Simon Property Group May Cut The Dividend - Why I'm Still Adding To My Position

A historic review of the company’s PE ratio indicates the shares are undervalued by a wide margin.

Simon stock was drifting lower well before the COVID-19 crisis hit. There are many who believe a retail apocalypse will send mall owners along the same path as buggy whip manufacturers.

While some aspects of the Bears argument is valid, Simon Property Group (SPG) stands out as a company with a firm financial foundation and exemplary management. Furthermore, few are aware that mall occupancy rates are actually higher today than in the late 1980s and early 90s. Simon's vacancy rates are half that of US mall operators, and their premium properties are likely to not just survive but prosper.

Nonetheless, there are reasons to be cautious when considering an investment in the firm.

The Odds Of A Dividend Cut Increase Daily

Last week, SPG announced the closure of all of its retail properties in the U.S. While the shutdown is scheduled to end on March 29, I'm willing to wager that malls will remain closed indefinitely. Even if Simon decides to reopen, is there a sane investor that envisions throngs of shoppers in malls in the immediate future? No, the situation will worsen before it improves.

Due to Force Majeure clauses in the company's leases, no rent is due when Simon closes its properties. However, let us imagine a more sanguine situation in which the properties are reopened. With the job losses that are sweeping the nation, it is reasonable to expect retailers will suffer through a period of reduced revenues. One can also imagine an accelerated move to e-commerce, robbing brick and mortar stores of even more profits. The best scenario at this point is a short, shallow recession in retail sales.

Once again, let us imagine an abbreviated period of mall closures than most envision. Where will the retailers that were in precarious positions prior to this emergency stand. Simon's properties are some of the most productive in terms of sales per square foot. Consequently, Simon's closures will provide strong headwinds to the affected retailers. Will companies that would have otherwise survived be dealt a death blow? Rent is one of a retailers' biggest expense items, and it is one that can be cut without affecting the viability of the business. Will Simon be forced to lower lease rates in an effort to resuscitate ailing retailers?

The odds of Simon cutting the dividend are increased by the company's recent acquisition of Taubman Centers. Acquiring Taubman will cost the firm $3.6 billion.

Considering the most likely scenarios, I believe the odds of a dividend cut are high. My concern is heightened by the fact that SPG cut the dividend during the Great Recession. Perusing the company's history may give us a clue as to how a dividend cut could unfold.

Simon's Dividend Cut During The Great Recession

The Great Recession officially began in December of 2007 and ended in June of 2009. However, it took years for the economy to recover to pre-crisis levels.

In the beginning of 2009, Simon's dividend stood at $0.90 per share. However, in the first quarter of 2009, the company paid the dividend payout with 90% stock and 10% cash.

Simon cut the dividend in the second quarter of 2009 to $0.60 and provided a payment that consisted of 80% stock and 20% cash. This continued until the first quarter of 2010 when the company continued with a $0.60 dividend paid in cash.

In the first quarter of 2011, Simon increased the dividend to $0.80 per share. In the final quarter of 2011, the company raised the dividend to $0.90 per share and provided a special cash dividend of $0.20 per share.

Simon raised the dividend by $0.05 per quarter for the five quarters that followed.

So here we have it. It took roughly a year from the beginning of the crisis before the company cut the dividend. The dividend did not return to pre-recession levels until 10 quarters had passed.

Why I'm Buying Despite The Specter Of A Dividend Cut

In my related article on SPG, I provide evidence that the retail apocalypse is overstated.

This is one of the lesser reasons why I am bullish on the stock.

While naysayers point to rising vacancy rates, current U.S. mall occupancy rates are well above those from 2010 through 2014, as well as the late 1980s and early 90s.

The first chart is a record of mall vacancy rates throughout the U.S.

Source: CalculatedRISK

(Source: earnings supplements/ chart by author)

As indicated in the first chart, overall mall vacancy rates have been stable for five years. The healthy occupancy rates for Simon malls, with vacancy rates roughly half those of US malls, are testimony to the superior quality of the company's properties.

Mall properties are generally graded by the population density and demographics of the surrounding area. The following charts provide a contrast between SPG and other mall REITS. (Remember that Taubman (TCO) was recently acquired by Simon.)

SOURCE both charts: TAUBMAN CENTERS

Simon's premium properties are one reason why the company outperforms competitors. The following chart compares Simon's net operating income (NOI) growth with top rivals.

For the uninitiated, NOI is used to determine the profitability of real estate investments. NOI is a before tax figure that is the sum of revenues minus operating expenses. It is a rough equivalent to EBIT in other industries.

Simon Has A Strong Financial Foundation

The company's senior unsecured debt is rated A by S&P and A2 by Moody's. Both provide a stable outlook. Standard & Poor's corporate rating for Simon Property Group is A, stable outlook. An A rating is roughly in the middle of investment grade debt. Investors should be aware that Simon has the highest credit rating in the industry.

Last week, Simon made a move to strengthen the firm's financial foundation. This quote from the CEO sums up the company's position.

"The newly refinanced $6.0 billion credit facility and term loan enhances our already strong financial flexibility, and when combined with our existing $3.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility provides us with $9.5 billion of total credit capacity. The closing of this facility is a continued endorsement and reaffirmation of the strength of our Company."

I'll add that the interest rate for the amended credit facility was reduced to LIBOR plus 70 basis points from LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points. This adds to my confidence in the company's financial strength.

Viewed from a differing perspective, among the nearly 300 REITs in the US, Simon is one of only six with an A credit rating.

The above chart shows the increasing NOI over the last decade. What is does not display is the fact that debt increased to 6.2X due to the Taubman acquisition. However, Moody's stated debt would have to exceed 7.0 to result in a rating downgrade. The following quote largely sums up Moody's appraisal of Simon's position.

Given Simon's strong franchise, prudent and consistent capital strategy and sound liquidity position, rating revisions are unlikely for modest or transient weakening of credit metrics. Improvements in other credit factors that could offset weakness in credit metrics could also influence the rating outcome." - Moody's

The Federal Government WILL Provide Some Sort Of Assistance

The total secured and unsecured debt of mall tenants totals up to $1 trillion. Furthermore, the industry pays $400 billion in state and local taxes. This is the very definition of "too large to fail." It is in the best interests of Federal and State governments, as well as the common citizen, for the retail industry to be provided some degree of support.

Insiders Are Buying Shares

Last week alone, insiders purchased nearly $21 million in SPG stock. The investors consisted of 7 directors, the CEO, and Herbert Simon, the Chairman Emeritus of the Board.

Here Is The Factor That Weighs The Most

Simply put, the decline in the stock price does not accurately reflect the company's debt levels, long term performance or prospects. The shares are grossly undervalued, in my estimation. The two charts below provide evidence of my contention.

Source: Metrics both charts macrotrends/charts by author

CURRENT PE 7.07 FORWARD PE 6.58

Yes, I understand FFO is a better metric for understanding REIT valuations. However, that is largely because REITs sell for much higher PE valuations than conventional stocks. I contend that for a year by year evaluation of a given REIT, PE provides a valid valuation metric.

My Perspective

The charts, combined with my analysis above, provide evidence of a healthy company selling for a deep discount. Since the stock's high of last year, shares of Simon fell approximately 74%. This matches the roughly 75% fall the stock suffered from September of 2008 through March of 2009.

As is clearly shown by the data in this thesis, SPG properties had significantly lower occupancy rates in the half decade leading up to the Great Recession than they do today.

Simon has a fortress balance sheet and has demonstrated strong growth.

I have to ask myself, "Would I have profited by buying SPG stock the last time it fell over 70%?"

I rate SPG as a STRONG BUY. I have a large position in the company, and I am adding shares as the stock price falls.

Analysts agree with my assessment. The consensus 12-month target of 13 analysts is $150.85. The average target price of the four analysts that rated the company over the last two weeks (Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Jeffries) is $119.75.

I would caution that an investment in Simon Property Group is not for the fainthearted. I have no expectation of making short term profits, and I would not be surprised if the shares experience downward pressure in the immediate future. I also believe it may take years before my investment thesis plays out.

As stated above, I would not be surprised to see extended closures of the company's properties and a cut in the dividend. Nonetheless, I believe that buy and hold investors will be richly rewarded in years to come.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing my articles without cost to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing "Like this article" just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.