Caledonia Remains Very Attractive In The Gold Mining Space

Investing in gold mining stocks is a speculative play on the price of gold. The reason being is that mining companies irrespective of what they mine are still equities in their own right. We know from history in this industry that timing is a crucial component of running a successful mining company. For example, with gold rallying past $1560 today, properly run miners should do very well when compared to gold prices last year for example.

We are long Caledonia Mining Corporation (NYSEMKT:CMCL) at present but are well aware of the risks with this position. For one, the coronavirus has not impacted operations adversely at the company's Blanket mine in Zimbabwe. This mine produced around 55,000 ounces of gold in 2019 and CEO Steve Curtis stated recently that no changes have been made to production guidance for 2020 with $1.47 in EPS and approximately $81 million. In one respect, it is not surprising that management is upbeat given the strong earnings beat and record production it reported in Q4.

Now remember these guidance numbers are based off the price of the metal as well as production. This is the first risk with Caledonia. Its share price dropped a lot over the past few weeks due to elevated volatility in the gold price. The second shoe to drop here though could be a drop-off in production which obviously would adversely affect earnings.

The second risk as we see it with Caledonia is the work it is doing at the mine. The miner is at present finishing a new shaft in the mine which should drive capacity to 80,000 ounces by 2022. This is a 45% increase over the present run rate which is significant. Now Caledonia has spent the lion's share of the money here with this development but the market as of yet does not seem to be pricing in this extra revenue.

For example, if we look at a long-term chart of Caledonia, one could make the case for an ascending triangle. These patterns are always bullish no matter where they appear on a chart. Now, because Caledonia's run-rate with respect to its annual production has been the same over the recent past, top-line sales are actually down by about $6 million since 2012.

This regularity will change in a big way though (as long as the gold price behaves) over the next few years if 45% extra production comes on the scene. In fact, there is every chance that costs continue to come down, shaft operations are successful and the gold price continues to trade higher. If all three of these scenarios line-up, we see Caledonia shares trading at many more multiples of where it is trading at present.

Risks are common-place when it comes to mining companies. To minimize risks as much as possible, we like to invest in firms which generate high returns on their equity as well as trade below what we believe their intrinsic value is.

In 2019, Caledonia's return on equity came in very high due to unusual items and forex gains. However, if we were to strip these gains from the bottom-line and look more at the 2018 numbers, the company's ROE is still well above 15%. Remember, the average return on equity in this industry at present is 5.55%. These numbers speak of strong profitability.

On the valuation side, the most glaring valuation metric remains the firm's book multiple which comes in at 0.72. The interesting thing here is that there is very little which can be written down here as assets consist solely of its property, plant and equipment along with its current assets. We expect some type of repricing here in due time.

Therefore, to sum up, although we are well aware of the risks associated with our Caledonia investment, we see far more potential upside. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.