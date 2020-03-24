Boeing Is Uninvestable, Even At This Valuation

The company does have value - but it's not something I'd ever bet on and become a common shareholder at this time.

This was before corona and before things got progressively worse for the airliner.

I've previously written about Boeing, and in one of my last articles on the company which, granted, was more than a few months back, targeted an entry point around ~$320.

People have been messaging me and asking me about Boeing (NYSE:BA) for a few weeks now.

This isn't surprising, given the nosedive the stock has taken and my previous stance on the company. It's fallen harder than some REITs, and rivals some of the oil stocks in losses - which, when you consider Boeing's business, could be considered downright ridiculous.

But it also might not be downplayed. While there is value in Boeing to be certain - as a company and in their segments - if you invest today, my argument is that:

It could be years before you see any returns in the form of dividends.

before you see any returns in the form of dividends. You'll be missing out on better, safer opportunities with an actual yield and quality in a current market drop.

Let me show you why I won't invest in Boeing at this time and why I firmly believe you should stay away as well.

Boeing - How has the company been doing?

Boeing is not a bad company. Some people would argue that the 737 MAX debacle puts the company firmly in the garbage bin for all time - I'm not one of them.

But what on earth happened to the company prior to corona?

Well, a few things. Let's recap the past 2 months with some of the relevant events.

The initial plan to address wiring concerns was submitted, but the FAA reportedly would likely require fixes before this was done.

United (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) pulling summer 737 MAX flights during 2020.

Ongoing probing as to whether pilots lied to the FAA.

FAA seeking a $20M fine over 737 sensors.

Initial corona impacts dropping the stock to 2017 levels and below.

Boeing contract offers being rejected by the company's technical workers.

Boeing drawing the full nearly $14B of its loan due to market turmoil, which was supposed to last for much, much longer to weather the entire 737 MAX crisis.

Order cancellations en masse for company planes, driving the company's orders negative for certain time periods. Among cancellers of 737 planes were Air Canada, but many others as well.

J.P. Morgan cutting its price target by almost half, to $210 with a "neutral" rating after long years of positive ratings.

Hiring freezes, further downgrades, and credit drawing driving the share price down 18% in a single day.

Potential structural issues with the 737 jets (affecting hundreds) due to a recent in-flight incident, a fuselage rupture.

Boeing being put on credit watch by Fitch due to coronavirus risks in conjunction with the 737 MAX fiasco. At this time, public bonds and debt totaled almost $28B.

S&P downgrade company credit rating from A- to BBB.

The company asking/begging for short-term aid from the government due to a combination of corona and 737 MAX problems.

Boeing specifying $60B in aid for the entire US aerospace industry, which the company doesn't see the sector raising in this market environment.

in aid for the entire US aerospace industry, which the company doesn't see the sector raising in this market environment. Analysts starting to question the dividend viability on the 18th of March when the stock crashed to only $100/share.

The upcoming purchase of Embraer (ERJ) is put into question by Brazil's antitrust authority due to corona aid and bailout.

Questions put by the government with regards to Boeing's use of cash for the past few years, where over $40B, more than the entire current company debt, was used for share buybacks, which in the face of this are essentially worthless. In this issue, I agree with Mark Cuban - if Boeing is bailed out, they should never be allowed to buy back a single stock. Ever - or until every cent is paid back to the government, with interest.

or until every cent is paid back to the government, with interest. Boeing suspended its dividend on the 20th of March and is pausing all buybacks until further notice. The CEO and Chairman are also giving up their salary for the remainder of the year.

From early February to March 22nd of 2020, it's like watching a house of cards collapse. I know plenty of investors who held part of their main portfolio stake in Boeing, with portfolio stakes ranging from 2-8%.

(Photo Source)

That part of their portfolio is now looking very different from what it did only a few months ago. Then again - most of our portfolios have positions like this - my own is down more than 25% despite being conservatively constructed and weighted.

Me, I only avoided investing more in Boeing thanks to the larger issue at hand - corona. I expected the Airline industry - not just Boeing, but all of aerospace/airline, to go through extreme times and decided not to buy any company in the sector until things showed signs of stabilizing. This then quickly turned into a complete aversion towards Boeing specifically, as things became worse and worse for the company.

Things haven't stabilized yet - and I don't expect them to in the near future.

So, how has the company been doing? It's been doing badly, in part as a result of corona, but also, and perhaps more because of earlier decisions which are now compounding the negative effects on the company.

What negative effects, you may ask?

Well, the Net Debt/EBITDA is now at 4.33X on an NTM basis as a result of Boeing's love for cheap cash/debt - and the basis for those NTM expectations are looking increasingly thin. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that any debt/EBITDA calculations should be off the board for the time being. The bottom line, Boeing has nearly $30B in debt, and in this time, these debt covenants are starting to look somewhat shaky.

The company's interest coverage turned negative in 2019 and currently stands at negative 2.91X. Sales went sharply down for the first time in almost a decade, dropping from $100B to just about $76.6B.

I don't exactly see them improving, going forward.

The sheer idiocy I see on the part of Boeing here is what was being done with the borrowed cash and free cash flow which came in over the past decade or so - in particular, the stock buybacks, which, when taking the 737 MAX crisis into consideration, has failed to create any sort of fundamental value for shareholders if we look at the development up to today. It's $40B thrown into the incinerator unless you were lucky enough to sell prior to the crash. This cash could have been used to improve the business and the company's products.

Where does Boeing go from here? What can we expect?

Boeing certainly has portions of the business which are working fine. The defense business, most of the airline/aircraft production, all of these things are working machinery which has been "unfairly" affected by a problem with the 737 MAX and Boeing's tendency towards financial engineering which has brought about the potential need for a government bailout.

(Photo Source)

A few things that need clarification, I believe, and issues I consider accurate going forward.

1. Boeing will not go bankrupt

I don't see this happening. There are too many jobs at stake in the US economy for the government to allow Boeing to fall. Perhaps outside of this context, in a much-improved economic situation, this could be allowed to happen with the company being split up and M&A'ed to preserve jobs - but not in this situation.

What could happen is the company's various industries being made into their own companies, again, to preserve jobs - but the core point here is that I don't see Boeing's businesses and its jobs disappearing. There's too much at stake there, and the government can't afford that sort of risk with corona making things teeter.

2. Boeing is doing what it can to receive a bailout

From cutting the dividend, suspending buybacks and cutting CEO/Chairman salaries, Boeing is certainly sending very clear signals to the White House - that being "Help us - we'll do what we have to".

While the dividend was certainly unsustainable in the larger context, the combination of these factors in a very short time sends a very clear message to the current administration that unless they step in, the jobs that Boeing covers, including suppliers, could be in fundamental danger.

3. Hopefully, the bailout will focus on the right things this time

We've been through bailouts before. In Sweden, at times the government has stepped in, at other times they neglected to step in. A good example in our nation - and the latest one - was when the automotive producer SAAB went bankrupt.

There were calls across the nation for the government to go in and safeguard about 7,000-10,000 jobs in a fairly small area. This may not be much for international standards, but for one specific town, Trollhättan, they lost most of their tax-paying base over the course of only a few years, not to mention the thousands of jobs in related suppliers.

The Swedish government, at this time, elected not to go in and bail things out.

A bailout needs to be done correctly. The focus should be on jobs and workers.

Compensation during a bailout should be equal , and executives shouldn't be rewarded additionally for remaining in place. A turnaround using government cash should work to reduce inequality, not increase it. If executives are compensated through stocks or options, they need to be required to do the same things, in equal proportion, to all of the company employees. All too often bailout money flows to completely the wrong destinations in a company - and that's completely unacceptable for taxpayer money.

, and executives shouldn't be rewarded additionally for remaining in place. A turnaround using government cash should work to reduce inequality, not increase it. If executives are compensated through stocks or options, they need to be required to do the same things, in equal proportion, to all of the company employees. All too often bailout money flows to completely the wrong destinations in a company - and that's completely unacceptable for taxpayer money. The company needs to be prohibited from ever buying back another stock - or until they repay the bailout, plus interest. The equation of using government money - a bailout - to subsidize or enable a company now, or ever, buying back stocks, doesn't work for me. If a company - not just Boeing, but any company - receives a bailout, stock buybacks are off the table essentially forever .

from ever buying back another stock - or until they repay the bailout, plus interest. The equation of using government money - a bailout - to subsidize or enable a company now, or ever, buying back stocks, doesn't work for me. If a company - not just Boeing, but any company - receives a bailout, stock buybacks are off the table essentially . Dividends are gone. If buybacks are off the table, so are dividends. That would essentially be ineffectively redistributing taxpayer money to common shareholders. I do believe that the company should be allowed to reinstate the dividend at some point - though I'm not sure at what point this would be suitable and what should be the requirements for such reinstatement.

If Boeing doesn't want this sort of bailout, then it shouldn't be given - and they can use available credit currently available to the company. It'd result in some layoffs, but I see this as preferable to another toxic buyout with public money resulting in a few people milking a crisis.

4. Coming out of this, I see Boeing as a very different company from 1-2 months ago

Once the dust settles and Boeing comes out the other side - which I do believe that it will - we're likely to be faced with a very different sort of company than we were going in.

A company and I'm speaking for myself here, that I wouldn't want to be a shareholder in given everything that's happened over the past few months.

All in all, the next few weeks will be crucial to see what happens to this once-august company. Regardless if you're long Boeing, short Boeing or don't have a stake - it'll be interesting to watch.

Boeing - What's the valuation?

The valuation, all things considered, is pretty excellent looking at previous results and forward expectations. Why do I say this, and what's the point?

Because, even at today's share prices, long-term investors of Boeing haven't lost money - they've still made more than the broader market has over the same time.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Of course, prior to the massive crash, that 8.4% was almost 14%, and that 343% total RoR was over 1015% - so everything in context, right? In terms of previous year EPS and forward EPS, Boeing is attractively valued at this point, if nothing else, then in terms of its assets, patents and what it actually owns and does.

On the basis of a 10Y-average EPS of 7.24/share, the company currently trades at a P/E of 13X, which, even with all this negativity, is well below where the company typically trades.

However...

I don't know very many investors who'd be willing to pay 13X average earnings for a company that just recently demanded a government bailout, cut the dividend and is facing fundamental issues. In fact, I don't know many investors who'd pay 2-3X earnings for such a company. Therefore, despite the positive outlooks we're seeing for Boeing as we go forward if we were to trust analysts, these positive valuations at this time, they simply do not matter.

Like I said - valuation is good. But, to me, it also no longer matters for Boeing. I can see the argument for a turnaround investment, but these sort of turnaround potentials aren't really how I invest, given the signals the company is sending. A turnaround to me is a company like ViacomCBS (VIAC) or Meredith (MDP), perhaps the Unum Group (UNM).

This is just foolhardy.

Thesis - Where does it leave us?

As the article title suggests - I consider Boeing uninvestable despite the low valuation at this time.

I was lucky in that my Boeing position was extremely small as I was waiting to add more to the company when things turned sour. It caused me to do something I've not done for a very long time. I sold a stock - Boeing.

There's a reason I don't ever write "sell" or "bearish" articles as such. A decision to sell should be made completely individually and not based on a single article or whim - that includes this one.

I sold Boeing because I saw the company failing fundamentally, and I didn't see it as safe going into this crisis, nor out of it. I saw a fundamental problem with the company, not the sector. While selling Boeing, I also loaded up (and am loading up) on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). To quote Chuck Carnevale, it's a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Sectors aren't "bad" - individual companies are.

Unfortunately, I now consider Boeing to be a "bad" investment. My sale was done at a loss of nearly 19%, but I consider myself lucky.

All that being said, I won't end this article with a stance of selling Boeing. I recognize the company could turn around in a much shorter amount of time than I expect.

The reason I don't want to own it anymore is the relative volatility and the underlying issues exposed by this crisis, which makes this company an investment unsuitable for my long-term investment goals.

It may, however, align with yours. If you're interested in the sort of turnaround scenario that could occur even without a government bailout (perhaps with a cheap credit facility) where you could net triple-digit returns in capital appreciation, then this could be a good deal for you. Boeing is, after all, when it comes down to a great company insofar as results up to know have shown.

A company that completely eliminated the dividend, with this sort of recent history, and goes begging for government handouts, however, is not a company for me. As a result, I wouldn't own it regardless of how positive things look going forward.

Stance

Boeing is now "Neutral" in terms of stance. I wouldn't own it, I wouldn't buy it, and it no longer aligns with my investment goals. I've sold it, and anyone seeking to invest here should do so with great care.

