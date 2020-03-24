Blueprint Hits Study Goal With Main Drug Avapritinib, Additional Studies Being Advanced

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) announced that it had achieved positive results from a phase 2 study using its cancer drug avapritinib treating patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (NYSE:SM). Not only did this drug achieve the clinical endpoints, but it is able to move on to part 2 of the study. That's because now it has the best recommended dose to move forward with and prove that the drug works for this rare disease population. Avapritinib is also going to be advanced for advanced systemic mastocytosis (NYSEMKT:ASM). This will provide another opportunity in the same patient population. Both of these populations deal with patients who have rare diseases. However, an additional expansion opportunity exists with this drug, because it is also being used to treat several populations dealing with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). The main positive about this biotech is that it has multiple products in its pipeline that are targeting different types of cancer indications.

Phase 2 Study Points To Advancement Of Next Part Of Study

The positive data stemmed from the phase 2 PIONEER study. Specifically, it came from Part 1 of the study. That's because this study was to be done in three parts. The spilt up is as follows:

Part 1 being a dose range finding portion

Part 2 registration enabling study

Part 3 Long-term treatment of patients

However, what was revealed for Part 1, was very good news for patients with indolent SM. The thing is that indolent SM is a benign and chronic form of systemic mastocytosis. This disease is characterized as having an abnormal accumulation of neoplastic mast cells (NYSE:MCS) which are primarily found in the bone marrow of a patient. It can also be found in other organs such as tissues as well. These mast cells proliferate (multiply and increase) on the basis of a mutated gene known KIT D816V.

There are a few reasons why avapritinib is a good drug for these patients with indolent SM. The first reason is because this drug was developed to inhibit the very gene that causes the disease. Avapritinib inhibits D816V mutant KIT. The second reason is because of positive data that was achieved from the phase 2 study. Specifically, this deals with Part 1 of the study. Part 1 was still looking for efficacy, but was also looking for a recommended dose that can be used for the next part of the study, known as Part 2. The breakdown is as follows of the endpoints for Part 1:

Recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)

Improvement in total symptom score (NYSE:TSS) at 16 weeks

In terms of the endpoint dealing with RP2D, it was observed that Blueprint would move on with 25 mg QD (QD meaning once daily-dosing). All 3 doses used in the study were tolerable and no patients dropped out due to adverse events ((AEs)). I think this was selected because it is typically better to go with the lowest dose for the next part of the study, Despite the fact that the 50 mg and 100 mg doses were also good.

When looking at the efficacy endpoint of the study, it looked to see if avapritinib + best supportive care (NYSE:BSC) medicines could beat out placebo + BSC medicines. The way this was done was looking to see if there was an improvement in something known as total symptom score (TSS) at week 16. How was this score determined? This was determined on the basis of using something known as Indolent SM Symptom Assessment Form (ISM-SAF). What you must know about ISM-SAF is that it is a patient reported outcome (NYSE:PRO) questionnaire. It is used to asses symptoms or items on a questionnaire on pain and severity the patients experiences while in the study and on drug. The higher the score on the scale, the more severe the symptoms that was noted for the patient during the study. There were a total of 39 patients that were enrolled across the four cohorts. The breakdown is as follows:

25 mg cohort with 10 patients

50 mg cohort with 10 patients

100 mg cohort with 10 patients

Placebo cohort with 9 patients

At 16 weeks, it was shown that there was a statistically significant reduction in ISM-SAF TSS. There was an average improvement of 30% across all avrapritinib cohorts, compared to placebo with only 3%. This ended up being a statistically significant p-value of p=0.001. With the RP2D in hand, Part 2 of the study will be initiated in June of 2020 if all goes according to plan.

Another Indication Provides Additional Shareholder Value

Besides the positive data highlighted above in the PIONEER study, Avapritinib has value because it had already been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) with PDGFRA exon 18 mutation which includes PDGFRA D824V mutations. This drug is marketed as AYVAKIT. The main thing is that this drug is not only important for Blueprint since it was the first FDA approved drug for it, but because it was the first precision therapy approved for GIST patients with mutations. The FDA approval of the drug was a step in the right direction for Blueprint, but the market opportunity is not as big as systemic mastocytosis noted above. It is believed that peak sales of AYVAKIT for this GIST indication could reach $68 million by 2032. Still, there is a goal to continue to expand this drug towards other lines of therapies without mutations. The additional indications would definitely improve the market opportunity possible.

For instance, additional approvals in 4th line, 3rd line and 2nd line GIST patients who don't harbor those types of mutations would improve upon potential sales. Matter of fact, there is an NDA in place for avapritinib to potentially be approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with 4th-line GIST. This NDA was originally scheduled for February 14th of 2020, but has since been moved up to May 14, 2020. I believe this will be a major catalyst for the stock.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Blueprint Medicines had $548 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2019. Being that it has a large pipeline to advance, it chose to raise cash. Back in January of 2020, it sold a total of 4.7 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $69 per share. On top of that, it gave underwriters a 30 day option opportunity to purchase an additional 706,521 shares at the same price. In total, the biotech raised $308.2 million. This was a good raise and now investors don't have to worry about another one this year at all. That's because the company believes that the current cash on hand will allow it to operate its business into the 2nd half of 2022.

Risks To Business

A big risk would be initial sales for AYVAKIT (avapritinib) highlighted above, which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with GIST. That's because the next upcoming earnings report should highlight sales of the drug. If it meets analysts' expectations, it will be good news for the company. However, there is a chance that initial sales may not meet expectations. If that happens, then the stock may trade lower at that time. In addition, it will put pressure for the biotech to deliver robust sales thereafter. With this going to be the first report on sales for the drug, it will be very important to evaluate. Another risk would be the potential accelerated FDA approval of avapritinib for the treatment of adults with 4th-line GIST. A PDUFA date for this potential approval of avapritinib has been set for May 14, 2020. There is no guarantee that the FDA will grant accelerated approval for the drug in this setting.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 results using avapritinib to treat patients with indolent SM is good news for Blueprint Medicines. It now has the RP2D to move on with Part 2 of the study, which is expected to begin by June of 2020. Besides the indication of indolent SM, the biotech is advancing the use of avapritinib for advanced SM. The approach for this indication after talking it over with the FDA, is that it will submit a supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) for the drug for this particular indication by the 2nd half of 2020. AYVAKIT (avapritinib) had already been approved by the FDA back in January of 2020 for the treatment of GIST patients who had the mutations of PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including that of the PDGFRA D842V mutation. The company is in the process of expanding the market opportunity for patients with GIST. There are multiple activities ongoing to eventually obtain regulatory approvals for additional lines of therapy for these patients. The pipeline for Blueprint Medicines is expansive with many programs in the pipeline. Besides avapritinib, other drugs in the pipeline include Pralsetinib and fisogatinib. With multiple catalysts expected in 2020, along with solid progress made to date, I believe it is a good long-term biotech to buy.

