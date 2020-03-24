Sherwin-Williams: Where We Go From Here

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) has long been a stock that you can tuck away in your portfolio and sleep well at night knowing that it is going to net you a return in the long run. Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other plans. Year to date, the stock is only down 1% after including the dividend. Not too bad at all when you look at the industry and the market which are down 27.3% and 17% respectively. This crash has wiped out 5-years' worth of returns for some companies, but Sherwin-Williams is still up 54% over that time. There is no question that this virus is going to impact Sherwin-Williams business, but this is a company that is prepared to weather the storm and will recover over time. If you have a long-term time horizon, this is a stock you should be taking a look at.

Sherwin-Williams is an American Fortune 500 company that is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company primarily engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products. They sell to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers all over the world, but primarily in the Americas and Europe (As seen below). The company is mostly known for its paints line. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson's Water Seal, Cabot and many more. Sherwin-Williams has faced many hard times in its 150+ year history. They will survive this one as well.

How Badly Will They Be Hit?

On Thursday morning, Sherwin-Williams released that they are reaffirming their financial guidance for the first quarter of 2020. The Company continues to project net sales growth of 2% to 5% compared to the first quarter of 2019. They expect The Americas Group expected to be above the high end of this range. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Morikis had this to say:

"At the current time, our production operations in Asia are returning to pre-crisis levels with sites operating under the guidance of local and state governments. While there has been a dramatic surge in cases across Europe and an increase in cases in North America, the Company has experienced minimal disruption to its supply chain and facility operations to date. At this time, the vast majority of the Company's North American paint stores continue to operate and provide customers with multiple options for ordering and receiving product, including through our existing and extensive delivery system and store pick-up. We will continue to respond to the many small business owners and independent painting contractors that are relying on us for products and service during this critical time to support their families along with larger customers involved in mission critical applications such as food and beverage packaging, health care equipment and facilities, military equipment and energy infrastructure. Although near-term market conditions are likely to remain unpredictable, we believe our underlying long-term demand fundamentals remain intact, and we remain focused on delivering value added solutions to ensure our customers' continued success."

Fast-forward a couple of days and multiple states have closed all non-essential businesses. There is absolutely no question that they will be impacted. Seeing as most of their business is in Europe and North America. It is good that the Asian factories are getting up and going again, but if they are unable to sell their product for the next few weeks, (maybe more?) there will no doubt be effects on the Q1 2020 numbers. The environment in which we live and work in seems to be changing every single day, and until that stops, there is no way to tell just how badly Sherwin-Williams or any company for that matter will be impacted.

Looking above, you can see that the company has steadily grown revenue since 2008, and that is forecasted to continue. Obviously, if they are unable to sell to consumers for an extended period of time during this crisis, these forecasts will change for 2020. Demand is not going to change if anything it will increase when this is all over. The company was expecting an increase in net sales to increase 2-4% for the full year versus 2019. With annual sales at that level, they are anticipating diluted net income per share for 2020 to be in the range of $19.91 to $20.71 per share compared to $16.49 per share earned in 2019. Looking below, we can see that the same growth story is going to be true for EPS as the company plans to blow past the previous high in 2017. Sherwin-Williams has a very strong history of performing well and that is not going to change. Future Return on Equity is forecasted to be 52.1% in 3 years. This is very high compared to the industry average as it sits at 12%.

The dividend is not a high one by any means, but it is stable and reliable. Currently yielding 1.3% and paying out $5.36 per share. This is very well covered as the current payout ratio is only 27%. As they have continued to do, it is fully expected that Sherwin-Williams increases the dividend over the next 3 years and breaks $6.50 per share. The yield is nothing to write home about, but it is a nice bonus to know the company is flush with cash and rewarding shareholders with constant increases.

What Does The Price Say?

Given the solid, stable fundamentals as mentioned above, I want to start this section by posting 2 pictures and ask you the following question. Which would you rather invest in for the next 10+ years if you only knew about the fundamentals and had no idea as to what was going on in the general market?

1)

2)

Well, spoiler alert... They are the same company, #2 is just the most recent 2.5 months. The stock peaked on January 24th and has fallen 31% as of Friday's close. I would have likely argued that the stock was due for a pullback given how much the stock had run-up, but even at its peak, it was not drastically overvalued. Either way, we now have access to this company at a much cheaper price than we did 2.5 months ago. If you thought it was a buy as it reached for $600, then it's time to back up the truck at $412.

Seeing as we are looking long term here, let's take a look at the weekly chart and see how support is holding up.

As you can see above, there appears to be very strong support along the 200-day moving average long term. The last time there was any turbulence was at the end of the financial crisis. Fast forward to the current market crash and we are seeing a little bit of turbulence yet again. The price cracked the moving average on Wednesday hitting a low of $324.43, but responded very well as you can see all that is below the moving average is the tail. Anyone who caught that quick dip is already up 26%. The stock managed to close above the 200-day moving average both Thursday and Friday. Thus far, support has held.

Looking at the daily chart below, we can better see the actual price support, outside of the 200-day moving average. With the drop on Wednesday, we can see that the stock touched support last seen in August of 2017, and that held. I could see the stock retesting that low, or just above it from our current point if the market continues to perform poorly. This would be a 20% drop from our current point. What if that doesn't hold? Well, we may go back to support seen in 2015, which is another 45% down from here. I do not expect this to happen, but that is the next saving grace if $325 does not hold. This said I think the most likely scenario is a test of $364 which is more so where the base was built in 2018 for the liftoff that we saw in 2019.

Wrap-up

As you can see, Sherwin-Williams is set up to continue to be very good to shareholders long term. As for the near term, who knows what tomorrow holds. This is a worldwide crisis that is out of their control. Sherwin-Williams is a great option if you want to ensure you get a good quality company for a long term hold, at a discount. We will have to wait for the end of April before we see how badly impacted they were during Q1 2020 and what they see coming for the rest of the year. In the meantime, stay safe out there.

