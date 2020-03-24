Melco Resorts: Asia Gaming Giant Trades Cheap On Nasdaq, Virus In China Ebbs

At under $13 a share at writing, MLCO is a good early bet on what could be the edge of a big upside coming.

Melco's properties in Macau will enter early recovery stage while US based operators in the sector remain hostage to the crisis.

This week, China reported there were no new cases in Wuhan. Whether you believe them or not, it is clear from reliable sources outside official Beijing, that China's epidemic has peaked and will probably begin to descend from here on in.

At the same time, Macau announced it had imposed travel restrictions on any visitation from Europe. But visitation from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan is now open with the exception of a scattering of provinces in China that are still under a travel ban.

The key here is that Guangdong, the single most important feeder market for Macau, is now open. The population of that province is 113M. As the epidemic begins to recede in China, it would appear that arrivals in Macau will slowly start rising in the next 90 days. That would begin to show respectable recovery numbers probably by May's GGR report.

This situation is likely to begin staunching the falling knife of the casino sector now worsening in the US as state after state orders property shut downs. As we have noted, that signals a HOLD strategy for the sector in general. There is more downside to trickle, and still more uncertainty out there. We see a decreasing rate of sector decline ahead.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on the other hand, now signals a conviction BUY to us based on its unique situation:

Data by YCharts

MLCO is a total Asia based gaming giant with no US holdings. It operates four properties in Macau and one in Manila. The entire Philippine casino industry is now temporarily closed under a government order issued last week. But MLCO'S Macau properties are open for business. Right now arrivals in Macau are growing daily. Over the next 90 days here's what we see:

Las Vegas and US regional casinos will continue to be shuttered and their shares will languish around record lows. We are probably at least 120 days from the beginning of a US recovery cycle that will surge by the fall. But news that China's epidemic has begun even a tiny abatement, will be positive for the entire sector.

Meanwhile we have a unique opportunity sitting before us:

MLCO is the only US traded casino stock (Nasdaq) with all its assets based in Asia. And it is a strong buy at today's price at writing at $13 a share, down from $24.22 pre-virus. You get the catalyst of upside sentiment over the early China easing without the drag effect of US casinos. MLCO is the only Asian gaming giant you can buy not facing US headwinds going forward now.

Upside: As daily footfall slowly rises in Macau, over the next 90 days, MLCO will begin rebuilding its daily revenue base. US operators with big Macau footprints will continue to get beaten up because of Las Vegas and regional shut-downs. But MLCO shares bear no such burden.

Result: You can now buy into the Macau recovery early enough to capture a nice upside going forward on the Asian virus crisis decline. After the air Battle of Britain won by the RAF in 1940, Churchill said, "This is not the beginning of the end. It is the end of the beginning." That phrase aptly sums up where we might be in the Macau gaming market at this moment. The next MLCO catalyst will be the re-opening of its Manila property perhaps in less than 3 months. Macau represents around 88% of the company's total 2019 revenue. The growing footfall in Macau will bring billions in pent up bankroll to the casinos.

On fundamentals, MLCO is a buy now as an early recovery play on Macau post-virus

As far as standard analysis metrics are concerned, real world events compel us to conclude that in this tempest tossed sail through dark waters without a compass that is the current market, many forward metrics are of little use. What we do see as making more sense for investors is noting a pre-virus baseline for MLCO and projecting forward in a post-virus re-ramping of the Macau market. Our educated guesses are based on discussions with our contact network in Macau comprised of industry executives, official sources and junket operators we have known for decades active in the market.

We believe a quick capsule look at MLCO'S 2019 performance provides such a baseline for a forward look. (All amounts shown in USD unless otherwise specified).

Revenues: $5.7B vs. $5.2B y/y. Increase attributed to mass.

Operating income: $747.7M vs. $613.4M y/y up 22%

Net income: $373.2M or $0.78 per ADS vs. $340.3M or $0.68 for 2018. Reason: Mass table increase, Morpheus Tower rooms.

Adj. Property EBITDA: $1.69B vs. $1.49B. Attributed to: Increase in mass tables, slots compensating for a decline in VIP.

Share of Market: The percentages in Macau can vary from month to month largely attributable to the arrival of VIP business and subsequent hold percentages. But a safe number for MLCO is ~17.4%, of which mass contributes 14.6%.

Net debt to EBITDA as of 12/19: 2X

Market cap at writing: $5.9B: Very cheap for this asset base.

P/E (TTM): 16.80

Our short-term recovery target: $18.50/ $19.00 in 60 days. Forward PT by Q3: $24

Balance sheet highlights as of 12/19

Cash on hand: $1.43B

Total debt: $4.34B

Dividend: $0.66 (4.76%). Don't assume dividend or stock buybacks during recovery. First priority would be to rebuild cash. MLCO always tries to pay down debt as performance warrants over a given quarter.

MLCO has posted three consecutive earnings misses in 2019 related to market wide decline in VIP win, or periodically poor hold quarter to quarter. Its EPS sits at $0.70.

In the context of the upside down markets of today, EPS is just another sign in a long, twisted, unlit road.

We are in a new world of metrics now.

A few key historical MLCO trading highlights to consider:

January 16, 2020 pre-virus: $24.22

May 21, 2016: $32.40, recovery post the 2015 Beijing crackdowns and regulatory headwinds.

October 2018: $16.54

Trading history conclusion: MLCO is volatile, as is the entire sector. It comes with the territory. The stock lives and dies on headlines. Our take: We see more positive headlines lying in the weeds as China slowly emerges from the depths of the coronavirus epidemic. Five yr monthly Beta at writing: 1.91.

Comparative: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) for example, the industry leader/peer and by far the most financially sold operator in the global space, shows a 5 yr monthly beta of 1.65.

Institutional activity now: As of latest Nasdaq reports we checked, 149 institutions have increased their positions, vs. 121 who have decreased positions creating a +4M share increase in total institutional holdings. Total institutional holdings at writing stood at 178M shares. Total percentage of institutional holdings is 12.25% valued at $2.3B. (Below: Hedges appear to be holding fast so far. Source: Insider Monkey)

My view: I think more positive headlines out of China are: virus slowdown will trigger considerable retail interest starting a bottom fish momentum of the current trading range.

Catalysts post virus

MLCO is continuing construction on the additional 900 rooms added at Studio City, Macau. (Below: City of Dreams complex in Macau. The design forward Morpheus tower was running at +90% occupancy before virus hit. Source: MLCO archives).

In order to preserve cash for its core businesses, MLCO has cancelled its proposed $1.22B acquisition of 19.9% of Australia's Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDF).

It is still steaming ahead with construction of its proposed City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus, due to open late 2021, its estimated cost $630M. MLCO bought out Hard Rock's interest and now owns 75% of the project. When opened, the property will be the only state of the art integrated casino resort aimed at the European and middle east tourists. The company currently operated 5 profitable temporary slot casinos in Cyprus closed last week by government edict related to the coronavirus crisis. Those slot parlors were profitable indicating a vibrant market in the making for the IR. (Below: City of Dreams Mediterranean, set to open 2021 could be a game changer in European gaming/tourism sector. Source: MLCO archives).

MLCO continues to target Yokohama as its Japan IR first choice. It remains committed to be an aggressive, active bidder for that market. Officials there admit the virus delay has piled onto bureaucratic tangles but have also reassured bidders a decision will come late this year or early next. In Lawrence Ho, the company has a superb leader. He's a smart allocator of assets, a nimble young man (42) who continues the Ho family legacy. He is the son of Macau billionaire gaming patriarch Stanley Ho, (SJM Holdings, Ltd). He is building a burgeoning global gaming empire without any US properties in his crosshairs to date. (Below: Mr. Lawrence Ho, scion of the famous gaming family who brings 21st century credibility and asset allocation strategy to the company. Source: SCMP)

A 2020 Macau scenario

"The problem with experts is that they do not know what they do not know…." Nassim Nicholas Taleb author of "Black Swans"

There has been considerable numbers crunching going on in lots of hedge funds, banks and other institutions I know. With all good intentions, experts are attempting to cast a scenario for a Macau post virus sector and from it, extract a viewpoint on various stocks. More power to them. But I remain something of a skeptic, even being an "expert" myself, at least in that unique corner of my industry where I have spent the better part of 30 years. So I preface my call on where we go from here with the above Taleb quote that includes yours truly. Know only that I summoned my own archived data, my instincts as an industry operator, plus my conversations with friends in the business and gut instinct developed over many years of warfare against flocks of black swans that periodically have hit the business. Here's what I've come up with. Take it for what it is, my best educated guess marinated through decades in the c-suite and front lines of combat in the business.

Macau GGR 2019: ~$36.5B, down 3.5% y/y. The culprit mainly the continuing decline of VIP related to China macro woes.

Macau GGRE2020: This is the kind of forecast best made short, sweet and to the point.

I think Q1 and most of Q2 are essentially goners. But I have zeroed out Q1 and put down $2.3B for Q2. I have penciled in (experts should only use pencils) $8.5B for Q3 and $9.5B for Q4. This yields a total of $20.3B or netted out around a -33% y/y decline courtesy of the coronavirus. The Macau light rail will begin showing real passenger gains by Q3 which should increase arrivals from outer provinces of China. Macau will in effect then have efficient travel exposure to over 1 billion Chinese. 2021 will be a get well year. There is every possibility given the increased room capacity, probable uptick of the China economy and diversified non-gaming offerings by casinos, that we could be looking at $39.5B in 2021. So okay, what does that mean for MLCO now?

Simply put, not much.

What counts now above all is Mr. Market's perception that things are beginning to stir on the positive side in Macau. That news of the all clear on the virus in China whenever it comes, will remove a very big fat fly from the boiling ointment of Macau bearishness. So in MLCO you can buy a US listed stock without any current US coronavirus exposure.

Conclusion

My theory here is direct and simple: If you can buy a very solid Asian gaming giant with zero US exposure now at a price that is utterly cheap with little downside risk, would you? If the virus trajectory is beginning to wane in China, players will be coming out of the woodwork fleeing cabin fever in greater numbers than many forecast.

True, a swallow does not make a summer. But a few weeks of no new China virus cases signal early bullish news for Macau. It's a start. But then again, the appearance of the first robin chirping has a pretty good track record over eons, heralding the advance of Spring. So think of the early virus news out of China as that robin. And it's singing cheep, cheep on MLCO (pun intended).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.