India: A Truly Rising Market

India is the often held up counterweight to China, the next bastion of strong economic growth in a democratic system, the other country with over a billion citizens. There has also been many forecasts for when India will take its alleged rightful place at the top table. While I make no claim as to how long, or if India will ever reach a similar place to China, it is undeniable that India has been making massive strides since its independence and the political establishment appears to be committed across the aisle to ensure these strides continue to be made. Regardless of the timeline for India, it is undoubtable that by sheer size India is a player in the global economy and will only continue to grow as it further integrates into those supply lines and investors should keep an eye on this potential high-growth story.

A brief disclaimer: Due to all the global uncertainty and most likely demand shock slowdown that the global economy will suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, all current macroeconomic indicator forecasts such as GDP, unemployment, current account balance, etc. should be taken with some more skepticism than normal, however the general trend for India should continue in the way described. Feel free to comment below your opinions!

We begin with seeing the evolution of the average income of Indians denominated in euros from 1922-2018 (source: WID) and then seeing the evolution from 2018 into forecasting territory of 2024 (source: IMF). We can see that the average income as denominated by either GDP or National Income, the trend remains the same, a drastic upward slope especially since the 1980s. This trend continues into the 2000s becoming even steeper. The forecast has the same trend line. What this all highlights is that Indian society is getting wealthier, and presumably we can see the middle class growing, as more and more people get pulled out of extreme inequality. There is much anecdotal and empirical evidence that demonstrates that this new young, middle class Indian society are big consumers, and this would only bode well for the pace of growth in the country.

This rate of increasing wealth is not particularly surprising by seeing the growth numbers that have been racked up before and that are forecasted to continue in the future, though with the current economic crisis it remains to see the exact number. While the growth has been on a bit of a rollercoaster due to some poorly communicated, and mismanaged policy choices (demonetization being one), India has still been able to create an impressive growth rather that is sometimes even better than China's. This, again, bodes well for India as a truly rising power and market similar to China when it was first opening up.

While the Reserve Bank of India is not officially independent, and in fact is losing some of its earned arm's length, there is not a question of its technocratic like managing of inflation expectations in the Indian economy. It is keeping inflation in levels ever closer to DM's. This allows for consumers to anchor their expectations and allow for growth to truly drip throughout the economic machinery without being taken away by inflationary heat.

Indian fiscal management is also being seriously looked at. While the structural balance continues to be negative, India has begun and is forecasted to continue to rein in their fiscal deficit. This space should continue to be watched by potential investors, as India should be using this space to help encourage growth and providing crucial services to its citizens.

India's population has been and continues to be one of its biggest strengths, but also one of its biggest challenges. India is still a youthful nation with an average age of under 30. It continues to add people to its society and economy which provides the diverse and large country of India the challenge to increase educational outcomes and to provide income earning paths forward for these people.

The challenge of employing this many people is still a challenge even in an economy that is currently experiencing high levels of growth, low levels of inflation, and with ever wealthier individuals. With rates that mirror those found in Europe and much higher than countries like the US, the UK and China, India is decidedly not doing as well as it could in this space. It is a challenge for firms most likely to find workers that are adequately trained for the high-tech hubs that are founded throughout India, and there is not much of a manufacturing basis even with the launched "Made in India" campaign to absorb low-skilled workers. This is the biggest challenge facing India and if solved, I am unsure what else could stop India similar to China.

Source: Trading Economics

To summarize, India is in a good spot macro-economically speaking and is managing its challenges well. One of the largest challenges that does appear to be getting tackled with the same force is that of the unemployment rate, which has many entry points. India should be kept in mind for investors looking for a potential high-growth investment with sizable risk. It is truly an emerging market for the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.