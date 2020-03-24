Chart Updates

I'd like to think that we'll see the bottom in stocks sometime in the near future.

The Vix has peaked, but stocks have yet to bottom, which calls to mind what happened in the 2008-9 period, when the Vix peaked months before stocks bottomed.

So far, my guess that last Thursday marked the worst of the crash seems to be holding up.

On the margin, things continue to improve. The news has become less bad: there are now quite a few therapeutic drugs available, testing is rapidly ramping up in the US, Italy's new daily cases appear to be declining, the US shutdown has been extensive (and painful), mortality rates are trending lower than feared, the Fed has pulled out all the stops, and Congress will likely soon approve a massive and reasonably-effective stimulus and aid package.

Chart #1

In Chart #1 we see that the Vix hit a peak of 80+ last Thursday, whereas stocks have fallen further since then, This is not an all-clear signal, but it is somewhat reassuring. Panic is subsiding, and concrete solutions are being implemented.

Chart #2

Charts #2-4 show what is arguably the best measure of equity market capitalization. Note that this calculation comes from Bloomberg, and it excludes ETFs and ADRs in order to avoid double-counting (it is also in dollar terms). Note also that although the current crash has been extremely rapid and steep, it is still noticeably less, on a percentage basis, than the financial market disaster of 2008-2009. Back then the world feared the collapse of global financial markets and a global depression.

At one point in late 2008, one Wall St. firm calculated that credit spreads were priced to the expectation that something like 25-30% of all US corporations would be out of business within a few years. We are NOT talking about that kind of destruction this time, thank goodness. This virus is almost certainly not going to wipe out a huge chunk of the world's population.

Chart #3

Chart #4

