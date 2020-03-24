Apergy Is Trading At A Low But Can Withstand The Energy Crisis

Upstream Capex Fall Hurts APY

In the short-to-medium-term when upstream capex dwindles and sales weaken, Apergy Corporation's (APY) revenues are quite likely to fall short of the earlier estimates. The orders for drill bits have begun to stabilize, although it is still down compared to a year ago. I do not think the current negative momentum will allow the stock price to gain strength anytime soon. Investors may note that the stock is currently at an all-time low since its separation from Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Over the medium term, sales of electrical submersible pumps, rod lift, and progressive cavity pumps in various growth markets around the world will become its growth drivers. The proposed combination of Ecolab's (ECL) upstream servicing business will diversify its operations geographically and open up opportunities in energy production-related services. The balance sheet is one of its key strengths. With positive free cash flows and no near-term debt repayment, it is relatively free of financial risks. I think the company has the strength to bounce back once the current uncertainties are over and the energy sector gets back to business.

What Are APY's Growth Initiatives?

In 2020, initial estimates suggested that the North American E&P capital spending can decline further (11% lower) after it fell sharply in 2019. However, the turn of events in the past month has put off the earlier predictions. The crude oil price has crashed after the OPEC+ negotiation failed in March and Saudi Arabia has vowed to step up supply in the market, which worsened the situation as the market was already grappling with the demand side concerns following the coronavirus outbreak. The short-term effect of these events can be devastating for the energy companies, while in the medium term, it questions the management's assumptions and outlook.

APY's management was expecting the North America onshore slowdown to continue in Q1. However, the rise in international energy activities can offset some of the declines when the longer-cycle projects in the international geographies take off. It has already strengthened its global portfolio with the ChampionX acquisition. The merger gave access to the operations of the large national oil companies (NOCs).

In the unconventional share resources where the production decline rates are high, APY fields its rod-lift product offerings. Rod lift is a part of the artificial lift technology for the low-flow valves. The company's artificial lift product lines saw higher sales in January 2020. However, the artificial lift to rod lift conversion can take a hit as many customers are increasing plugging and abandoning low flowing wells. As upstream capex is restricted, the reusing of equipment by plugging low flowing wells is a new trend that happened in Q4 and may continue to occur in 2020. However, the company may seek rod lift conversion opportunities in Egypt, Indonesia, certain parts of Latin America and Ecuador. I think the company, with its product lines varying from rod lift, progressive cavity pumps, and electrical submersible pump (or ESPs) will gain market share in the current scenario.

Combination With Ecolab's Upstream Energy Business

In December 2019, Apergy disclosed an agreement to combine with ChampionX, which is the upstream energy business of Ecolab. While Apergy generates most of the business in the U.S., Ecolab has an operational presence in over 55 countries. Since Ecolab's revenue sources are geographically diversified, the combined entity's revenue generation from the U.S. will fall to 59%.

In comparison, APY's exposure to the U.S. was 76% in FY2019. The other key benefit of the combination would be the addition of chemical and technology applications to Apergy's product suite. Plus, it will add cash flow stability because it will derive ~80% of the revenues from production-related products and services. Typically, energy production lasts for more than 20 years in the life cycle of a well. Read more on the benefits and expected synergies in my previous article here.

Production & Automation Technologies: The Outlook

In Q4 2019, the Production & Automation Technologies (or PAC) segment declined by 8% compared to Q3. In December, the artificial lift product sales fell sharply after the upstream customer reduced capex budget. ESP installations in the international markets, however, increased in January. International revenues were up 3% sequentially, led mainly by higher activities in Middle Eastern Australia. For FY2019, the company's international growth in the PAC segment was strong (8% up).

The other key aspect of this segment was the digital growth initiative, where downhole monitoring products have seen some upsides. The software and hardware sold together are perceived to be a cost-effective option for the energy producers that are looking to reduce costs. Recently, the company struck a development agreement with DCP Midstream (DCP) in connection with the artificial intelligence predictive models. Also, it recently launched XSPOC 3.0 production optimization software to help customers reduce lifting costs and increase production efficiency through chemical injection.

So, artificial lift and digital product line growth outside of North America will drive Q1 PAC revenues. The company's merger with ChampionX has opened a relationship with the national oil companies, which are likely to see better growth prospects compared to the U.S. counterpart. The steady rig count in the international markets was a bright spot in for APY in 2019. The segment profit margin, however, can decline marginally in Q1 due to higher costs associated with growth investments in digital and payroll-related expenses. So, the profit after tax (or PAT) margin can fall below 20% in Q1. However, the management expects the margin to back up later in 2020.

What's The Outlook for Drilling Technologies Segment?

Investors should remember that APY's business caters primarily to the short-cycle onshore drilling business and is prone to uncertainty as a result of customer destocking. According to the company's estimates, destocking shaved approximately $27 million in revenue in 2019. The short-cycle business renders revenue visibility lower in the long-term. However, an 11% drop in the U.S. rig count and customers destocking of PDCs in Q4 2019 led to a 20% drop in drilling technologies revenue. Orders for drill bits began to stabilize in Q4. In Q1, the orders have started to see modest improvements, which should help increase the segment revenues in Q1. The management expects segment revenues and margin to improve in Q1. Read more on the effects of destocking in my previous article here.

Q1 2020 Guidance

The company expects higher drilling activity to lead to increased revenues, while costs can also grow on account of digital growth initiatives, bonus accrual assumptions, and payroll taxes. So, in Q1 2020, the management expects revenues to range between $255 million and $265 million, which, at the guidance mid-point, represents ~5% increase. In Q1, the adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $50 million and $56 million.

Free Cash Flow And Debt

In FY2019, APY generated ~$156 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was 4% lower compared to a year ago. The fall in revenues in the past year primarily led to the CFO decrease.

The company's free cash flow (or FCF) also increased in FY2019, following a 31% decrease in capex. Investment in downhole cables and pumps accounted for most of its capex in FY2019. APY's management expects capex to decline by 43% in FY2020 due to capital restrictions available for lease.

APY's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54x as of December 31, 2019, was much lower compared to some of its peers. With $268 million in liquidity and no near-term repayment obligations, the company's balance sheet is robust. Read more on the company's debt structure in my last article on APY here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Apergy Corporation is, currently, trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~3.5x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.7x, which means sell-side analysts expect the stock's EBITDA to increase in the next four quarters. Between Q2 2018 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.0x. So, it is, currently, trading at a steep discount to its past average. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated APY a "buy" in March 2020 (includes "very bullish"), while five recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The analysts' consensus target price is $16.4, which at the current price, yields 353% returns.

What's The Take On APY?

Over the medium-to-long-term, Apergy's combination of Ecolab's upstream servicing business will serve its focus on integrating digital monitoring solutions with the electric submersible pumps. So, the merger with its geographically diversified peer will open up opportunities in the energy production-related services. Over the medium-term, rod lift, progressive cavity pumps, and electrical submersible pumps in Egypt, Indonesia, Latin America, and Ecuador can propel the company's sales. The balance sheet is one of its key strengths. With positive free cash flows and no near-term debt repayment, it is relatively free of financial risks.

Investors, however, should keep in mind that ESP installation may not lead to rod lift conversion. In the short-to-medium-term, when upstream capex dwindles, and sales weaken in the PDC market, revenues are quite likely to underperform the earlier estimates. The Drilling Technologies segment offer relatively stable prospect as orders for drill bits have begun to stabilize. I do not think the current negative momentum will allow the stock price to gain strength anytime soon. However, it can recover once the current uncertainties subside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.