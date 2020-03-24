Madison Square Garden Is Trading At Bargain Bin Prices

Normality will resume at some point, and this stock will pop when it does.

Today, the whole company can be bought for a little north of what Forbes believe the Knicks alone are worth.

Ever since I was a child, I have had an affinity for owning a sports team. The billions needed might be just out of my reach, but, fortunately, there are a couple of publicly traded companies that let own a slice. None are more prevalent than Madison Square Garden (MSG).

Image: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden owns the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, two minor-league teams, and two Esports teams. On the entertainment side, the company owns and operates Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theater, and The Forum in Los Angeles - and that's to name a few.

What is one thing in common about all of the assets noted above? They're all out of business with a date of return still to be determined.

Sports? In A Post-Distanced World?

We have to assume that life will return to normal. The world's medical community are all focused on one issue: defeating COVID-19 and returning everything to order. What we don't know is just how long that will take, and how long it will take for normality to return.

While I believe some businesses may take time to rebound, I do not think that New York sports are one of them. The Knicks will go back to selling out games, and Madison Square Garden will, again, become a tourist hot-spot.

See, sports are too much a part of the American fabric, and that fabric is on full display, year-round, at MSG. People come from around the world to see the Knicks play. I did it a few years back (they got beat by the Wizards), and I know I'd do it again. A virus, or fear of infection, will not keep MSG empty once order is resumed.

As for MSG's other assets, that may take a little time, but time is the greatest healer of all wounds. We do know that MSG has plans to split their sports operations from their entertainment operations, so this might offer some respite for anyone who feels entertainment as a whole may be years out from recuperation.

Can Madison Square Garden Sustain No Revenues?

The company is well-capitalized, which is quite surprising given that sports tend to be a cash guzzler. With a healthy-looking balance sheet, MSG will be able to survive with zero revenues for a little longer than most peers in the entertainment space.

MRQ Cash & Short Term Investments $1,113.1M MRQ Total Debt $277.1M MRQ Long-Term Debt $31.2M MRQ Total Assets $4,081.6M MRQ Total Liabilities $1336.7M

Madison Square Garden has $1.113B of cash on the books per their last report, and long-term debt sits at just $31.2M. Even during a prolonged closure, or if the NBA season were to resume in a high school gymnasium, MSG could bear the brunt.

The cost of revenues last year totaled just shy of $1B. Sales General & Admin expenses came in at $531M. While unfortunate, many of these costs will be cut, at least during the current quarter. Given MSG's current cash position, it is likely that the company could survive, without taking on additional debt, for 6-12 months of no operations.

Valuing Madison Square Garden

I am choosing to value the assets of this company as though this whole crisis did not happen. Why? Because, as I had mentioned, sports are too much a part of the American fabric. Once a consistent cure is found, or a vaccine is in place, Madison Square Garden will again be popping, and Spike Lee will be back court-side. However, for conservatism's sake, I will write down some values.

Let's start with the New York Knicks and assume the team was to be sold in the future. NBA teams, in the past few years, have gone up in value considerably, and the Knicks are the most valuable of all. In 2017, the Houston Rockets sold for $2.2B. Three years prior, the Clippers sold for $2B, and somewhere in the middle of those two sales, the Atlanta Hawks were acquired for $850M.

Image: NBA team values per Forbes

When it comes to the NBA, the Knicks are the pinnacle. Sure, they may persistently underperform, but they're a global brand in the heart of America's busiest and most populous city. Forbes values the team at $4.6B, but for conservatism's sake, let's write that down (35%) and give them a $3B price tag.

Next up, the New York Rangers of the NHL. The NHL isn't even close to the NBA in terms of popularity in the United States, but teams can still command valuations in the billions. According to Forbes, the New York Rangers are worth $1.65B. Again, we'll be conservative and write this down roughly 25% to $1.25B.

Already we're at $4.25B worth of assets. We haven't even begun to factor in the arenas across the country, nor the land in Manhattan. See, MSG not only owns the Garden, but they own the ground where it sits. Land, in an area where apartment buildings can easily sell for $1M+.

Conservatively, MSG Entertainment (MSG, Radio City Music Hall, Chicago Theater, The Forum, etc.) carries a $1.5B price tag. Two of these assets are right in the heart of Manhattan. Chicago Theater has a prime footing in the nation's third most populous city, and The Forum sits in the nation's second-largest city. There's also The Sphere in Las Vegas, which is on track to open in 2021.

Adding all these assets up, while ignoring the balance sheet and Esports (due to the valuation difficulties there), we get to $5.75B. That's $1B higher than the company is trading for at the time of writing, representing an 18% margin of safety. That's an 18% margin of safety after we had already written down major assets by 25%. We also disregard the $836M net cash position as it will no doubt be eroded, but the magnitude is unknown today.

Why I Am Buying Madison Square Garden

One way to value a company is to determine the reproduction costs of its assets. Well, with Madison Square Garden, that cannot be done. The company's major assets, sports teams, are monopolies with seemingly no access to insurgents (seriously, look at the attempts of the XFL to even get within the NFLs shadows).

Any reader of mine knows that I have been an optimist throughout the COVID-19 scare, and I think I will remain that way until the day the Four Horsemen descend on Earth. After all this is said and done, life will resume, and Madison Square Garden will still exist. Sure, people may avoid some events for a few months after, but time will heal that wound, and before you know it, concerts will be full, and ice hockey will be back in season.

At these current valuations, I think we're getting some substantial assets at a great price. Could the stock drop a little more? Absolutely, but let's not try to time the bottom, it's not doable. When the day comes that the NBA announces operations again, even if it's in a gymnasium, this stock will pop 20% and begin on the path back to $300 a share quite quickly.

I have already started averaging in, and I will continue over the coming weeks to be able to lock in what will be a 33% gain, at a minimum, over the next two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.