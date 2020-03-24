QE Infinity: So It Begins

The Fed also has six new credit facilities with another important one on the way.

Time Is A Luxury

Seeking Alpha editors: living moment to moment like the rest of us.

It has been an unbelievably busy time for Fed watchers. I hit Publish on the night of Monday, March 23, and by the time you read this, everything in it could already be out the window. Writing and editing these articles is now too long a turnaround, as the news moves too fast.

I Promised You Volatility

I think we are likely to see increased sustained volatility over what we have seen in the past few years, for several months.

- Me, in an absurd understatement on Feb 26

Yahoo!

That chart, of last Friday to Monday morning on the ES S&P 500 futures, is just about the craziest thing I've ever seen. That sharp rise at 8 AM Monday was due to the Fed dropping the H-bomb of liquidity:

Unlimited QE.

Unlimited reverse repo to go with effectively unlimited repo.

3 new credit support facilities and a 4th one to come. There were already 3 new ones from last week.

New dollar and Treasury coupon swaps.

Adding municipal bonds and paper to existing new facilities.

The rally failed, as has everyone since February 19 because we are in a bear market, and we are there until everyone has capitulated. This morning proved that there are still plenty of people ready to call the bottom.

In any event, I did promise you volatility:

CBOE

Repo Update

These Fed watcher columns had been titled "Repo and the Man" up until this one because that's where the Fed's action has been until this last couple of weeks. But now the repo market has significantly calmed down from where it was at the beginning of March due to the Fed's effectively unlimited offerings, along with accelerated QE.

Federal Reserve

So, while this is substantially higher than it was back at the end of February when it was below $150 billion, almost all of it is in the term contracts, with only $34 billion in daily repo as of Monday close.

Federal Reserve

This one is sewn up, at least for now.

Infinity and Beyond

QE is an entirely different story. We are off on a magical journey.

Federal Reserve

$110 billion in a day. Just to give you a sense of the scale here, the largest week of QE before this was $40 billion in QE 2. In the trailing 5 days, the Fed has purchased over 8 times that. Keep in mind, the Fed had about $21b in maturities in this period, so the net total is closer to $400b than the $419 in the chart.

And this is just the Treasuries; there's another $98 billion in MBSs, minus whatever early paybacks are in there. That's about a half trillion.

Add to that the $103 billion in notes and bonds the Fed has bought since August, and we're at around $600 billion. And then add the $321 billion in bills that they bought since September, which will be traded in for term when they expire. Now, we're over $900 billion.

We could be over a trillion dollars in QE by the end of day Tuesday.

And it's just beginning.

The Acronym Assault

The Fed now has by my count 6 new credit facilities:

Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF) Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF) Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF) Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF)

Let's break these down because all have important roles to play in what the Fed is trying to do besides buy up Treasuries and MBSs en masse.

CPFF: Commercial paper is the name for short-term business funding. What's happened here is that just about every company that has a facility has gone and maxed it out, even if they have no particular need for it at the moment, and it's not a bank run, but sort of the same concept. It is starting to crowd out other lendings, so the Fed is using this facility to ease this market. It's starting with $10 billion from the Treasury's emergency fund but likely the Fed will backstop that to infinity. They will only be buying paper rated A1/P1/F1 as of March 17; anything downgraded to A2/P2/F2 since then is also eligible. As of Monday, they will also buy municipal paper through this facility, as these markets have also gotten extremely tight.

PDCF: The Treasury market is unusually illiquid right now, and this is hitting the primary dealers hard. QE helps, of course, but this provides 3-month loans to the dealers using their debt securities as collateral. This is sort of like the 3-month repo operations but just for the primary dealers.

MMLF: They missed a huge opportunity to call it the MMMFLF, but this will be a repo facility for the money market funds which are, you guessed it, also under tremendous stress from outflows. Funds can use Treasuries, agency debt, MBSs, municipal bonds, or commercial paper as collateral, and the loan term is the same as the collateral term. It's starting with $10 billion from the Treasury, but the sky is the limit here too.

PMCCF: Another $10 billion from the Treasury will fund the initial purchases of new investment-grade corporate debt with maturities of 4 years or less. Corporate debt of all grades is getting clobbered right now, and this will help support new issuances of medium-term debt.

SMCCF: Another $10 billion from the Treasury to get the Fed started. This will purchase investment-grade corporate debt with maturities of 5 years or less on the secondary market. This market has also become illiquid, and in particular, credit ETFs of all stripes from junk to Treasuries and everything in between. The Fed has authority to purchase eligible credit ETFs with this facility.

TALF: This will start with $10 billion from the Treasury and another $90 billion from the Fed. It will fund the creation of new asset-backed securities for a grab-bag of debt assets:

Auto loans and leases

Student loans

Credit card receivables (both consumer and corporate)

Equipment loans

Floorplan loans

Insurance premium finance loans

Certain small business loans that are guaranteed by the SBA

Eligible servicing advance receivables

"The feasibility of adding other asset classes to the facility will be considered in the future." Count on it.

Adding it all up, the Fed is proactive in getting funding into the places they see the stress, rather than counting on the banks to do it by just buying up Treasuries from them, which they are, of course, doing as well. But to be clear, they are still only counterpartying banks and dealers. It's just that they are buying a much wider range of debt assets now, and two of them are specific to new debt.

Of course, buying ETFs is also a new bridge crossed.

Seven Is The Lucky Number

The Fed also teased a 7th facility, with an unmemorable acronym yet to be determined. That is not the only detail left unsaid and still up in the air. This one may be the most important - to get credit directly to small businesses who employ anywhere from 40-50% of workers depending on how you count it.

These are not businesses with IG corporate bonds, A1 paper, and many have no revolving debt at all, and it is too late to ask for some. Every one of the programs I described misses these businesses, except to loosen up conditions generally.

So, the 7th veil will be some sort of facility to get credit to small businesses, who are at the epicenter of the economic storm. Many of the stores, bars, and restaurants in your neighborhood may never reopen. This was the reason I was always so grim about this. There are millions of these businesses, and the Fed has little way of reaching them directly outside of buying up some SBA loans. The logistics of getting emergency credit to small businesses when it is not securitized seems like an impossible task to me.

So, I expect something like the TALF that will create new securities from the short-term debt of small business. I remain skeptical because of the scale of the task, and the small amount of time they have to complete it. But give the Fed credit for stepping up to the plate and taking a big swing because this is going to be the worst part of the economic disaster if they fail.

Treasuries Are Still Illiquid

The Treasury market is often described as the most important and liquid market in the world. The first part is still true, but the Treasury market is very illiquid since about March 10. I explained the source of this last week, but even with all the QE, it remains a bit frozen. Treasury volatility, as measured by the TYVIX 10-year volatility index, hit an all-time intraday high in March and remains elevated.

CBOE

When I look at the market, the 20- and 30-year maturities have loosened up considerably, but the 2-10 year maturities are still a bit hard to trade. There are still relatively few bids and large spreads between the bids. On the ask side, the market is dominated by large holders still trying to unload quarter-million-dollar blocks.

Outlook Remains Unchanged Except Worse

My outlook remains unchanged since my last article, except that I think that Q2 is going to be substantially worse than I thought. We will begin to get the first bit of data on Thursday with new unemployment insurance claims through Saturday. But based on some commentary from FOMC members, I think it may be worse than I thought last week. It's not just me, every estimate from banks are also plunging deep into double-digit annualized shrinkage in Q2.

So, the new predictions based on flimsy evidence and more uncertainty than we've ever seen before:

Q1: -3% annualized QoQ real GDP

Q2: -20% annualized QoQ real GDP

After which:

Real growth at about 1.5% a year

Inflation at about 1.2% a year

Real investment growth at about 1% a year

Real PCE growth at about 2% a year

Personal savings rate at 9+%

The entire Treasury curve under 1%, mostly under 0.5%.

This will not be a sharp V-shaped recovery, but one more shaped like the Nike swoosh logo: a deep plunge followed by a slow grind back.

The previously linked article has my reasoning, but to be clear: all our economic models are useless because none of them can accommodate an assumption that people can't leave the house to work or spend money regardless of incentives. We really have no idea where this is headed next.

Recommended Trades

For most people, cash, the glorious US dollar, will be your best friend in a rapidly deflating environment.

FXStreet

If you feel at all adrift right now and you are not alone, stick with cash.

I am very hot on Treasuries long to follow this fast-paced QE, but the market is too illiquid now. Yes, I just said the Treasury market is too risky. I did dip into the 20- and 30-year maturities on late Friday and again Monday morning, as these have cleared up a bit, but I'd rather wait until the TYVIX was closer to 10 before I gave the all-clear.

Whatever you do, do not go long Treasury ETFs for the time being. There are serious issues here.

The Fed has not exactly been buying "all across the curve" as they said they would:

Federal Reserve

Remember that the Fed is managing their own maturity windows, so those donut holes at 2-3 and 7-20 may be more due to the Fed adjusting those levels. In any event, I'm keeping a close eye on this, and I will keep looking for 3-7 and 20-30 year maturity notes and bonds to buy when the market is more liquid.

If you want to add a little risk, shorting junk bonds via shorting one of the larger junk bond ETFs like HYG or JNK is likely to continue to be profitable as many companies in the tranche will not survive this. The Fed's actions to buy investment-grade will also put additional pressure on the junk tranche. I also think these funds are having serious issues as described above, and have a downward bias right now.

Shorting equities will be a roller-coaster, but ultimately profitable. But you will need nerves of steel. It is not a straight line down. The top is not rational, and neither is the bottom. It is over when everyone has capitulated, and Monday morning action on the futures proves that is not true.

But I am going to substantially reduce my short play towards the end of the month if I haven't already. This month saw equities getting pounded, and we may see some rebalancing back into equities by institutional managers for the end of month and quarter.

Stay safe. Be cool. Love the ones you're with.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HYG, JNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.