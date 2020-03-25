A Great Opportunity For Nike Has Presented Itself

Shares of Nike have sold off over the past month due to selling pressure as a Dow component, as well as negative headlines associated with suspended sports events.

It seems like yesterday that we last covered Nike, Inc. (NKE), issuing a "bearish" rating on the stock at $102/share based on what we deemed to be significant overvaluation. With shares sliding in March to new 52-week lows, we are revisiting Nike under new circumstances. While the company has a looming earnings release, we are taking forward guidance with a grain of salt due to the unknown extent that the Coronavirus will derail the global economy. What we are focused on, is Nike's excellent financial positioning to not only make it through this crisis, but to potentially create long-term value for investors via its open buyback program. The stock's extensive slide is a great opportunity for Nike to buy back shares. With just about all possible "bad news" priced into the stock, investors can begin to think about dipping their toes into a long-term approach to Nike.

Headline News Cannot Get Much Worse

Shares of Nike have taken a beating over the past month and a half. While the immense selling pressure of the broader market has done much of the damage, Nike has been hit left and right with negative headline news. Just about all professional sporting leagues and events have been suspended. Even the Summer Olympics that were set to take place in Tokyo, have now been postponed.

And while the markets have had some massive rebound sessions amidst the volatility, Nike in particular has struggled to gain much positive momentum. The stock has now shed a stunning 38% YTD, with much of that coming in the past month alone.

Nike's Strong Fundamentals Will See It Through Crisis

The crisis we are currently facing is virtually unprecedented in modern history. Such a unique event dictates extra vigilance in our investment practices. It's almost counterintuitive, but we are not putting much weight into what Nike guides (if they issue guidance at all) in its upcoming earnings report. The actual severity and duration of this pandemic is still economically unquantifiable. Rather than focus on EPS guidance, etc. - we are looking at companies with two key characteristics. Those are strong balance sheets and non-capital intensive business models.

Companies with healthy balance sheets and business models that don't require a ton of capital to generate profits are best positioned to survive this crisis, and thrive coming out of it. We believe that Nike fits this description adequately.

Nike is very well positioned financially. The company is levered at less than 1X EBITDA and carries $3B in cash and equivalents. And because Nike spends just 2%-3% of its revenue on CAPEX, it doesn't need to burn much cash to maintain its business model. Some companies have to invest heavily into the business to maintain long-term revenue streams (oil and gas is a prime example), regardless of the current prospects of the business. Nike is a non-CAPEX intensive business, so it doesn't have this weight on its chest. When consumer activity rebounds, inventory will begin to move, and cash will begin to flow for Nike once again.

Nike's Buyback Program Could Produce Shareholder Value

What we are interested in as long-term investors, is what Nike decides to do with its open buyback program. Many companies have suspended buyback programs due to anticipated headwinds, and we hope that Nike can avoid taking this action. The company currently has an open program worth approximately $15 billion. It was started in 2018, and still has a whopping $12.1B outstanding.

Share buybacks are nothing new for Nike, the company has been buying back shares with its large cash flow streams for years. However, the continued slide of the stock has presented a fantastic opportunity for Nike to retire shares at an attractive valuation - truly creating value for long-term shareholders. It seems that companies all too often buyback shares at high prices, versus when the action would be most accretive. The upcoming earnings report (Q3 of Nike's 2020 fiscal year) will only span through the end of February. We will need to wait another quarter to see if management accelerates share purchases to take advantage of current prices.

Revisiting Valuation

When we last covered Nike, we stated that when shares corrected back down through the $75 per share mark that we would revisit the stock's valuation. Shares have done that and more, setting new 52-week lows this month at $60 per share. Shares are now sitting at $63 per share.

We said earlier that it's difficult to really quantify the impact of the Coronavirus on companies, and that looking forward at projections will require a grain of salt. We can already see, however, that projections are beginning to curb lower in anticipation of headwinds. Analyst projections for FY20 were at $3.03 in January, and have since slipped to $2.71 per share. This represents a rough 10% cut to Nike's projected earnings for the year. We anticipate that cuts will likely deepen from there.

If we use these most recent projections, the stock is now trading at a forward multiple of 23.46X. This is just a notch below its 10-year median PE of 24X. Again, we want to take this with a grain of salt. When analysts look forward - past the outbreak - future projections that reflect a "return to normalcy" are presenting a more attractive multiple. Projections for next year (currently at $3.33 EPS on average) indicate a multiple of less than 20X.

Looking at yield on trailing FCF, we are approaching a 4% FCF yield. We can see from the company's recent history that a 4% FCF yield has been a very strong buying opportunity.

Shares are not a "generational" type of bargain at this time, but they are certainly getting more interesting again. The stock was so overvalued in January, that we didn't expect to be revisiting it so soon. Obviously, the crash in the markets has caught many by surprise. In determining a course of action, we think shares are about ripe for accumulation in the low $60s. As we move closer to that 4% FCF yield, the stock becomes increasingly attractive. We hit that mark at approximately $53 per share, which would be a very lucrative entry point in our view. At that price level, investors are primed for total returns in the mid-teens or higher via EPS growth of around 10% (once we get back to normal), plus sizable PE expansion as the markets heat back up.

