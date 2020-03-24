Vicious Feedback Loop Of Volatility, Illiquidity And Outflows

The interconnection of over-leveraged, asset poor, balance sheets dramatically raises the risks of credit cascades in the near future. Watch out for Fallen Angels.

Emerging markets are in an even weaker position where a risk-off environment is leading to capital outflows and lower local currencies against the US dollar, of which much of their debt is in.

Two weeks ago all of Wall Street was in the delusional fantasy mantra of “no recession” and a “V-shaped” recovery.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, as the lender of last resort, has launched a number of programs to try to backstop everything.

As we watch stock indices around the world gain and lose trillions each day, it is worth remembering that markets are pricing mechanisms, not value mechanisms, or as Ben Graham would put it, they are voting machines, not weighting machines, at least in the short term.

To have some perspective on where we might stand based on past events:

Life cycle of a major crisis – 2008

Complacency and denial (up to January 2008). Awareness grows. Faith in policymakers is strong, even though the policymakers do not yet understand they are not in control. Markets believe it will be okay – e.g. positive reaction to Bear Sterns bailout (1st half of 2008). Huge panic as it becomes clear that policymakers have no control (Lehman). Policymakers start to get a grip, but markets no longer believe them (late '08, early '09). Markets start to rise, albeit with a lag (Q2 2009).

Where are we in 2020?

Complacency and denial have been overwhelming until very recently. Last two weeks have seen some growth in awareness (Stage 2), but there remains a lot of confidence that issues can be contained. For the current market pricing to be correct, we are either:

Correctly pricing a normal recession, or Having a severe risk-off event.

Note that we are not pricing both. Perhaps we are not far from correct pricing for a recession, so there is not much leeway to argue there is an additional, large risk premium. Therefore, I would argue we are in stage 2 (i.e. recognition that the event is real and has economic impact but no real panic).

Will we move to Stage 3?

Stage 3 is to be expected if there is contagion in financial markets. Examples include:

Major negative revenue shocks in corporates leads to credit concerns.

Major negative revenue shock for individuals leads to credit concerns.

The virus will last longer than expected e.g. into 2021.

More broadly, what happened in 2008 was that a complex system fell in ways that cannot be predicted with precision. Greenspan perhaps was correct that the 2008 crisis was “unforeseeable” in its exact details. But what was obviously predictable was that the system would fail in ways that would surprise.

Every market drop feels different. There is always a narrative, and the narrative is often scarier than the drop itself. If we can understand the power of a compelling narrative to make us behave irrationally, we might be better equipped to make better decisions. Narrative can be extremely powerful. Through the framing effect, they can change the way that we see facts, and through the representative bias, they can cause us to ignore bare rate probabilities while drawing parallels between our current situation and familiar narratives.

Back to 2020:

No matter how big the guns the Fed pulls - QE infinity this time - the market is still in a state of 'glass half empty' when it comes to buying into the old mantra of 'the Fed Put', which gained widespread popularity on the belief that the Fed can always rescue the economy and equities. The market told us on Monday, again, that these paradigms are shifting. So far, the relative calm in the form of short-term equity rallies as seen in the early stages of last Friday has been deceptive and continues to serve the purpose to offload the next round of further selling actions by a market mentally shifted to ‘sell the rally’. If all the mammoth-size actions by central banks, from rate cuts, infinity QE programs, swap lines, new funding facilities, have barely achieved a short-lived one-day rally in equities, there is clearly a statement by Mr. Market that there is something else is going on.

"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." - Vladimir Lenin

The U.S. Federal Reserve, as the lender of last resort, has launched a number of programs to try to backstop everything. They started buying Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. They dramatically increased the size at which they would offer overnight repo lending to banks for collateral. They're also funding money markets, corporate paper, and municipal bonds to keep them stable. They will buy corporate bonds - to get around the Federal Reserve Act, they will purchase them in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that the Treasury will invest in.

The Fed announced unlimited QE. Each day this week they plan to buy $75 billion in treasuries and $50 billion in MBS, (a $2.5 trillion monthly rate) and adjust that figure as needed.

So that follows along the lines of, everyday liquidity gets worse, they bring out yet bigger guns.

“The Fed is attempting to stop this repricing from going any further. They will set the price and provide the credit. They are hoping to stop the completion of the post-virus repricing. At first blush, it looks like they are nationalizing financial markets, except for equities and high yield. This better work in stabilizing financial markets!” - Bianco Research

Source: St. Louis Fed

They're on track to comfortably pass through $5 trillion by early next week, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the balance sheet end the year at under $7-$8 trillion. That might prove conservative. Debt, everywhere, is being monetized.

The U.S. federal government went into this crisis with structural fiscal deficits of $1 trillion per year and rising, or about 5% of U.S. GDP. Congressional and White House discussions for a fiscal relief package, including sending direct checks to most U.S. residents and providing industry bailouts, have risen from initial discussions of $800 billion to $1.2 trillion to $2+ trillion.

“Lawmakers this weekend are pushing to meet the White House’s Monday deadline of coming to an agreement on a rescue package likely to top $1 trillion. On Saturday, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said the package would likely equal 10% of U.S. economic output, or more than $2 trillion.” - CNBC

Here is a brief history of the 2007-2008 economic crisis and the timing of government intervention programs. The "Financial stability and recovery act" was signed on Feb. 17, 2009. The $SPY bottomed 18 days and ~15% later on Mar. 6, 2009.

The world as a whole has never had a higher debt-to-GDP ratio than it has right now. The U.S. corporate sector has record high debt-to-GDP levels, while U.S. government debt-to-GDP is at highs only surpassed in World War II. The record levels of debt globally make this a particularly capricious time to have to deal with widescale shutdowns of the global economy.

Source: KPMG Economics

Two weeks ago all of Wall Street was in the delusional fantasy mantra of “no recession” and a “V-shaped” recovery. Now all of Wall Street expects a US & global recession. Forecasts for Q2 US growth: -24% according to JPM, -30% according to Morgan Stanley. These are depression growth rates (chart below).

Source: Morgan Stanley Research

How can anyone tell that we can just open things back up and the economy will come right back to life after a shock this big? Global discretionary consumer spending fell 100% in two weeks (chart below).

Source: Deutsche Bank Research

OpenTable restaurant dine-in visit traffic, YoY% change:

Source: OpenTable

Initial indicators are that several million initial jobless claims are being filed this week. This is currently forming as a consensus view for the initial jobless claims. Baseline number of new claims could be 10-20x or more a typical week. A typical week lately is 250,000. Even the worst week in the 2008-2009 Great Recession was less than 800,000, because the sheer speed at which this shutdown occurred is atypical of a normal recession.

Source: Bianco Research

Emerging markets are in an even weaker position where a risk-off environment is leading to capital outflows and lower local currencies against the US dollar, of which much of their debt is in. This is creating an EM doom loop where a falling exchange rate leads to more expensive debt leading to more outflows. If foreign markets get crushed, it means that the 40%+ of revenue that the S&P 500 gets from ex-USA sources dries up, and so U.S. stocks get hurt as well.

Source: KPMG Economics

Until liquidity improves and the dollar turns lower via liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve, there is significant downward pressure on most risk assets due to an abundance of forced sellers and squeezed foreign markets.

Money outflows are hitting truly extreme levels. The chart below shows fund flows out of the Philippines index:

Source: Bloomberg

The world has a dollar problem. Many countries have debts denominated in U.S. dollars. As global trade grinds to a halt and U.S. dollars stop flowing around the world, the risk of defaulting on U.S. dollar debts rises.

Dollar funding stress is far from over, Libor OIS shows. Has jumped >100bps, highest level since the GFC.

Source: Bloomberg

Watch out for Fallen Angels

While nearly every asset class exhibited record volatility, it's the Treasury market that disturbed most investors. Dozens of theories have emerged, seeking to explain the most extreme Treasury market volatility since 2008.

When the Treasury market experiences massive volatility, nearly every other asset class feels the pain as Treasury rates are the bedrock of the global financial system. It becomes nearly impossible to transact in other markets or effectively hedge interest rate risk without a properly functioning Treasury market. If you’ve noticed what happened with Treasury interest rates – they are going up – when they should be at zero after what the Fed did, instead of rising. Large parts of the credit markets are very dysfunctional, they are not trading properly. Until we see them functioning properly it’s still a signal that the market is not ready.

The interconnection of over-leveraged, asset poor balance sheets dramatically raises the risks of credit cascades in the near future. Watch out for Fallen Angels.

Source: KPMG Economics

Corporate credit spreads continue to soar rapidly in this liquidity crisis. On a percentage basis, the biggest increases are being seen in the high-quality investment-grade market.

Source: ICE BofA

Credit spreads ballooned wider, in recognition of rising recession odds, rekindling concerns about “fallen angel” risk in BBBs and exposing over-leveraged balance sheets to the biggest stress test since the crisis.

What you're seeing is people tapping the ETFs for liquidity (e.g., to fund redemptions or raise cash). There are no bids for a lot of the underlying bonds:

Source: Bianco Research

Bond fund outflows:

Source: BofA

At its roots, an economic system is just a collection of interlocking balance sheets. The more levered these balance sheets are, the more dependent on cash flows the system is (i.e., fragile). This is why it’s paramount that governments act aggressively and quickly. Because it won’t take long for a feedback loop with disastrous effects to ripple through the system.

Even then, I’m not so sure they’ll be able to pull it off. The system is simply too large and too complex. And the potency of the cure that is needed will almost surely have unintended negative consequences.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.