liquidity and stability into the markets.

International Segment

The bank's international segment is primarily driven by its investment bank, with credit cards making up a smaller portion. The investment banking business provides a form of diversification that other strictly focused retail banks do not have.

Barclays is a leader in the debt capital markets. Its position in M&A and equity markets is not as strong, as the top U.S. investment banks dominate these spaces. This positioning should prove advantageous to the bank. We believe that the fallout from Covid-19 is something unlike anything that we've seen before, and that social distancing and economic uncertainty will play a large role in decreased M&A activity. As a result, a bank that derives the lion's share of investment banking revenue from M&A will likely suffer in the near-term.

Conversely, debt issuance looks to be safest channel of investment banking revenue. Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have announced plans to purchase corporate bonds in order to bring stability to the market. It seems likely that the Fed will follow the path of these central banks. This should bring stability to the debt markets, which should benefit Barclays as companies continue to issue debt. This isn't to say that the bank is fully insulated; although Barclay's doesn't sit at the top of the M&A table, it still generates revenues from this space. However, the revenues from debt markets should provide partial insulation from the impact on equity capital markets and M&A.

Valuation

Barclays currently trades at 0.25x to TBV, levels that the bank fell to in the financial crisis. However, we believe that the bank is in a much better situation than it was in 2008. We assign a fair value of $8.50 for Barclays, which implies a P/TBV multiple of 0.5x. This is lower than the 5- and 10-year median of 0.58x and 0.64x, respectively, given the level of uncertainty.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Barclays is currently trading at financial crisis levels; however, we believe that the bank is much better prepared to withstand a financial shock and economic downturn. Additionally, the bank is not just isolated to the U.K. market. It has multiple revenue channels split between the U.K. segment and international segment, that provides diversification benefits. Because of this, we believe that the bank is in a better position than other strictly U.K. focused banks. The bank is clearly operating in a difficult environment, but we believe that the current multiple is unjustified. We believe the fair value of Barclays is $8.50, which implies roughly 100% upside from the share price at Friday close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BCS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.