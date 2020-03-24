Preferred Equity Priced 25% Below Par: Lock In Leveraged Exposure With Options

PFF has an options market that provides the opportunity for a very small risk-defined long exposure, providing potential for 5x gains. PFFA does not have an options market and is too risky for a direct equity investment in my opinion.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock (PFFA) is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide investors with a high current yield. On March 19, the dividend was cut by 21%, and the stock has tanked so that it is now 55% off its 52-week high. Comparatively, iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is a passive index fund that tracks US preferred equity and has experienced a 25% decline off its 52-week high. This article explores the relative attractiveness of preferred equities and evaluates potential investments in either PFFA or PFF under various economic scenarios.

Introduction

In a prior article, we explored US preferred equity as an allocation that provides high current income in addition to portfolio diversification benefits. PFF is a passive index fund that seeks to track the benchmark (S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index), while PFFA is actively managed and seeks to outperform the benchmark using the following strategies:

Focusing on higher yielding securities and exclusion of callable preference shares, for which the optionality generally reduces the yield

Writing covered calls to generate additional option premium income

Using leverage to amplify yield, gains and losses

Since then, preferred stocks have sold off significantly amid the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting economic and corporate health fears. The result is elevated yields across the board, as the market prices in a higher probability of default on the underlying securities.

Preferred asset class performance

Previously I indicated that preferred stocks can be added to a portfolio as a source of diversification that would reduce risk. This assertion assumed that risk would be unsystematic or related to a minor market correction. The current systemic risk has resulted in all risk assets to become highly correlated with each other as investors panic sell to achieve greater liquidity.

Source: Authors calculations using historical data from Yahoo Finance

The above chart shows the correlations between US preferred stocks (PFF) and US common equity (SPY), US REITs (SCHH) and US high yield corporate bonds (HYG). Note that PFFA is almost perfectly correlated with PFF (<0.9). The daily correlation of returns are shown for the 1-year period leading up to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the daily correlation for the past 30 days. Amid the current crisis, correlation across all asset classes has increased substantially. The implication is that preferred shares have not provided very much insulation against the bear market relative to other risk-assets, because the price decline is driven by non-diversifiable systemic risk.

While all risk-assets have become increasingly correlated and posted abysmal returns, US preferred stocks have fared better than both common equity and REITs but performed worse than high-yield corporate bonds.

Source: Authors calculations using historical data from Yahoo Finance

This relative performance can be attributed to the market's perception of the probability of default, which has increased for corporations globally. Preferred equity has liquidation preference over common stocks so the loss given default would be higher on common equities, resulting in lagged and smaller price declines in preferred relative to common equity. The opposite is true for preferred performance relative to high yield bonds. Consistent with the expectation from liquidation preferences, the crash in preferred shares and corporate bonds lagged the decline in common equities.

Source: Tradingview.com

PFFA vs. PFF

PFFA is actively managed and seeks to outperform the index through 3 main strategies:

Selecting only attractive yields from the index constituents, by omitting the preferred stocks that have low yields due to embedded optionality Writing covered calls to generate option premium Employing leverage to magnify yield, gains and losses

Unfortunately, the returns posted by PFFA have dramatically underperformed the PFF index fund:

Source: Authors calculations using historical data from Yahoo Finance

Some of this underperformance can be attributed to PFFA's historic use of leverage, which will amplify both gains and losses. Under current conditions, the leverage has most certainly amplified losses. More significantly however, PFFA announced a dividend cut from $0.19 to $0.15 per share per month. Immediately, the fund suffered a -60% drop in price as a result of a cut to a historic low price of $7.50 on March 18th. Since then, PFFA has rebounded back to a price of $11.78, which represents a current yield of 15.1%.

Analysis of PFFA's current portfolio provides clarity as to the ability to generate net investment income. Note that net investment income is the current income generated by dividends and interest, less any interest expense on outstanding debt. This does not include capital gains and losses on securities. Based on the portfolio holdings as at March 19, 2020:

First note that the NII payout ratio is 107%, which means that the current level of dividends cannot be sustained without external cash generated from either selling securities or raising new capital, both of which will erode the net asset value per share and have a detrimental impact on PFFA share price.

Next note that the interest expense based on the current level of debt is very low. At the time of writing my prior article in December 2019, the fund had a leverage ratio of approximate 30% and $97m in assets under management (AUM). Currently, debt accounts for only 8% of the fund's net asset value, and the total AUM is only $49m. It is likely that when market volatility increased the fund had to liquidate a significant portion of its holdings to pay down its debt and fund institutional redemptions. This explanation is also consistent with the dividend cut - the prior dividend was likely sustainable with 30% leverage employed, but after selling assets and paying down debt the income generated by the portfolio decreased dramatically, forcing the cut of PFFA's dividend.

PFF on the other hand has suffered some NAV and price declines with the rest of the market, but nowhere near the same extent as PFFA. While PFF is off 25% from its recent price around $37.5, it has not had the same bearish forces as PFFA. First, PFF does not employ any leverage and simply tracks the index of US preferred shares. Second, PFF is more diversified across industries with some concentration in financials, while PFFA is less diversified across industries and more concentrated in REITs and energy, as these industries generally offer higher yielding securities. Unfortunately for PFFA, the energy sector has been hit the hardest by the oil price war, resulting in significant price declines. Finally, PFF has a dividend policy that passes on whatever dividend income is earned in the index portfolio to the ETF shareholders. This differs from PFFA's dividend policy which is set at a fixed amount and then periodically increased or cut. PFF's variable dividend policy removes the pressure on cash flow that PFFA is experiencing from sustaining a payout ratio above 100%. Therefore, PFF will not experience the same adverse price action that comes from a dividend cut in PFFA, although there would be a negative impact if PFF dividends experience a sustained decline.

Looking forward, we can expect one of two paths:

Scenario 1: If we can achieve global containment of the virus in a reasonable timeframe, then we can expect increased demand for oil, and the market can slowly recover as business reopen and people go back to work. However economic growth would be dampened for an extended period. This would result in the continued receipt of net investment income from the underlying issuers, minimal defaults and cuts on the underlying dividends, and re-introduction of debt back into the portfolio which would boost the yield and likely bring the payout ratio below 100%. Under this scenario, we would expect both PFFA and PFF to gradually return to their pre-crisis pricing of approximately $25 and $37.5, respectively. I expect that the liquidation preference of preferred equity would also result in a faster recover for these securities relative to common equity.

Scenario 2: Alternatively, the economic hardship caused by COVID-19 would continue with weak oil demand and prices and an increase in business bankruptcies. This would result in widespread defaults on the preferred equity obligations. The energy sector is likely to be the first casualty as many companies cannot survive with oil prices at current levels. Following this, REITs and financial institutions are likely to experience significant loan and lease losses as their customers and tenants go out of business and default on obligations. PFFA is concentrated in energy and REITs, while PFF is concentrated in financials, so we might expect PFFA to be faced with significant defaults before PFF.

It appears that in the optimistic scenario 1 case, PFFA is poised to outperform PFF, while the opposite is true under the more realistic/pessimistic scenario 2. Another consideration however is the active management aspect of PFFA. The portfolio managers have already deleveraged the fund, and increased net cash holdings. If the managers can continue to reduce risk in the portfolio, and properly time the market, then this underperformance could be mitigated.

The Trade

In looking at the above two scenarios, I see very divergent returns. Scenario 1 seems to be a low probability of enormous returns, while scenario 2 is a more likely realization of large losses. I should caveat that I am not confident in my own, or any experts' abilities to model the economic or market impact from COVID-19 at this point. There are still too many unknowns in how humanity deals with the pandemic, however I think that things will get worse before they better. Containment and starting recovery in 6 months' time would be a best case scenario, while it may actually take 18+ months.

PFFA presents opportunity for significant returns, but the risk is simply too great due to the concentration in energy, the unsustainable payout ratio, the risk of more institutional redemptions, and my lack of confidence in the portfolio managers' ability to time the market. PFF on the other hand is still a high-risk play, but does not have the same payout ratio and small fund redemption risk.

If one bought PFFA now and the first scenario was applicable, then an investor could lock in a yield of 15.1% and benefit from capital appreciation in excess of 200% if the share price recovers to the pre-crisis levels around $25. Alternatively, if the second scenario is applicable, an investor would suffer severe losses when issuers default on their obligations, potentially in the range of -25% to -60%. Clearly not all issuers would default, as many are strong household names that may suffer hardship but will endure even in a worst-case scenario.

If one bought PFF now and the first scenario was applicable, then an investor could lock in a yield of 7.26% and benefit from capital appreciation of 36% if the price recovered to pre-crisis levels of $37.5. However if scenario 2 was applicable, there would be some defaults by issuers resulting in more moderate losses.

The risk of investing in PFFA is simply too great for me, as I view the chances of losses as significantly greater than the chances of positive returns. Instead of an investment in PFFA, I like a risk-defined trade in PFF. While PFFA has a more attractive 'entry point' due to the massive price decline following the dividend cut, the fund is too small and illiquid to support an options market. PFF on the other hand is significantly larger, more liquid and more stable, and has a viable options market (albeit relatively thinly traded).

Currently the PFF Oct 16 '20 28 Call trades for 1.55. I am viewing this on as a highly risky trade, where it is more likely than not that the entire amount will be lost. The rationale is that if a swift recovery does happen in the 6-8 month timeframe, then preferred equity will likely recover faster than common equity, and PFA price will increase towards pre-crisis levels of $37.5. Alternatively, under scenario 2 I expect PFA to fall at least another 25% to around $20 per share. Based on these two scenarios, payoffs are as follows:

Source: Option pricing from Seeking Alpha, author calculations

The implicit probabilities are set in a manner which sets the expected return to zero or makes the investor indifferent. This means that if you think there is more than a 16% chance of a quick recovery, then this may be a risk worth taking. If you think there is more than 84% chance that the price will not breach $28 before Oct 16 '20, then you should not take this risk. I prefer this high-risk investment to directly buying into the fund because the option trade allows for large upside exposure with a small and defined amount of capital risked.

I do think that things will get worse before they get better, so I am not advising the above trade at this time. I will add Oct 16 '20 calls to my watchlist, and seek to buy slightly OTM calls at a price below 1.55 if the opportunity arises. This may be feasible if market volatility levels off, or if the down trend continues, resulting on lower call option prices (for a given strike).

I must reiterate that the above trade is a high risk trade that represents high risk and high reward characteristics, so I plan to allocate a very small amount of funds to this.

Summary

The preferred asset class has become more correlated with other assets amid the current COVID-19 crisis and oil price war. Despite this, preferred equity has higher liquidation preference than common stocks and is likely to see a faster recovery. Typically, the safety of preferred equity is countered with the lower potential for capital appreciation, but with so many preferred shares trading well below par value, there is significant room for capital appreciation.

PFFA has seen a massive drawdown in NAV from its use of leverage during the market decline, and from institutional redemptions. This security presents extremely high risk and high reward characteristics but is beyond my risk tolerance. PFF provides slightly more moderated risk and reward characteristics, but I view the likelihood of losses as still greater than the likelihood of gains to be made yet. For this reason, I suggest a small risk-defined trade in PFF for investors with a high-risk appetite, when more favorable call option pricing can be locked in. While long-dated call options are relatively expensive due to high implied volatility, the instruments provide inherent leverage and provide potential for large returns from a small risk-defined position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFF OCT' 16 '20 CALL OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please consult your investment advisor and perform your own investment analysis before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisory capacity, and is not recommending, offering, or accepting the purchase or sale of any securities. The information presented herein consists of opinions, estimates, and judgements made by the author at the time of writing. The analysis does not consider all factors that may be relevant to your own investment profile, including but not limited to the suitability of the investment for you and your portfolio. The information presented in this article is subject to change without notice.